Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 48, Delphi 40
Covington 52, Attica 30
Faith Christian 43, Seeger 35
McCutcheon 53, Covington 49
Parke Heritage 57, North Putnam 44
Twin Lakes 85, Fountain Central 50
Postponed:
Attica at Clinton Central
Dugger Union at North Vermillion
North Vermillion at Traders Point
Riverton Parke at South Newton
Seeger at North Montgomery
Seeger at Tri-County
South Putnam at South Vermillion
Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 76, Rensselaer 38
Benton Central 45, West Lafayette 40
Benton Central 78, South Vermillion 20
Edgewood 60, South Vermillion 29
Fountain Central 35, Crawfordsville 32
North Central 74, Attica 37
North Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 41
Parke Heritage 33, North Vermillion 30
Seeger 61, Fountain Central 22
Shakamak 47, Riverton Parke 36
Twin Lakes 75, Covington 39
Postponed:
Attica at Clinton Central
Attica at Riverton Parke
Dugger at North Vermillion
North Putnam at Parke Heritage
Seeger at Riverton Parke
South Vermillion at Northview
Cross Country – Boys:
Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Awards
Academic Honorable Mention All-State:
Thomas Odle - Seeger
Cross Country – Girls:
Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Awards
Academic All-State:
Libby Smith - Seeger
2A All-State:
Hadessah Austin – Seeger
Jennifer Romero – Seeger
2A Honorable Mention All-State
Allison High – Seeger
Libby Smith – Seeger
Nataleigh Yarborough – Seeger
Seeger got their top 5 runners in the awards (out of 27 on the list).
Football:
Indiana Football Coaches Association Awards
1A Senior All-State:
Brandt Gayler -DL – Attica
1A Junior All-State:
Christian Johnson – QB – Parke Heritage
Noble Johnson – WR – Parke Heritage
2A Senior All-State:
Elijah Green – OL – Seeger
Kadin McMahan – DL – South Vermillion
Joey Shew – TE – South Vermillion
Khal Stephen – DB – Seeger
Swimming – Boys:
Attica 62, South Newton 16 – no individual results
Swimming – Girls:
Attica at South Newton – no team scores nor individual results reported
Wrestling:
Cloverdale 42, North Vermillion 36
Double forfeits: 120 lbs
Forfeits won by Cloverdale:
113 – Cumbee, 126 – Evans, 132 – Kaufman, 285 – Miller
Forfeits won by North Vermillion:
160 – Brayden Schrader, 220 – Keigun David
Matches:
106 – Wyatt Walters (NV) pinned Miller 2:55
138 – Roberts (C) pinned Mason Lawlyes 1:00
145 – Landon Baker (NV) pinned Koosman 1:07
152 – Halloran (C) pinned Bruce Rossiter 1:07
170 – Josh Latoz (NV) pinned Dorman 0:12
180 – Fox (C) pinned Aiden Hinchee 0:34
195 – Gavin Clore (NV) pinned Gao 0:37
South Vermillion 48, North Vermillion 36
Forfeits won by North Vermillion:
106 – Wyatt Walker, 152 – Dameon Meyer, 160 – Anthony Tucker, 170 – Josh Latoz,
182 – Aiden Hinchee
Forfeits won by South Vermillion:
113 – Haydon Kindred, 120 – Wyatt English, 126 – Holden Southard, 132 – John Smith,
138 – Gabriel Clay, 220 – Joey Shew
Matches:
145 – Landen Baker (NV) pinned Dallas Craft 4:44
195 – Kaiden Lorey (SV) pinned Gavin Clore 2:17
285 – Matt Goeppner (SV) pinned Keigun David 0:43
Attica wrestled North Newton and Seeger (no team scores or weight classes):
Attica:
2-0: Hayden Galloway, Clayton Kelley, Ray Townsend
1-1: Junior Arizmendi, Mitzy Arizmendi, Boden Rice
CLINTON CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Team finishes: 1 – Lutheran 4-0, 2 – Decatur Central 4-0, 3 – Attica 2-2, 4 – Clinton Central 2-3,
5 – Arsenal Tech 2-2, 6 – Taylor 0-4, 7 – Triton 1-3
Team scores by Round:
Pool A Round 1: Clinton Central 36, Triton 30 / Lutheran 58, Arsenal Tech 0
Pool A Round 2: Clinton Central 40, Arsenal Tech 18 / Lutheran 54, Triton 15
Pool A Round 3: Lutheran 51, Clinton Central 9 / Arsenal Tech 30, Triton 18
Pool B Round 1: Decatur Central, Attica 24 / Taylor – bye
Pool B Round 2: Attica 54, Taylor 30 / Decatur Central – bye
Pool C Round 3: Decatur Central 53, Taylor 18 / Attica – bye