Baseball:

Benton Central 15, South Newton 2 (6 inn) – WP: Justin Tucker

Benton Central 6, Twin Lakes 4 – WP: Connor Hall

Covington 3, Riverton Parke 2 (10 inn) – WP: Dane Gerling

Danville IN 9, South Vermillion 8

Fountain Central 11, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Lukas Miller

Fountain Central 5, North Putnam 4 – WP: Carson Eberly

Georgetown 11, North Vermillion 3

Georgetown 15, North Vermillion 5 (5 inn)

North Putnam 7, Fountain Central 3

North Vermillion 12, Traders Point 9 – WP: Adam Milewski

Riverton Parke 6, Covington 1 – WP: CJ O’Dell

Riverton Parke 20, North Vermillion 0 (5 inn) – WP: Derek Lebron

Riverton Parke 11, North Central 0 (5 inn) – WP: Pierson Barnes

Seeger 11, Covington 1 (5 inn) – WP: Khal Stephen

Seeger 7, Covington 5 – WP: Jace Ware

Seeger 10, Parke Heritage 0 (5 inn) – WP: Nick Turner

Seeger 5, Parke Heritage 0 – WP: Stephen

South Vermillion 9, Parke Heritage 4 – WP: Drake Richardson

South Vermillion 13, Parke Heritage 4 – WP: Blake Boatman

South Vermillion 10, Danville 6 – WP: Dallas Craft, SV: Jayce Dalbey

Twin Lakes 7, Benton Central 2

Basketball - Women:

Naomi McDaniel, a former Attica player, now playing for Parkland College was

named to the All-MWAC (Mid-west Athletic Conference) first team and to the

NJCAA Region 24 first team.

Golf – Boys:

COVINGTON 194, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 203

C: Potter 39, Royce 49, McCarty 51, Shumaker 55, Holycross 59, Wooster 64

FC: York 48, Jackson 50, Linville 51, Keeling & Summers 54, Kirkpatrick 57

COVINGTON INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1 – Parke Heritage 375/111, 2 – Crawfordsville 375/117, 3 – Brebeuf JV 377,

4 – Western Boone 385, 5 – Benton Central 390, 6 – Fountain Central 399, 7 – North Montgomery 406,

8 – Seeger 409, 9 – Covington 416, 10 – McCutcheon 435, 11 – Clinton Prairie 447, 12 – Cascade 453,

13 – Bethesda Christian 477, 14 – Attica 482

Individual scores (BC & WRC):

Attica: Mandeville 117, Marlatt 118, Alenduff 122, Jerkins 125, Wellmaker 137

Benton Central: Sarault 88, Goodman 98, Crisp 100, Waber 104, Honn 109

Covington: Potter 72 (medalist), McCarty 108, Royce 117, Holycross 119, Shumaker 127

Fountain Central: Jackson 95, Keeling 98, Linville 102, York 104, Summers 106

Parke Heritage: James 83 (tie 2nd), Stewart 86, Price 102, McVay 104, Ramsey 111

Seeger: Snoeberger 86, Lloyd 93, Hedgecock 109, Lemming 121, Girdler 131

Softball:

Attica 11, North White 10 – WP: not given

Benton Central 14, West Lafayette 3 (5 inn) – WP: Braelynn Hattendorf

Benton Central 11, Bremen 0 (5 inn) – WP: Megan Asher

Benton Central 3, Faith Christian 1 – WP: Hattendorf

Benton Central 2, Lowell 1 – WP: Kimberly Cummings

Benton Central 4, Eastern 3 – WP: Asher

Covington 11, Riverton Parke 6 – WP: Zoe Badger

Dugger Union 8, Riverton Parke 6

Fountain Central 4, Attica 2 – WP: Kacey Kirkpatrick

North Vermillion 8, Riverton Parke 0 – WP: Emily Fitzwater

North Vermillion 10, Georgetown 0 (5 inn) – WP: Fitzwater

North Vermillion 14, Georgetown 3 – WP: Haley Hamilton

Pioneer 4, Benton Central 1

Riverton Parke 14, Greencastle 4 (5 inn) - WP: unknown

Riverton Parke 7, Covington 3 – WP: unknown

Seeger 10, Covington 0 (5 inn) – WP: Morgan Cooksey – perfect game with 12 Ks

Seeger 10, Covington 1 – WP: Cooksey

Seeger 4, Parke Heritage 0 – WP: Cooksey

Seeger 4, Parke Heritage 1 – WP: Cooksey

South Vermillion 9, Terre Haute North 1 – WP: unknown

West Vigo 15, Parke Heritage 2 (5 inn)

Canceled: Traders Point at North Vermillion

Tennis – Girls:

Covington 4, South Vermillion 1

1S: Grace Wright (C) def Chloe Rippy 6-2, 6-1

2S: Nai’a Pettit (C) def Jessica Servis 6-0, 6-0

3S: Dree Wilson (SV) def Halle Grady 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

1D: Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Lexy & Livy Gilman 6-2, 7-5

2D: Cora Reynolds & Daisey Goeppner (C) def Samantha Sexton & Hannah Servis 6-4, 6-3

Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 2

1S: Lillie Fishero (FC) def Hale 6-4, 7-5

2S: McLean (Cvl) def Haley Webb 7-6(0), 6-4

3S: Rohr (Cvl) def Angela Gonzalez 6-0, 6-3

1D: Paige Scheurich & Emily Jimenez (FC) def McGrady & Hudson 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

2D: Klingbeil & Widmer (Cvl) def Tyler Bowling & Marylee Muniz 6-4, 6-4

South Vermillion 3, Seeger 2

1S: Rippy (SV) def Addison Shrader 6-4, 6-2

2S: Gwyn Stephen (S) def Servis 6-0, 6-0

3S: Kaylee Brown (S) def Wilson 6-3, 6-3

1D: Gilman & Gilman (SV) def Ellen McDonald & Maddy Hays 6-0, 6-0

2D: Sexton & Servis (SV) def Peyton Wilson & Ashlynn Simpson 6-1, 6-1

NORTH MONTGOMERY INVITATIONAL

Team finishes: 1 – Covington (4-0), 2 – North Montgomery, 3 – Danville, 4 – Seeger

Covington 5, Seeger 0

1S: Wright def Shrader 6-1, 6-1

2S: Pettit def Stephen 6-1, 6-2

3S: Grady def Brown 7-5, 7-5

1D: Engle & Taylor def McDonald & Hays 6-0, 6-0

2D: Goeppner & Reynolds def Wilson & Simpson 6-0, 6-0

Covington 4, Danville 1

1S: Wright (C) def Rinehart 6-0, 6-0

2S: Pettit (C) def S Ward 6-0, 6-3

3S: O’Brien (D) def Grady 6-2, 6-2

1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def McDuffee & Herald 6-1, 6-2

2D: Goeppner & Reynolds (C) def Kirk & D Ward 6-0, 6-2

Covington 4, North Montgomery 1

1S: Wright (C) def Greenlee 6-3, 6-3

2S: Pettit (C) def Turner 6-1, 6-0

3S: DeSmet (NM) def Grady 6-0, 6-0

1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Davis & Guard 6-4, 6-2

2D: Goeppner & Reynolds (C) def Engels & Hudson 6-2, 6-2

Track – Boys:

SEEGER 74, SOUTH NEWTON 56, OAKWOOD 7

Individual results (1st and Seeger only):

100m: 1 – Ethan Hernandez (S) 12.04, 3 – Rayce Carr, 5 – Brock Thomason, 6 – Nate Reynolds

200m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 24.35, 2 – Carr, 4 – Gabe Coffman, 5 – Reynolds

400m: 1 – Simmons (SN) 57.28

800m: 1 – Ronk (Oak) 2:22.32, 4 – Gus Frasch, 5 – Dontae Taylor, 7 – Hadden Eller

1600m: 1 – Kolton Pearson (S) 5:06.18, 4 – Taylor, 5 – Frasch

3200m: 1 – Konner Brenner (S) 12:04.05

110H: 1 – Jesse Smith (S) 19.28, 2 – Peyton Chinn, 5 – Elijah Reynolds, 6 – Cody Waling

300H: 1 – J Smith (S) 48.37, 2 – Chinn, 5 – Waling, 6 – Reynolds

4x100R: 1 – Seeger 48.42, 3 – Seeger-B

4x400R: 1 – Seeger 4:07.57, 3 – Seeger-B

4x800R: 1 – South Newton 10:05.48, 2 – Seeger

Discus: 1 – Thomason (S) 117-05, 3 – Jesse Wolber, 4 – Gage Zenor, 5 – Tytus Lathrop,

8 – Alex Childers, 9 – Justin Allison, 10 – Hunter Frodge, 12 – Ryley Nern, 13 – Owen Smith,

15 – Logan Linton, 16 – Carter Marshall

High Jump: 1 – Sammon (SN) 5-08.00, 2 – Coffman 5-06.00

Long Jump: Canceled due to wet track conditions.

Shot Put: 1 – Thomason (S) 35-03.50, 2 – Wolber 35-03.00, 3 – Marshall, 4 – Chinn, 6t – O Smith,

8 – J Allison, 10 – Zenor, 11 – Linton, 13 – Lathrop, 15 – Childers, 16 – Nern, 17 – Frodge

BANKS OF THE WABASH TOURNAMENT

Team Scores: 1 – South Vermillion 90, 2 – Parke Heritage 71, 3 – Riverton Parke 39,

4 – North Vermillion 26

Individual results:

100m: 1 – Joel Gooch (PH) 11.65, 2 – Dalton Payton (SV), 3 – Sam Natale (SV), 4 – Aedon King (PH),

5 – Owen Burns (NV), 6 – Evan Naylor (NV), 7 – Wyatt Robertson (RP)

200m: 1 – Payton (SV) 24.78, 2 – Gooch (PH), 3 – Natale (SV), 4 – Cody Tryon (NV), 5 – Naylor (NV),

6 – Carson Cox (RP)

400m: 1 – Trysten Hightower (RP) 56.65, 2 – Brier Cowen (SV) 58.14, 3 – Austin Burns (RP),

4 – Aidan Crum (PH), 5 – Braden Schimmel (SV), 6 – Tryon (NV), 7 – Nas McNeal (PH)

800m: 1 – Thomas Downing (SV) 2:23.54, 2 – Bryce McLaren (SV), 3 – Jake Roberts (PH),

4 – Clint Mager (RP), 5 – Blake Harris (PH), 6 – Luke Robertson (RP)

1600m: 1 – C Mager (RP) 5:16.31, 2 – Joey Foltz (SV), 3 – Harris (PH), 4 – Knic Royer (SV),

5 – Garrett Kuckewich (RP), 6 – Matthew Lacy (PH)

3200m: 1 – Royer (SV) 1:30.59, 2 – Tony Tucker (NV), 3 – Ethan Fleener (PH, 4 – Luke Hays (PH),

5 – Nolan Williams (SV)

110H: 1 – Jacob Ramsey (PH) 18.09, 2 – King (PH), 3 – Gregory Ferguson (SV),

4 – David Utterback (SV)

300H: 1 – Ramsey (PH) 46.88, 2 – Joey Shew (SV), 3 – King (PH), 4 – W Robertson (RP),

5 – Ferguson (SV)

4x100R: 1 – PH (Ramsey, Gooch, McNeal, Roberts) 46.97, 2 – SV (Payton, Natale, Utterback, Shew),

3 – MV (Naylor, Tryon, Burns, Carter Edney),

4 – RP (Seth McConnell, Burns, Matthew Mullins, Daniel Valdes)

4x400R: 1 – RP (Hightower, Burns, McConnell, Mullins) 3:59.06,

2 – PH (Roberts, McNeal, Gooch, Crum), 3 – SV (Schimmel, Utterback, Cowen, Bradley Oliver),

4 – NV (Atticus Blank, Evan Galloway, Aiden Hinchee, Rowan Thomas)

4x800R: 1 – SV (Foltz, Downing, Schimmel, McLaren) 9:26.61,

2 – PH (Roberts, Franco Alongi, Lacy, Harris), 3 – RP (Jace Sills, Kuckewich, C Mager, Robertson)

4 – NV (Tucker, Galloway, Thomas, Hinchee)

Discus: 1 – Shew(SV) 135-09, 2 – Ramsey (PH), 3 – Edney (NV), 4 – Jeremiah Ziebart (NV),

5 – James Mancourt (SV), 6 – McConnell (RP), 7 – Justin Shouse (RP), 8 – Aaron Shockey (PH)

High Jump: 1 – Luke Bush (SV) 5-06.00, 2 – McNeal (PH), 3 – Ty York (PH), 4 – Mullins (RP).

No height: Cox (RP)

Long Jump: 1 – Hightower (RP) 17-05.75, 2 – Natale (SV), 3 – Naylor (NV), 4 – Cox (RP),

5 – Max Dowd (PH), 6 – Burns (NV), 7 – King (PH), 8 – Cowen (SV)

Shot Put: 1 – Blank (NV) 42-04.00, 2 – Shew (SV), 3 – Mancourt (SV), 4 – Matthew Jackson (NV),

5 – McConnell (RP), 6 – CD Engle (PH), 7 – Shouse (RP), 8 – Shockey (PH)

Track – Girls:

SEEGER 74, SOUTH NEWTON 30, OAKWOOD 22

Individual results (1st and Seeger only):

100m: 1 – Areria Ancil (S) 13.97, 2 – Emily Smith, 4 – Abby Monroe, 8 – Gracie Garrison

200m: 1 – Ancil (S) 29.62, 3 – E Smith, 6 – Monroe, 8 – Allyson Thornsbrough, 11 – Joey Salts,

12 – Garrison

400m: 1 – Allison High (S) 1:04.34

800m: 1 – Avah Watson (S) 2:38.18, 4 – Lauren McBride, 5 – Emma Hays, 6 – Jenny Velazquez,

7 – Kenli Hetrick

1600m: 1 – Morris (Oak) 5:45.59, 2 – Watson, 3 – Nataleigh Yarborough, 4 – McBride,

7 – Leah Kirkpatrick, 8 – Hays, 10 – Hetrick

3200m: 1 – Libby Smith (S) 12:37.63

100H: 1 – Izzi Puterbaugh (S) 18.89, 2 – Berlyn Guminski, 3 – Abby Barger, 4 – Thornsbrough,

5 – Salts

300H: 1 – Puterbaugh (S) 55.26, 2 – Guminski, 3 – Barger

4x100R: 1 – Seeger 56.00, 4 – Seeger-B

4x400R: 1 – Oakwood 4:53.39, 2 – Seeger

4x800R: 1 – Seeger 11:14.44

Discus: 1 – Cragun (SN) 71-10.00, 2 – Kendall Kknsop 70-04.00, 4 – Mary Greene, 5 – Abby Clem,

6 – Saige Knosp, 7 – Leah Kirkpatrick, 9 – Garrison, 10 – Natalie Warrick

High Jump: 1 – Glassburn (SN) 5-00.00

Long Jump: Canceled due to wet track conditions.

Shot Put: 1 – Krug (SN) 32-08, 2 – S Knosp, 3 – K Knosp, 4 – Greene, 5 – Kirkpatrick,

7 – Warrick, 8 – Clem, 9 – L Smith

BANKS OF THE WABASH TOURNAMENT

Team Scores: 1 – South Vermillion 95, 2 – North Vermillion 75, 3 – Parke Heritage 28,

4 – Riverton Parke 23

Individual results:

100m: 1 – Claire Kendrick (SV) 13.46, 2 – Abby Foltz (SV), 3 – Savannah Pollard (NV),

4 – Megan Davis (NV), 5 – Rylee Mathews (PH), 6 – Peyton Robertson (RP)

200m: 1 – Kendrick (SV) 29.43, 2 – Foltz (SV), 3 – Pollard (NV), 4 – Lauren Ellis (NV),

5 – Jade Smith (PH), 6 – Carly Harpold (PH)

400m: 1 – Kendrick (SV) 1:06.77, 2 – Ava Stutler (RP), 3 – Mya Taylor (SV), 4 – Ettie Myers (NV),

5 – Brianna VanSickle (PH)

800m: 1 – Emily Mager (RP) 2:59.77, 2 – Michaela Cohee (SV), 3 – Sydney Kramer (PH),

4 – Emma Pender (NV), 5 – Isabella Pate (SV)

1600m: 1 – Kramer (PH) 6:28.84, 2 – Haley Wanninger (SV), 3 – Mager (RP), 4 – Autumn Vore (NV),

5 Page (SV)

3200m: 1 – Wanninger (SV) 14:49.42, 2 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV)

100H: 1 – Mikayla Thomas (NV) 17.47, 2 – Mikaitlyn Klyaic (SV), 3 – Torrie Williams (SV),

4 – Megan Cain (NV), 5 – Ava Barger (PH)

300H: 1 – Kylaic (SV), 2 – Thomas (NV), 3 – Williams (SV), 4 – Cain (NV), 5 – Alison Nicholas (PH)

4x100R: 1 – NV (Thomas, Davis, Ellis, Pollard) 57.19,

2 – SV (Klyaic, Matlea Smith, Taygan Wright, Foltz), 3 – PH (Nicholas, Smith, Harpold, Bailey Jeffers),

4 – RP (Dylyn Edwards, Issy Campbell, Peyton Robertson, Mia Bunner)

4x400R: 1 – NV (Davis, Pollard, Vore, Ellis) 5:04.21, 2 – SV (Foltz, Williams, Taylor, Wright),

3 – RP (Campbelll, Bunner, Mager, Stutler)

4x800R: 1 – RP (Edwards, Campbell, M Bunner, Stutler) 12: 18.35,

2 – SV (Wanninger, Natalie Silver, Cohee, Harley Bunner), 3 – NV (Hazelwood, Pender, Vore, Myers)

Discus: 1 – Brookelyn Brown (NV) 87-02, 2 – Tycee Crabtree (NV), 3 – Madison Freed (SV),

4 – Jasmyne Everson (PH), 5 – Cassie Miller (PH), 6 – Cohee (SV), 7 – Lindsey Peterson (RP),

8 – Robertson (RP)

High Jump: 1 – Williams (SV) 5-02.25, 2 – J Smith (PH), 3 – Cohee (SV), 4 – Edwards (RP).

No height: Harpold (PH)

Long Jump: 1 – Klyaic (SV) 13-08.50, 2 – Thomas (NV) 13-07.00, 3 – Davis (NV), 4 – Rylee Noce (PH),

5 – M Smith (SV), 6 – Edwards (RP), 7 – Katie McMichaels (PH), 8 – Campbells RP)

Shot Put: 1 – Crabtree (NV) 29-06.00, 2 – Braylee Brown (NV), 3 – Ella Stultz (PH), 4 – Freed (SV),

5 – Ozofu Magaji (SV), 6 – Ashley Clodfelter (PH), 7 – Peterson (RP), 8 – Robertson (RP)

