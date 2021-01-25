Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 91, Frontier 40
Covington 54, Southmont 50
Crawfordsville 74, Fountain Central 45
Fountain Central 70, South Vermillion 62
Greencastle 69, South Vermillion 43
Lebanon 47, Covington 35
McCutcheon 72, Benton Central 61
North Central 69, North Vermillion 42
Parke Heritage 64, Cascade 41
Riverton Parke 63, Attica 46
Riverton Parke 62, North Central 59
Seeger 50, Attica 31
South Vermillion 50, West Vigo 46
Canceled/postponed:
Seeger at North Newton
Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 66, Culver Academy 45
Benton Central 62, Munster 41
Benton Central 60, Tipton 50
Covington 54, Attica 35
Crawfordsville 47, Covington 41
North Central 58, North Vermillion 46
North Putnam 65, Riverton Parke 58
North Vermillion 36, Covington 12
North Vermillion 34, South Vermillion 20
Parke Heritage 37, Cloverdale 29
Parke Heritage 70, Fountain Central 62
Parke Heritage 43, Shakamak 37
Seeger 67, Riverton Parke 28
South Vermillion 45, Attica 37
South Vermillion 52, Riverton Parke 20
Western Boone 49, Attica 26
Wrestling – Boys:
FOUNTAN CENTRAL 36, BENTON CENTRAL 18
Waylon Frazee (FC) pinned Crisp 2:56
Jason Matthews (FC) pinned Boehie 1:15
Deno (BC) pinned Michael Strawhorn 2:41
Willie Frazee (FC) pinned Henry 3:44
Jordan Melvin (FC), Steven Romero (FC) and Matthew Alexander (FC) won by forfeit
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 36, CRAWFORDSVILLE 24
Wilson (CV) pinned Matthews 0:33
Willie Frazee (FC) pinned Dittmar 1:58
Waylon Frazee (FC), Strawhorn (FC), Melvin (FC), Romero (FC) and Alexander (FC) won by forfeit
NORTH PUTNAM 45, NORTH VERMILLION 24
Wins by forfeit: Wyatt Walters (NV), Mason Lawlyes (NV)
Wins by pin: Landon Baker (NV), Aiden Hinchee (NV)
Loss by decision: Josh Latoz 7-10
Loss by pin: Keigun David
NORTH VERMILLION 36, SOUTH PUTNAM 24
Wins by pin: Landon Baker (NV) 0:48
Wins by forfeit: Walters, Lawlyes, Latoz, Hinchee and David – all from NV
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 33, NORTH VERMILLION 30
Wins by forfeit: Walters (NV), Lawlyes (NV), Baker (NV), Latoz (NV), Schrader (NV)
Melvin (FC) def Tucker 10-7
Romero (FC) pinned Hinchee