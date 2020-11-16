Sports

Basketball – Girls: (cancelations not included)

Bethesda Christian 43, Covington 40

Cloverdale 33, Riverton Parke 30

Faith Christian 51, Fountain Central 43

Frontier 39, Attica 29

Hammond Noll 52, Benton Central 48

Lake Central 51, Benton Central 37

North Montgomery 29, Riverton Parke 17

North Putnam 74, Covington 27

North Putnam 74, North Vermillion 67

Riverton Parke 64, Eminence 33

Riverton Parke 47, North Vermillion 45

Seeger 25, Crawfordsville 17

Seeger 36, Rossville 23

Seeger 45, South Newton 25

South Putnam 72, South Vermillion 35

Football:

2A Sectional 37 Championship:

Western Boone 42, Seeger 12

Seeger ends the season with a record of 8-3.

1A Sectional 45 Championship:

South Putnam 43, Parke Heritage 40

Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 6-2.