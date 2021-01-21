SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Matthew Baldwin, of West Lafayette, was named to the University of Utah's Fall 2020 Dean's List. Baldwin's major is listed as Chemistry HBS, according to information provided.
Baldwin was among more than 9,700 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
