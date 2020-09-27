Area Sports Wrap
By Greg Flint
Cross Country – Boys:
BISON STAMPEDE
Team scores: 1 – Frontier 53, 2 – West Central 97, 3 – Benton Central 107, 4 – Cass 119,
5 – Fountain Central 135, 6 – South Newton 140, 7 – Southmont 164, 8 – Delphi 173,
9 – North White 191, 10 – Parke Heritage 193, 11 – North Newton 293.
No scores (insufficient runners): Attica & Faith Christian
Individual results (1st, BC & WRC): 1 – Hall (SN) 17:46, 5 – Harrison Wealing (BC),
12 – Blake Harris (PH), 14 – Owen Kottkamp (BC), 18 – Hayden Kler (FC), 19 – Dan Adams (FC),
22 – Cyrus Barce (BC), 30 – Justin Butts (FC), 35 – Nolan Deckard (BC), 39 – Nathan Solomon (FC),
41 – Colton Adams (BC), 42 – Ethan Mellady (FC), 45 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 47 – Cole Pattengale (A),
49 – Luke Hayes (PH), 52 – Josh McCullough (PH), 55 – Ethan Fleener (PH), 57 – Isaac Jenkins (PH),
58 – Zack Atkinson (BC), 61 – Ray Moses (A), 63 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 69 – Matt York (FC),
74 – Anderson Robb (BC), 76 – Maddox Carson (FC)
NORTH VERMILLION INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Notre Dame de la Salette 41, 2 – Seeger 49, 3 – Riverton Parke 77,
4 – Parke Heritage 109, 5 – Southmont 112, 6 – Attica 137, 7 – South Vermillion 175
No scores: Covington, North Vermillion
Individual Results (WRC): 1 – Kolton Pearson (S) 17:33, 3 – Thomas Odle (S) 17:49,
6 – Brandon Todd (RP), 8 – Ethan Hernandez (S), 9 – Clint Mager (RP), 11 – Blake Harris (PH),
12 – Ethan Guminski (S), 13 – Blake Bova (C), 15 – Burke Tuggle (A), 19 – Mason Duprey (C),
20 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 21 – Luke Hayes (PH), 22 – Austin Burns (RP), 23 – Grant Harkrider (RP),
24 – Elliot Rosswurm (A), 26 – Carson Cox (RP), 27 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 28 – Cody Waling (S),
29 – Ethan Fleener (PH), 30 – Kaden Pender (RP), 31 – Thomas Downing (SV),
32 – Cole Pattengale (A), 33 – Isaac Jenkins (PH), 34 – Brayden Shimmel (SV),
35 – Luke Robertson (RP), 36 – Nolan Williams (SV), 37 – Josh McCullough (PH),
39 – Sam Hiller (A), 40 – Moses Ray (A), 41 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 42 – Jonevin Laswell (S),
43 – Landon Wesch (NV), 44 – Andrew Kunkle (NV), 46 – Tyler White (SV), 47 – Gavin Bodkins (SV)
Cross Country – Girls:
BISON STAMPEDE
Team scores: 1 – Faith Christian 32, 2 – Benton Central 42, 3 – Frontier 60, 4 – Delphi 114,
5 – Parke Heritage 124.
No team scores: Attica, Fountain Central, North Newton, North White, Southmont
Individual results (1st, BC &WRC): 1 – Faith Allen (SM) 20:22.50, 2 – Liza Cooley (BC) 21:08,40,
3 – Natalie Williams (BC), 9 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 12 – Sydney Kramer (PH), 14 – Olivia Minier (BC),
19 – Tyler Bowline (FC), 20 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 25 – Tabitha Martin (BC),
26 – Courtney Sims (FC), 30 – Jenna Congleton (PH), 32 – Briana Shelton (A), 35 – Sabrina Yuill (BC),
38 – Braelynn Bolin (BC), 44 – Ashley Clodfelter (PH), 45 – Cassie Miller (PH), 46 – Sarah Shoaf (A),
47 – Jasmyne Everson (PH)
NORTH VERMILLION INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 15, 2 – South Vermillion 55, 3 – Parke Heritage 68
No scores: Attica, Covington, North Vermillion, Riverton Parke, Southmont
Individual results (1st and WRC): 1 – Faith Allen (SM) 19:07, 2 – Jennifer Romero (S) 19:18,
3 – Libby Smith (S), 4 – Hadessah Austin (S), 5 – Alison High (S), 6 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S),
7 – Bailey Duncan (C), 8 – Sydney Kramer (PH), 9 – Avah Watson (S), 10 – Emily Mager (RP),
11 – Hailey Wanninger (SV), 12 – Emily Meyer (SV), 13 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 14 – Kyra Fellows (SV),
15 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 17 – Jenna Congleton (PH), 18 – Lilly Ramirez (C),
19 – Layla Strubberg (NV), 20 – Kelsie Blair (RP), 21 – Ettie Myers (NV), 22 – Torie Williams (SV),
23 – Briana Shelton (A), 24 – Addyson Lindsey (SV), 25 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV),
26 – Ashley Clodfelter (PH), 27 – Summer Pettit (SV), 28 – Jasmyne Everson (PH),
29 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 30 – Cassie Miller (PH), 31 – Taylor Wilson (SV), 32 – Rylee Williamson (NV)
Football:
Attica 22, North Vermillion 19
Covington 52, South Newton 13
Riverton Parke 38, Cloverdale 20
Seeger 52, Fountain Central 6
South Vermillion 51, Parke Heritage 44
West Lafayette 65, Benton Central 6
Golf - Girls:
RONCALLI REGIONAL
Individual Scores (1st and WRC): 73 – Brown (Westfield), 98 – Jocelyn Kerr (A).
Allison Schawitsch (SV) – qualified but did not play in the regional.
Score cutoff to advance to State was 78.
Soccer – Boys/Coed:
Covington 1, Twin Lakes 0
CT: Goals: 1 – Logan Pinkerton; Assists: 1 – Anibel Perez; Saves: 4 – Jack Stewart
Shots on goal: TL 5, CT 7
North White 3, Covington 2
CT: Goals: 1 – Rico Mandolini (PK), Pinkerton; Assists: 1 – Mandolini; Saves: 6 – Stewart
Shots on goal: NW: 12, CT14
Soccer – Girls:
West Lafayette 2, Benton Central 0 – no stats available
Tennis – Boys:
Covington 3, Benton Central 2
1S: Calvin Springer (C) def Cael Williams 7-6 (8-6), 6-0
2S: Evan Norton (C) def Blake Buchanan 6-3, 6-0
3S: Adrian Torres (BC) def Jackson Kindell 6-4, 6-1
1D: Myles and Nolan Potter (C) def Nick Fry & Connor Hall 6-1, 6-1
2D: Ryan Foster & Landon Brighton (BC) def Peyt Shumaker & Emmett Reynolds 6-1, 6-3
Fountain Central 5, Western Boone 0
1S: Carson Eberly def Dobbs 5-7, 6-1, 6-3
2S: Cody Linville def Brunty 6-7 (8), 6-3, 7-5
3S: Sawyer Keeling def Warmoth 6-1, 6-2
1D: Jacob Keeling & CJ Yager def Collins & Landers 6-2, 7-6 (2)
2D: Brent Myers & Brayden Prickett def Dickey & Prickett 6-2, 6-2
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – SINGLES – Seed numbers listed
Round 1:
Match 1 – Drake Richardson (SV) def Jake Garrett (A) 6-2, 6-2
Match 2 – Sawyer Keeling (FC) def Nick Waugh (SV) 6-0, 6-1
Round 2:
Match 3 – #1 Evan James (PH) def Ayden Hines (SV) 6-0, 6-1
Match 4 – #8 Reed Goodwin (A) def Nick Turner (S) 6-3, 6-3
Match 5 – #4 Calvin Springer (C) def Richardson (SV) 6-0, 6-1
Match 6 – #5 Cody Linville (FC) def Mason Bowsher (PH) 6-0, 6-0
Match 7 – #2 Carson Eberly (FC) def Jackson Kindell (C) 6-0, 6-0
Match 8 – #7 Joel Gooch (PH) def Thomas Lemming (S) 6-2, 6-0
Match 9 – #3 Evan Norton (C) def S Keeling (FC) 6-1, 6-0
Match 10 – #6 Christian Holland (S) def Dusty Marlatt (A) 6-0, 6-0
Round 3:
Match 11 – #1 James (PH) def #8 Goodwin (A) 6-2, 6-2
Match 12 – #4 Springer (C) def #5Linville (FC) 7-6 (7), 6-2
Match 13 – #2 Carson Eberly (FC) def #7 Gooch (PH) 6-3, 7-5
Match 14 – #3 Norton (C) def #6 Holland (S) 6-2, 6-0
Round 4:
Match 15 – #1 James (PH) vs #4 Springer (C)
Match 16 – #2 Eberly (FC) vs #3 Norton (C)
Round 5 – Championship:
Match 17 – Winner match 15 vs winner match 16.
All players reaching round 4 of singles earn All-WRC honors.
Eberly (FC) – earned 3rd consecutive All-WRC honor
James (PH) & Springer (C) – earned 2nd consecutive All-WRC honor
Norton (C) – earned 1st All-WRC honor
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – DOUBLES – Seed numbers listed
Round 1:
Match 1 – Ben & Nick Fossi (SV) def Antonio Jerkins & Gage Greeson (A) 6-3, 6-2
Match 2 – #5 Garrett McCalister & Gavin Jacks (PH) def Brent Myers & Brayden Prickett (FC)
2-6, 6-1, 6-3
Match 3 – Max Dowd & Crum (PH) def Emmett Reynolds & Peyt Shumaker (C) 6-2, 6-2
Match 4 – Shawn Grady & Kaiden Peterson (S) def #6 Jeffries & Blankenship (A) 6-2, 6-0
Round 2:
Match 5 – #1 Myles & Nolan Potter (C) def Fossi & Fossi (SV) 6-0, 6-0
Match 6 – #4 Holland & McFatridge (S) def McCalister & Jacks (PH) 7-5, 6-2
Match 7 – #2 Boatman & Santos (SV) def Dowd & Crum (PH) 6-2, 6-2
Match 8 – #3 Jacob Keeling & CJ Yager (FC) def Grady & Peterson (S) 6-2, 6-0
Round 3:
Match 9 – #1 Potter & Potter (C) vs Holland & McFatridge (S)
Match 10 – #2 Boatman & Santos vs J Keeling & Yager (FC)
Round 4 – Championship:
Match 11 – Winner match 9 vs winner match 10
Players reaching round 4 (finals) earn All-WRC Honors.
Volleyball:
Benton Central 3, South Newton 0: 25-18, 25-12, 25-21
BC: Kills: 8 – Lilly Cobb & Kaelin Minniear, 7 – Sienna Foster; 3 – Sophie Cobb
Aces: 2 – S Cobb & Foster; Blocks: 6 – L Cobb; Assists: 20 – Megan Hardebeck
Digs: 27 – Minniear, 23 – Foster, 21 – Kennedy Tolen, 13 – L Cobb
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0: 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
BC: Kills: 13 – L Cobb, 6 – Minniear, 5 – S Cobb, 4 – Foster; Aces: 5 – Foster
Blocks: 3 – L Cobb; Digs: 19 – Foster, 13 – Minniear, 12 – L Cobb, 9 – Tolen
Assists: 20 – Hardebeck, 13 – Tolen
Covington 3, South Newton 2: 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-12
CT: Kills: 15 – Amber Cruser, 14 – Holly Linville, 13 – Nai’a Pettit; Aces: 3 – Cruser
Digs: 25 – Erin Reynolds 25, 20 – Pettit
Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-6, 25-13, 25-13
FC: Kills: 6 – Larissa Bowers & Chloe Golia, 4 – Lillie Fishero, 3 – Shelby Marshall
Aces: 1 – Hayleigh Elkins; Digs: 17 – Marley Massey, 14 – Jerzi Hershberger
Assists: 8 – Fishero & Trinity Lindquist
Frankfort 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-23, 25-9, 25-12
FC: Kills: 7 – Golia, 5 – Bowers, 2 – Fishero & Marshall; Aces: 3 – Fishero, 2 – Golia, 1 – T Lindquist
Digs: 14 – Massey, 6 – Hershberger, 5 – Fishero, 4 – Marshall, 3 – Kennedy Lindquist
Blocks: 1 – Golia; Assists: 10 – Fishero, 5 – T Lindquist
Seeger 3, Attica 1: 25-18, 24-26, 25-10, 25-10
AT: Kills: 7 – Molly Cole, 4 – Adyson Goodwin & Madilyn Stamper; Aces: 4 – Libby Peterson
Blocks: 8 – Cole, 3 – Riley Howard, 2 – Goodwin; Assists: 19 – Peterson
Digs: 30 – Hailey VanDeWater, 20 – Goodwin, 16 - Peterson
SP: Kills: 13 – Paige Laffoon, 9 – Aubrey Cole & Riley Shrader, 6 – Avery Cole; Aces: 3 – Shrader
Blocks: 4 – Shrader; Digs: 20 – Sophia Ashby, 16 – Aubry Cole, 12 – Avery Cole, 11 – Macy Kerr
Assists: 37 – Ashby
Terre Haute North 3, Covington 2: 25-27, 25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 15-13
CT: Kills: 15 – Linville, 14 –Pettit, 13 – Cruser; Aces: 4 – Pettit, 3 – Linville
Digs: 21 – Cruser; Assists: 49 – Karsyn Engle
West Lafayette 3, Seeger 0: 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
SP: Kills: 6 – Shrader, 5 – Laffoon, 3 – Au. Cole & Av. Cole; Blocks: 1 – Shrader
Digs: 6 – Av. Cole & Shrader, 5 – Laffoon, 4 – Au. Cole; Assists: 19 – Ashby
BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Covington 2, Seeger 0: 25-14, 25-16
Fountain Central 2, Attica 0: 25-20, 25-17
Consolation: Seeger 2, Attica 0: 25-18, 25-18
Championship: Covington 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-19, 25-6
Individual stats across both games:
AT: not available
CT: Kills: 17 – Pettit, 12 – Linville, 4 – Cruser; Aces: 4 – Linville, 3 – Pettit & Reynolds
Digs: 11 – Pettit, 5 – Engle; Assists: 41 – Engle
FC: Kills: 14 – Bowers, 10 – Fishero; Aces: 6 – Fishero, 5 – Golia & Hershberger;
Digs: 26 – Massey, 19 – Hershberger, 11 – Elkins; Assists: 17 – Fishero, 13 – T Lindquist
SP: Kills: 11 – Shrader, 8 – Laffoon; Digs: 9 – Shrader, 7 – Laffoon; Assists: 30 - Ashby