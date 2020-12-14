Basketball – Boys:

Benton Central 48, Delphi 40

Covington 52, Attica 30

Faith Christian 43, Seeger 35

McCutcheon 53, Covington 49

Parke Heritage 57, North Putnam 44

Twin Lakes 85, Fountain Central 50

Postponed:

Attica at Clinton Central

Dugger Union at North Vermillion

North Vermillion at Traders Point

Riverton Parke at South Newton

Seeger at North Montgomery

Seeger at Tri-County

South Putnam at South Vermillion

Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 76, Rensselaer 38

Benton Central 45, West Lafayette 40

Benton Central 78, South Vermillion 20

Edgewood 60, South Vermillion 29

Fountain Central 35, Crawfordsville 32

North Central 74, Attica 37

North Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 41

Parke Heritage 33, North Vermillion 30

Seeger 61, Fountain Central 22

Shakamak 47, Riverton Parke 36

Twin Lakes 75, Covington 39

Postponed:

Attica at Clinton Central

Attica at Riverton Parke

Dugger at North Vermillion

North Putnam at Parke Heritage

Seeger at Riverton Parke

South Vermillion at Northview

Cross Country – Boys:

Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Awards

Academic Honorable Mention All-State:

Thomas Odle - Seeger

Cross Country – Girls:

Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Awards

Academic All-State:

Libby Smith - Seeger

2A All-State:

Hadessah Austin – Seeger

Jennifer Romero – Seeger

2A Honorable Mention All-State

Allison High – Seeger

Libby Smith – Seeger

Nataleigh Yarborough – Seeger

Seeger got their top 5 runners in the awards (out of 27 on the list).

Football:

Indiana Football Coaches Association Awards

1A Senior All-State:

Brandt Gayler -DL – Attica

1A Junior All-State:

Christian Johnson – QB – Parke Heritage

Noble Johnson – WR – Parke Heritage

2A Senior All-State:

Elijah Green – OL – Seeger

Kadin McMahan – DL – South Vermillion

Joey Shew – TE – South Vermillion

Khal Stephen – DB – Seeger

Swimming – Boys:

Attica 62, South Newton 16 – no individual results

Swimming – Girls:

Attica at South Newton – no team scores nor individual results reported

Wrestling:

Cloverdale 42, North Vermillion 36

Double forfeits: 120 lbs

Forfeits won by Cloverdale:

113 – Cumbee, 126 – Evans, 132 – Kaufman, 285 – Miller

Forfeits won by North Vermillion:

160 – Brayden Schrader, 220 – Keigun David

Matches:

106 – Wyatt Walters (NV) pinned Miller 2:55

138 – Roberts (C) pinned Mason Lawlyes 1:00

145 – Landon Baker (NV) pinned Koosman 1:07

152 – Halloran (C) pinned Bruce Rossiter 1:07

170 – Josh Latoz (NV) pinned Dorman 0:12

180 – Fox (C) pinned Aiden Hinchee 0:34

195 – Gavin Clore (NV) pinned Gao 0:37

South Vermillion 48, North Vermillion 36

Forfeits won by North Vermillion:

106 – Wyatt Walker, 152 – Dameon Meyer, 160 – Anthony Tucker, 170 – Josh Latoz,

182 – Aiden Hinchee

Forfeits won by South Vermillion:

113 – Haydon Kindred, 120 – Wyatt English, 126 – Holden Southard, 132 – John Smith,

138 – Gabriel Clay, 220 – Joey Shew

Matches:

145 – Landen Baker (NV) pinned Dallas Craft 4:44

195 – Kaiden Lorey (SV) pinned Gavin Clore 2:17

285 – Matt Goeppner (SV) pinned Keigun David 0:43

Attica wrestled North Newton and Seeger (no team scores or weight classes):

Attica:

2-0: Hayden Galloway, Clayton Kelley, Ray Townsend

1-1: Junior Arizmendi, Mitzy Arizmendi, Boden Rice

CLINTON CENTRAL INVITATIONAL

Team finishes: 1 – Lutheran 4-0, 2 – Decatur Central 4-0, 3 – Attica 2-2, 4 – Clinton Central 2-3,

5 – Arsenal Tech 2-2, 6 – Taylor 0-4, 7 – Triton 1-3

Team scores by Round:

Pool A Round 1: Clinton Central 36, Triton 30 / Lutheran 58, Arsenal Tech 0

Pool A Round 2: Clinton Central 40, Arsenal Tech 18 / Lutheran 54, Triton 15

Pool A Round 3: Lutheran 51, Clinton Central 9 / Arsenal Tech 30, Triton 18

Pool B Round 1: Decatur Central, Attica 24 / Taylor – bye

Pool B Round 2: Attica 54, Taylor 30 / Decatur Central – bye

Pool C Round 3: Decatur Central 53, Taylor 18 / Attica – bye

Trending Food Videos