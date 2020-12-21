Basketball – Boys:
Clinton Central 42, Attica 34
Faith Christian 50, North Vermillion 25
Fountain Central 51, Attica 45
Fountain Central 48, Western Boone 46
Parke Heritage 74, South Putnam 36
Rossville 69, Seeger 39
Seeger 53, South Newton 39
Terre Haute South 57, South Vermillion 51
Tri-West 73, Benton Central 49
Twin Lakes 48, Covington 46
Postponed:
Benton Central at West Lafayette
Clinton Central at North Vermillion
Crawfordsville at Seeger
Cristo Rey at Riverton Parke
Dugger Union at Riverton Parke
North Montgomery at Covington
South Vermillion at Clay City
Southmont at North Vermillion
Basketball – Girls:
Attica 45, South Newton 36
Benton Central 51, Twin Lakes 41
Fountain Central 50, Attica 43
Fountain Central 52, Frontier 39
North Vermillion 48, Eminence 14
Northview 53, Parke Heritage 38
Seeger 63, Parke Heritage 35
Seeger 58, South Vermillion 29
South Putnam 61, Parke Heritage 32
South Vermillion 55, Covington 25
Postponed:
Benton Central at Kankakee Valley
Cristo Rey at Riverton Parke
Fountain Central at Southmont
Northview at Riverton Parke
Terre Haute South at Riverton Parke
Wrestling:
Covington 48, North Vermillion 18
Double forfeits: 113, 120 & 138
Forfeits won by Covington:
106 – Wyatt Walters, 126 – Robert Tucker, 132 – Emmett Reynolds, 145 – Gavin Williamson,
285 – Nate Sly
Forfeits won by North Vermillion:
195 – Clore
Matches:
152 – Remington Zigler (C) pinned Bruce Rossiter 0:34
160 – Brayden Schrader (NV) pinned Andrew Bechtold 1:58
170 – Alex Black (C) pinned Josh Latoz 1:28
182 – Austin Croucher (C) pinned Tony Tucker 0:45
220 – Ty Smaltz (C) pinned Keigun David 0:40
GREENCASTLE INVITATIONAL (SV results only - in the order the team wrestled)
Northview 48, South Vermillion 27
Sullivan 60, South Vermillion 18
Greencastle 64, South Vermillion 12
South Vermillion 42, Danville 18
South Vermillion 42, South Putnam 18
The win over Danville was the 500th SV team victory in school history.