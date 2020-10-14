Area Sports Wrap
By Greg Flint
Cross Country – Boys:
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE MEET – top ten finishers earn All-WRC honors
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 31, 2 – Fountain Central 40, 3 – Riverton Parke 88, 4 – Parke Heritage 90,
5 – Attica 120, 6 – South Vermillion 123. No full teams: Covington & North Vermillion
Individual results: 1 – Kolton Pearson (S), 2 – Ethan Hernandez (S), 3 – Carson Pietrzak (FC),
4 – Brandon Todd (RP), 5 – Hayden Kler (FC), 6 – Thomas Odle (S), 7 – Dan Adams (FC),
8 – Blake Harris (PH), 9 – Ethan Guminski (S), 10 – Burke Tuggle (A), 11 – Blake Bova (C),
12 – Mason Duprey (C), 13 – Nathan Solomon (FC), 14 – Braden Schimmel (SV),
15 – Nathan Solomon (S), 16 – Justin Butts (FC), 17 – Kaden Pender (RP), 18 – Austin Burns (RP),
19 – Elliot Rosswurm (A), 20 – Isaac Jenkins (PH), 21 – Luke Hayes (PH), 22 – Ethan Mellady (FC),
23 – Ethan Fleener (PH), 24 – Thomas Downing (SV), 25 – Nolan Williams (SV),
26 – Josh McCullough (PH), 27 – Grant Harkrider (RP), 28 – Joey Bouffard (PH),
29 – Cody Waling (S), 30 – Brogan Collom (RP), 31 – Cole Pattengale (A), 32 – Kyle Harpold (PH),
33 – Moses Ray (A), 34 – Eli Taylor (SV), 35 – Sam Hiller (A), 36 – Tyler White (SV),
37 – Landon Wesch (NV), 38 – Andrew Kunkle (NV), 39 – Matt York (FC), 40 – Jonevin Laswell (S),
41 – AJ Riddle (RP), 42 – Gavin Bodkins (SV)
Benton Central 19, Attica 36, South Newton – no score -Junior High Race
Individual results: 1 – Grady Rudolf (BC), 2 – Carter Fox (BC), 3 – Kunz (SN), 4 – Spencer Flook (BC),
5 – Lucas Kirkpatrick (A), 6 – Logan Sichts (A), 7 – Zach Booher (BC), 8 – Aiden Wetli (BC),
9 – Hunter Sisson (BC), 10 – Sam Molter (BC), 11 – Grant Weise (BC), 12 – Sam Tolen (BC),
13 – Ben Caldana (BC), 14 – Barton (SN), 15 – Luke Buchanan (BC), 16 – Wirtz (SN),
17 – Miles Cooley (BC), 18 – Springsteen (SN), 19 – Abe Remaklus (A),
20 – Jonathan Cunningham (A), 21 – Damon Patton (A)
TERRE HAUTE NORTH SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Northview 35, 2 – TH North 40, 3 – TH South 51, 4 – Clay City 140, 5 – Sullivan 142,
6 – West Vigo 151, 7 – North Central 229, 8 – Owen Valley 265, 9 – Parke Heritage 265,
10 – Shakamak 276, 11 – Linton Stockton 298, 12 – South Vermillion 313. No score: Riverton Parke
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Gambill (THS) 16:09.7, 28 – Todd (RP), 36 – Harris (PH),
49 – Pender (RP), 53 – Hayes (PH), 55 – Downing (SV), 56 – Schimmel, 57 – Fleener (PH),
59 – McCullough (PH), 62 – Harkrider (RP), 66 – Williams (SV), 70 – Bouffard (PH), 71 – Taylor (SV),
76 – Collom (RP), 77 – Cooper Vincent (PH), 79 – White (SV), 80 – Harpold (PH)
Advancing to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional: Todd (RP) & Harris (PH)
Cross Country – Girls:
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE MET – top ten finishers earn All-WRC honors
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 15, 2 – South Vermillion 56, 3 – Parke Heritage 83, 4 – North Vermillion 93.
No full teams: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central & Riverton Parke
Individual results: 1 – Jennifer Romero (S), 2 – Libby Smith (S), 3 – Hadessah Austin (S),
4 – Allison High (S), 5 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S), 6 – Bailey Duncan (C), 7 – Avah Watson (S),
8 – Sydney Kramer (PH), 9 – Emily Meyer (SV), 10 – Emily Mager (RP), 11 – Tyler Bowling (FC),
12 – Hailey Wanninger (S), 13 – Kyra Fellows (SV), 14 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 15 – Kenna Bible (FC),
16 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 17 – Courtney Sims (FC), 18 – Jenna Congleton (PH),
19 – Layla Strubberg (NV), 20 – Lilly Ramirez (C), 21 – Kelsie Blair (RP), 22 – Torie Williams (SV),
23 – Briana Shelton (A), 24 – Addyson Lindsey (SV), 25 – Ettie Myers (NV), 26 – Summer Pettit (SV),
27 – Morgan Burchett (NV), 28 – Taylor Wilson (SV), 29 – Cassie Miller (PH),
30 – Ashley Clodfelter (PH), 31 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV), 32 – Jasmyne Everson (PH),
33 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 34 – Rylee Williamson (NV)
Seeger JV runners – in order – positions not listed: Berlyn Guminski, Lauren McBride, Kinley Hetrick
Benton Central 17, Attica 38, South Newton – no score – Junior High Race
Individual results: 1 – Allie Wuethrich (BC), 2 – Sienna Holscher (BC), 3 – Mady Williams (BC),
4 – Lilly Sichts (A), 5 – Ella Creek (BC), 6 – Laila Tyra (BC), 7 – Helen Harrison (A),
8 – Julianne Rosswurm (A), 9 – Violet Hardebeck (BC), 10 – Emillee Jean (A),
11 – Maggie Cunningham (A), 12 – Warner (SN), 13 – A Elson (SN), 14 – Serenity Phillippo (A),
15 – Jones (SN), 16 – S Elson (SN)
TERRE HAUTE NORTH SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Northview 21, 2 – TH South 50, 3 – TH North 138, 4 – Clay City 143,
5 – Owen Valley 146, 6 – West Vigo 159, 7 – Shakamak 182, 8 – Sullivan 194,
9 – South Vermillion 204, 10 – Linton Stockton.
No scores: North Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Grant (Nview) 19:51.00, 18 – Meyer (SV), 33 – Mager (RP),
37 – Kramer (PH), 38 – Wanninger (SV), 39 – Fellows (SV), 50 – Congleton (PH), 59 – Williams(SV),
63 – Pettit (SV), 67 – Lindsey (SV), 69 – Clodfelter (PH), 71 – Miller (PH)
Advancing to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional: Meyer (SV) & Mager (RP)
Football:
Attica 50, South Newton 13
Covington at Tri-County – not played
Lafayette Central Catholic 28, Benton Central 12
Fountain Central 25, North Vermillion 7
Parke Heritage at West Vigo – not played
South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15
Soccer – Boys/Coed:
Benton Central 3, Western 2
BC: Goals: 2 – Jake Johnston, 1 – Keane Gerlach; Saves: 11 – Jace Brunton
Assists: 1 – C Hardebeck, Keith Wilson, Antonio Arenas
Boone Grove 2, Benton Central 2 – 2A Sectional #18
BC: Goals: 2 – Johnston; Assists: 1 – Daniel Freeland; Saves: 12 – Brunton
BC loses on penalty kicks and ends the season with a 7-4-2 record.
North Putnam 2, Covington 1 – 1A Sectional #41
CT: Goals: 1 – Layton Wooster; Assists: none; Saves: 3 – Jack Stewart
Shots on goal: NP 5, CT 13
Covington ends the season with a 9-4 record.
Soccer – Girls:
Kankakee Valley 4, Benton Central 0 – 2A Sectional #18
Benton Central ends the season with a 9-5-2 record.
Tennis – Boys:
CRAWFORDSVILLE REGIONAL
Terre Haute South 4, North View 1
Fountain Central 5, Southmont 0
1S: Carson Eberly def Cox 6-3, 6-4
2S: Cody Linville def Tesmer 6-0, 6-1
3S: Sawyer Keeling def Watson 6-3, 6-0
1D: Jacob Keeling & CJ Yager def Hall & Korhorn 7-5, 6-1
2D: Brent Myers & Brayden Prickett def Howell & Haddock 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-8
Terre Haute South 5, Fountain Central 0 – Regional Championship
1S: Sellers def Eberly 6-0, 6-0
2S: Roberts def Linville 6-0, 6-2
3S: Morris def S Keeling 6-0, 6-0
1D: Faro & Stadler def J Keeling & CJ Yager 3-6, 6-1, 10-5
2D: Forsythe & Kallubhavi def Myers & Prickett 6-0, 6-0
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 14-3.
Crawfordsville Sectional Doubles Tournament
Myles & Nolan Potter (Cov) def McKinniss & Walters (NMHS) 6-0, 6-2
M& N Potter (Cov) def Hankins & Rogge (THN) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
M&N Potter (Cov) def Goshen & Swearingen (Northview) 6-4, 6-0 — Championship
Nolan Potter set a school record for wins in a season with 26.
M&N Potter win the sectional and advance to the Oct 17 regional tournament in Fishers.
Volleyball:
Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) – Academic All-State Honors
Benton Central – Kaelin Minniear & Lillian Cobb
Covington – Erin Reynolds
North Vermillion – Brookelyn Brown & Madison Norman
Parke Heritage – Atlantis Clendenin, Jillian Gregg & Madison Millspaugh
Riverton Parke – Lindsey Peterson
Seeger – Avery Cole, Eden Hess & Morgan Moller
South Vermillion – Abigail Grange, Alivia Gilman, Chloe Rippy, Makenzie Foster
Riverton Parke 3, Fountain Central 1 – no scores posted
Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-9, 25-12, 25-7
CT: Kills: 13 – Holly Linville, 5 – Micah Stonecipher, 2 – Haley Harmeson; Blocks: 3 – Harmeson
Aces: 2 – Karsyn Engle; Assists: 29 – Engle
Covington 3, South Vermillion 0: 26-24, 25-9, 25-14
CT: Kills: 13 – Amber Cruser, 11 – Linville, 7 – Lauren Vale; Aces: 4 – Erin Reynolds, 2 – Engle
Digs: 23 – Reynolds; Assists: 32 – Engle
Covington 3, Crawfordsville 1: 14-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
CT: Kills: 14 – Linville, 9 – Nai’a Pettit, 6 – Stonecipher, 5 – Vale; Aces: 4 – Linville; Digs: 23 – Engle
Assists: 44 — Engle
South Putnam 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-11, 25-16, 25-14
FC: Kills: 4 – Larissa Bowers, 3 – Lillie Fishero & Chloe Golia; Aces: 3 – Trinity Lindquist; Blocks: none
Digs: 24 – Marley Massey, 10 – Hayleigh Elkins & Jerzi Hershberger, 5 – T Lindquist, 4 – K Lindquist
Assists: 7 – T Lindquist, 6 – Fishero
Southmont 3, Seeger 0: 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
SP: Kills: 9 – Paige Laffoon, 4 – Riley Shrader, 3 – Haley Parrish; Blocks: 2 – Shrader; Digs: 8 – Shrader
Assists: 10 – Parrish
NORTH MONTGOMERY INVITATIONAL
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 1: 25-19, 14-25, 15-5
SP: Kills: 7 – Laffoon, 5 – Shrader; Assists: 18 – Ashby
Seeger 2, Lawrence Central 0: 25-11, 25-11
SP: Kills: 5 – Avery Cole; Assists: 13 – Ashby
Southmont 2, Seeger 1: 25-19, 24-25, 18-16
SP: Kills: 9 – Laffoon, 7 – Shrader; Assists: 23 – Ashby
Wabash 2, Seeger 0: 25-11, 25-18
SP: Kills: 3 – Laffoon; Assists: 4 — Ashby