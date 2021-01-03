Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 70, Portage 51
Bloomington South 56, South Vermillion 35
Greencastle 63, Parke Heritage 51
New Castle 54, Benton Central 48
Northview 80, South Vermillion 52
Parke Heritage 60, Crawfordsville 52 - OT
Parke Heritage 47, Northview 45 – 2OT
Parke Heritage 49, West Vigo 45
South Newton vs NV
BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Fountain Central 52, Attica 28
Seeger at Covington – canceled due to Covid-19
Attica – 3rd place game not played
Seeger 47, Fountain Central 44 - Championship
Basketball – Girls:
Northview 44, South Vermillion 31
Parke Heritage 44, Crawfordsville 37
BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Fountain Central 56, Attica 33
Seeger 63, Covington 24
Covington 46, Attica 23 – Consolation
Seeger 51, Fountain Central 39 - Championship