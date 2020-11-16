Basketball – Girls: (cancelations not included)
Bethesda Christian 43, Covington 40
Cloverdale 33, Riverton Parke 30
Faith Christian 51, Fountain Central 43
Frontier 39, Attica 29
Hammond Noll 52, Benton Central 48
Lake Central 51, Benton Central 37
North Montgomery 29, Riverton Parke 17
North Putnam 74, Covington 27
North Putnam 74, North Vermillion 67
Riverton Parke 64, Eminence 33
Riverton Parke 47, North Vermillion 45
Seeger 25, Crawfordsville 17
Seeger 36, Rossville 23
Seeger 45, South Newton 25
South Putnam 72, South Vermillion 35
Football:
2A Sectional 37 Championship:
Western Boone 42, Seeger 12
Seeger ends the season with a record of 8-3.
1A Sectional 45 Championship:
South Putnam 43, Parke Heritage 40
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 6-2.