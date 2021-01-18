Basketball – Boys:

Covington 55, Benton Central 49

Danville IN 80, South Vermillion 49

Lafayette Central Catholic 53, Benton Central 41

Parke Heritage 62, Covington 48

Parke Heritage 65, Cloverdale 48

Seeger 44, Fountain Central 42

Southmont 58, Riverton Parke 55

West Vigo 75, North Vermillion 33

Postponed:

North Vermilion at Eminence

Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 58, Delphi 35

Crawfordsville 48, Riverton Parke 43

Fountain Central 33, Covington 28

Fountain Central 57, North Putnam 38

Lafayette Central Catholic 38, Benton Central 36

Lebanon 89, Covington 37

Linton 62, South Vermillion 14

North Vermillion 46, Shakamak 31

Parke Heritage 45, Covington 37

Parke Heritage 44, South Vermillion 26

Riverton Parke 59, Attica 44

Seeger 45, Southmont 42

Seeger 72, Tri-County 26

South Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 30

Postponed:

North Vermillion at South Newton

South Vermillion at Clay City

Tri-County at Fountain Central

Wrestling – Boys:

NORTH MONTGOMERY 42, NORTH VERMILLION 21 – NV winners listed

Wins by FF: 106 – Wyatt Walters, 152 – Bruce Rossiter

160 – Tony Tucker by pin

170 – Josh Latoz 8-2 decision

PARKE HERITAGE 57, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 18 – weight classes not given

Wins by FF: Matthew Alexander (FC)

Waylon Frazee (FC) pinned Batty 0:41

Brown (PH) pinned Jason Mathews 3:10

Eddington (PH) def Willie Frazee 9-6

Casey (PH) pinned Jordan Melvin 1:25

Exhibition matches:

Blacketer (PH) pinned Mathews 0:25

Crowder (PH) pinned Jordan Melvin 1:45

Price (PH) pinned Steven Romero 3:48

Alexander (FC) pinned Engle 0:34

SEEGER 60, NORTH VERMILLION 22 – NV winners listed

106 – Wyatt Walters by pin

152 – Bruce Rossiter by pin

170 – Josh Latoz by major decision 10-3

182 – Aiden Hinchee

SOUTHMONT 66, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 15 – weight classes not given

Waylon Frazee (FC) def Benge 2-0

Hutson (SM) pinned Mathews 1:49

Willie Frazee (FC) pinned Emerson 0:52

Francis (SM) pinned Melvin 2:11

Woodall (SM) pinned Romero 1:21

Alexander (FC) pinned Martin 2:32

Wrestling – Girls:

As of January 12, 2021, Attica was ranked in the state for the first time in school history at #10.

IHSGW STATE – 65 teams – 110 wrestlers

Only Lebanon (7), Carmel (7) and Hamilton Heights (3) had more wrestlers reach state than Attica (2).

Team scores: 1 – Lebanon 79, 2 – Penn 71.5, 3 – North Montgomery 50, 4 – Jay County 48,

5 – Northview 45, 6 – Delta 38, 7 – Cloverdale 35, 8 — New Haven 33, 9 – West Lafayette 32,

10 – Carmel 30, 11 – Columbia City 29, 12t – Crown Pt, Evansville Central, Kokomo, Lowell &

Mount Vernon – 26, 17t – Maconaquah & Wabash 25, 19t – Madison, McCutcheon & West Vigo – 24,

22t – ATTICA & Ft Wayne Wayne, … 52t – Daleville, Frontier Twin Lakes 6, …

61t – Centerville, Terre Haute South – 2, 63t — Hanover & Southwood 1, 65 – Franklin 0

Attica individual results:

Shae Meador and Rachel Smith faced each other in the opening round.

The best they could do after that was 1st and 5th – which they accomplished.

250 – Meador – 1st place – 22 points – 3 W, 0 L

Round 1: Meador (A) def Smith (A) 5-1

Championship Round 2: Meador (A) def Stockman (Ft Wayne Wayne) Injury 4:59

Championship Final (1st place): Meador (A) def Stankus (Calumet) 3-0

First wrestler at Attica to win a state title and only the second in any sport (trap is the other).

250 – Smith – 5th place – 2 W, 1 L

Round 1: Meador (A) def Smith (A) 5-1

Consolation Round 2: Smith pinned Ward (Hamilton Heights) 1:15

Consolation Final (5th place): Smith pinned Wallace (Maconaquah) 2:31

