ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS — Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020-21 fall semester, according to a news release from the school.
Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term. The following local students have been named to the dean’s list.
Melanie Henley of West Lafayette, Indiana. Henley is majoring in biology.
Madison Parks of West Lafayette, Indiana. Parks is majoring in music general.