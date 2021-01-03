Sports

Basketball – Boys:

Benton Central 70, Portage 51

Bloomington South 56, South Vermillion 35

Greencastle 63, Parke Heritage 51

New Castle 54, Benton Central 48

Northview 80, South Vermillion 52

Parke Heritage 60, Crawfordsville 52 - OT

Parke Heritage 47, Northview 45 – 2OT

Parke Heritage 49, West Vigo 45

South Newton vs NV

BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Fountain Central 52, Attica 28

Seeger at Covington – canceled due to Covid-19

Attica – 3rd place game not played

Seeger 47, Fountain Central 44 - Championship

Basketball – Girls:

Northview 44, South Vermillion 31

Parke Heritage 44, Crawfordsville 37

BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Fountain Central 56, Attica 33

Seeger 63, Covington 24

Covington 46, Attica 23 – Consolation

Seeger 51, Fountain Central 39 - Championship

