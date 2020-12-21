Basketball – Boys:

Clinton Central 42, Attica 34

Faith Christian 50, North Vermillion 25

Fountain Central 51, Attica 45

Fountain Central 48, Western Boone 46

Parke Heritage 74, South Putnam 36

Rossville 69, Seeger 39

Seeger 53, South Newton 39

Terre Haute South 57, South Vermillion 51

Tri-West 73, Benton Central 49

Twin Lakes 48, Covington 46

Postponed:

Benton Central at West Lafayette

Clinton Central at North Vermillion

Crawfordsville at Seeger

Cristo Rey at Riverton Parke

Dugger Union at Riverton Parke

North Montgomery at Covington

South Vermillion at Clay City

Southmont at North Vermillion

Basketball – Girls:

Attica 45, South Newton 36

Benton Central 51, Twin Lakes 41

Fountain Central 50, Attica 43

Fountain Central 52, Frontier 39

North Vermillion 48, Eminence 14

Northview 53, Parke Heritage 38

Seeger 63, Parke Heritage 35

Seeger 58, South Vermillion 29

South Putnam 61, Parke Heritage 32

South Vermillion 55, Covington 25

Postponed:

Benton Central at Kankakee Valley

Cristo Rey at Riverton Parke

Fountain Central at Southmont

Northview at Riverton Parke

Terre Haute South at Riverton Parke

Wrestling:

Covington 48, North Vermillion 18

Double forfeits: 113, 120 & 138

Forfeits won by Covington:

106 – Wyatt Walters, 126 – Robert Tucker, 132 – Emmett Reynolds, 145 – Gavin Williamson,

285 – Nate Sly

Forfeits won by North Vermillion:

195 – Clore

Matches:

152 – Remington Zigler (C) pinned Bruce Rossiter 0:34

160 – Brayden Schrader (NV) pinned Andrew Bechtold 1:58

170 – Alex Black (C) pinned Josh Latoz 1:28

182 – Austin Croucher (C) pinned Tony Tucker 0:45

220 – Ty Smaltz (C) pinned Keigun David 0:40

GREENCASTLE INVITATIONAL (SV results only - in the order the team wrestled)

Northview 48, South Vermillion 27

Sullivan 60, South Vermillion 18

Greencastle 64, South Vermillion 12

South Vermillion 42, Danville 18

South Vermillion 42, South Putnam 18

The win over Danville was the 500th SV team victory in school history.

