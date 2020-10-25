Cross Country – Boys:
NEW PRAIRIE SEMI-STATE
Individual results: (1st, BC and Seeger): 1 – Guerra (Highland) 15:26.70, 107 – Kolton Pearson (S),
126 – Thomas Odle (S), 160 – Harrison Wealing (BC)
Cross Country – Girls:
NEW PRAIRIE SEMI-STATE
Team scores: 1 – Chesterton 110, 2 – Valparaiso 143, 3 – Lake Central 159, 4 – Warsaw 162,
5 – Culver Academies 172, 6 – Wheeler 190, 7 – West Lafayette 191, 8 – Seeger 216,
9 – Crown Point 253, 10 – Lowell 267, 11 – WL Harrison 272, 12 – Laport 292, 13 – Rochester 318,
14 – Portage 334, 15 – McCutcheon, 16 – Maconaquah 356, 17 – Winamac 403, 18 – Highland 440,
19 – Hanover Central 443, 20 – Benton Central 458
Individual results (BC & WRC): 1 – James (Lowell) 18:08.40, 12 – Jennifer Romero (S),
40 – Hadessah Austin (S), 52 – Libby Smith (S), 78 – Nataleigh Yarbrough (S), 80 – Allison High (S),
90 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 92 – Liza Cooley (BC), 101 – Bailey Duncan (Cov),
111 – Natalie Williams (BC), 126 – Janell Robson (BC), 142 – Avah Watson (S),
169 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 171 – Tabitha Martin (BC), 174 – Olivia Minier (BC),
177 – Sabrina Yuill (BC)
Jennifer Romero of Seeger advances to the state meet as an individual.
Football:
Covington forfeits to Cloverdale – due to Covid-19 protocols
Attica 30, North Vermillion 28
Seeger 20, South Vermillion 14
Parke Heritage 57, Riverton Parke 6
South Putnam 41, Fountain Central 0
Volleyball:
3A REGIONAL at HANOVER CENTRAL
Match 1: Benton Central win by forfeit versus Culver Academies – due to Covid-19 protocols
Match 2: New Prairie 3, Griffith 0: 25-11, 25-5,25-10
Match 3 – Championship: New Prairie 3, Benton Central 1: 24-26, 25-9, 25—20, 25-3
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 25-5.
2A REGIONAL at Heritage Christian
Match 1: Triton Central 3, Parke Heritage 0: 25-21, 25-23, 25-17
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 24-7.