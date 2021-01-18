Basketball – Boys:
Covington 55, Benton Central 49
Danville IN 80, South Vermillion 49
Lafayette Central Catholic 53, Benton Central 41
Parke Heritage 62, Covington 48
Parke Heritage 65, Cloverdale 48
Seeger 44, Fountain Central 42
Southmont 58, Riverton Parke 55
West Vigo 75, North Vermillion 33
Postponed:
North Vermilion at Eminence
Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 58, Delphi 35
Crawfordsville 48, Riverton Parke 43
Fountain Central 33, Covington 28
Fountain Central 57, North Putnam 38
Lafayette Central Catholic 38, Benton Central 36
Lebanon 89, Covington 37
Linton 62, South Vermillion 14
North Vermillion 46, Shakamak 31
Parke Heritage 45, Covington 37
Parke Heritage 44, South Vermillion 26
Riverton Parke 59, Attica 44
Seeger 45, Southmont 42
Seeger 72, Tri-County 26
South Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 30
Postponed:
North Vermillion at South Newton
South Vermillion at Clay City
Tri-County at Fountain Central
Wrestling – Boys:
NORTH MONTGOMERY 42, NORTH VERMILLION 21 – NV winners listed
Wins by FF: 106 – Wyatt Walters, 152 – Bruce Rossiter
160 – Tony Tucker by pin
170 – Josh Latoz 8-2 decision
PARKE HERITAGE 57, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 18 – weight classes not given
Wins by FF: Matthew Alexander (FC)
Waylon Frazee (FC) pinned Batty 0:41
Brown (PH) pinned Jason Mathews 3:10
Eddington (PH) def Willie Frazee 9-6
Casey (PH) pinned Jordan Melvin 1:25
Exhibition matches:
Blacketer (PH) pinned Mathews 0:25
Crowder (PH) pinned Jordan Melvin 1:45
Price (PH) pinned Steven Romero 3:48
Alexander (FC) pinned Engle 0:34
SEEGER 60, NORTH VERMILLION 22 – NV winners listed
106 – Wyatt Walters by pin
152 – Bruce Rossiter by pin
170 – Josh Latoz by major decision 10-3
182 – Aiden Hinchee
SOUTHMONT 66, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 15 – weight classes not given
Waylon Frazee (FC) def Benge 2-0
Hutson (SM) pinned Mathews 1:49
Willie Frazee (FC) pinned Emerson 0:52
Francis (SM) pinned Melvin 2:11
Woodall (SM) pinned Romero 1:21
Alexander (FC) pinned Martin 2:32
Wrestling – Girls:
As of January 12, 2021, Attica was ranked in the state for the first time in school history at #10.
IHSGW STATE – 65 teams – 110 wrestlers
Only Lebanon (7), Carmel (7) and Hamilton Heights (3) had more wrestlers reach state than Attica (2).
Team scores: 1 – Lebanon 79, 2 – Penn 71.5, 3 – North Montgomery 50, 4 – Jay County 48,
5 – Northview 45, 6 – Delta 38, 7 – Cloverdale 35, 8 — New Haven 33, 9 – West Lafayette 32,
10 – Carmel 30, 11 – Columbia City 29, 12t – Crown Pt, Evansville Central, Kokomo, Lowell &
Mount Vernon – 26, 17t – Maconaquah & Wabash 25, 19t – Madison, McCutcheon & West Vigo – 24,
22t – ATTICA & Ft Wayne Wayne, … 52t – Daleville, Frontier Twin Lakes 6, …
61t – Centerville, Terre Haute South – 2, 63t — Hanover & Southwood 1, 65 – Franklin 0
Attica individual results:
Shae Meador and Rachel Smith faced each other in the opening round.
The best they could do after that was 1st and 5th – which they accomplished.
250 – Meador – 1st place – 22 points – 3 W, 0 L
Round 1: Meador (A) def Smith (A) 5-1
Championship Round 2: Meador (A) def Stockman (Ft Wayne Wayne) Injury 4:59
Championship Final (1st place): Meador (A) def Stankus (Calumet) 3-0
First wrestler at Attica to win a state title and only the second in any sport (trap is the other).
250 – Smith – 5th place – 2 W, 1 L
Round 1: Meador (A) def Smith (A) 5-1
Consolation Round 2: Smith pinned Ward (Hamilton Heights) 1:15
Consolation Final (5th place): Smith pinned Wallace (Maconaquah) 2:31