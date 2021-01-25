Basketball – Boys:

Benton Central 91, Frontier 40

Covington 54, Southmont 50

Crawfordsville 74, Fountain Central 45

Fountain Central 70, South Vermillion 62

Greencastle 69, South Vermillion 43

Lebanon 47, Covington 35

McCutcheon 72, Benton Central 61

North Central 69, North Vermillion 42

Parke Heritage 64, Cascade 41

Riverton Parke 63, Attica 46

Riverton Parke 62, North Central 59

Seeger 50, Attica 31

South Vermillion 50, West Vigo 46

Canceled/postponed:

Seeger at North Newton

Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 66, Culver Academy 45

Benton Central 62, Munster 41

Benton Central 60, Tipton 50

Covington 54, Attica 35

Crawfordsville 47, Covington 41

North Central 58, North Vermillion 46

North Putnam 65, Riverton Parke 58

North Vermillion 36, Covington 12

North Vermillion 34, South Vermillion 20

Parke Heritage 37, Cloverdale 29

Parke Heritage 70, Fountain Central 62

Parke Heritage 43, Shakamak 37

Seeger 67, Riverton Parke 28

South Vermillion 45, Attica 37

South Vermillion 52, Riverton Parke 20

Western Boone 49, Attica 26

Wrestling – Boys:

FOUNTAN CENTRAL 36, BENTON CENTRAL 18

Waylon Frazee (FC) pinned Crisp 2:56

Jason Matthews (FC) pinned Boehie 1:15

Deno (BC) pinned Michael Strawhorn 2:41

Willie Frazee (FC) pinned Henry 3:44

Jordan Melvin (FC), Steven Romero (FC) and Matthew Alexander (FC) won by forfeit

FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 36, CRAWFORDSVILLE 24

Wilson (CV) pinned Matthews 0:33

Willie Frazee (FC) pinned Dittmar 1:58

Waylon Frazee (FC), Strawhorn (FC), Melvin (FC), Romero (FC) and Alexander (FC) won by forfeit

NORTH PUTNAM 45, NORTH VERMILLION 24

Wins by forfeit: Wyatt Walters (NV), Mason Lawlyes (NV)

Wins by pin: Landon Baker (NV), Aiden Hinchee (NV)

Loss by decision: Josh Latoz 7-10

Loss by pin: Keigun David

NORTH VERMILLION 36, SOUTH PUTNAM 24

Wins by pin: Landon Baker (NV) 0:48

Wins by forfeit: Walters, Lawlyes, Latoz, Hinchee and David – all from NV

FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 33, NORTH VERMILLION 30

Wins by forfeit: Walters (NV), Lawlyes (NV), Baker (NV), Latoz (NV), Schrader (NV)

Melvin (FC) def Tucker 10-7

Romero (FC) pinned Hinchee

Trending Food Videos