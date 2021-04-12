Baseball:
Benton Central 6, Rensselaer 4 – WP: Dalton Rennaker
Benton Central 6, Seeger 4 (10 inn) – WP: Rennaker
Covington 6, North Putnam 1 (3 inn)
Crawfordsville 5, Seeger 2
Crawfordsville 13, Fountain Central 1 (5 inn)
Fountain Central 16, Faith Christian 1 (5 inn) – WP: Lukas Miller
Fountain Central 17, South Newton 2 (5 inn) – WP: Carson Eberly
Fountain Central 14, South Newton 11 – WP: not listed
Greencastle 8, South Vermillion 5
North Montgomery 19, Benton Central 9
North Montgomery 14, Fountain Central 0 (5 inn)
North Putnam 11, Covington 2
Peru 14, Covington 1 (5 inn)
Peru 25, Covington 2 (5 inn)
Rensselaer 12, Benton Central 3
Riverton Parke 10, Crawfordsville 4 – WP: CJ Odell
Riverton Parke 11, Fountain Central 1 – WP: Derek Lebron
Riverton Parke 12, Fountain Central 3 – WP: Odell
Riverton Parke 14, North Vermillion 0 (5 inn) – WP: Peyton Robins
Southmont 3, Covington 2
South Vermillion 13, North Vermillion 3 (5 inn) – WP: Blake Boatman
South Vermillion 4, South Putnam 2 – WP: Drake Richardson, SV: Boatman
Terre Haute North 10, Riverton Parke 3
Westfield 12, Covington 2 (5 inn)
Basketball – Boys:
2A State Finals: Fort Wayne Blackhawk 55, Parke Heritage 40
Golf – Boys:
CLINTON CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Clinton Central 402, 2 – Avon 410, 3 – Fountain Central 416, 4 – Eastbrook 417,
5 – Clinton Prairie 438, 6 – Tri-County 506
FC Individuals:
Jacob Keeling 93 (2nd place), Cody Linville 103 (10th place), Wesley Jackson & Nathan Summers 110,
Cole Kirkpatrick 123
Softball:
Attica 21, North Montgomery 4 – WP: Lanee Greenwood
Attica 11, Crawfordsville 5 – WP: Greenwood
Benton Central 16, South Newton 0 (5 inn) – WP: Megan Asher (no-hitter)
Benton Central 6, Delphi 5 (9 inn) – WP: Asher
Benton Central 11, Rossville 1 (6 inn) – WP: Asher
Benton Central 13, Lafayette Central Catholic 0 (5 inn) – WP: Kimberly Cummings
Benton Central 11, Lafayette Central Catholic 2 – WP: Asher
Cascade 13, Parke Heritage 3
Clay City 14, Parke Heritage 2
Covington 16, North Newton 8 – WP: Zoe Badger
Fountain Central 13, Crawfordsville 6 – WP: Kacey Kirkpatrick
Fountain Central 11, Lafayette Central Catholic 1 (5 inn) – WP: Kirkpatrick
Lafayette Central Catholic 17, Fountain Central 12
McCutcheon 9, Covington 0
McCutcheon 13, Covington 2 (5 inn)
North Newton 13, Covington 6
North Newton 13, Fountain Central 9
North Vermillion 11, South Putnam 2 – WP: Emily Fitzwater
North Vermillion 7, Parke Heritage 1 – WP: Fitzwater
Parke Heritage 6, Crawfordsville 1 – WP: Gabby Falls
Parke Heritage 1, Sullivan 0 (2.5 inn – lightning)
Parke Heritage 2, North Vermillion 0 – WP: Falls
Riverton Parke 16, Fountain Central 2 – WP: Caeden Bennett
Riverton Parke 19, Fountain Central 5 – WP: Arial Wright
Riverton Parke 13, Parke Heritage 6 – WP: not listed
Seeger 8, West Lafayette 3 – WP: Hannah Cooksey
Seeger 10, Tri-County 0 – WP: Chloe Sheets
Southmont 11, Attica 7
South Vermillion 15, South Putnam 1 – WP: not listed
South Vermillion 11, West Vigo 1 (5 inn) – WP: not listed
South Vermillion 12, North Vermillion 0 (6 inn) – WP: Mackenzie Mackey
Tennis – Girls:
Lafayette Central Catholic 5, Seeger 0
1S: McLaughlin def Gwyn Stephen 6-1, 6-2
2S: C Thompson def Ellen McDonald 6-2, 6-0
3S: E Thompson def Kaylee Brown 6-0, 6-0
1D: Brouillette & Love def Ashlyn Simpson & Madeline Hays 6-0, 6-0
2D: Foerg & Vorst def Carly Cunningham & Peyton Wilson 6-0, 6-0
West Vigo 3, Covington 2
1S: Whitford (WV) def Grace Wright 6-0, 6-4
2S: Easton (WV) def Emma Taylor 6-3 7-5
3S: Anderson (WV) def Amber Cruser 6-1, 6-0
1D: Naia Pettit & Karsyn Engle (C) def Mechan & Gabbard 6-0, 6-2
2D: Cora Reynolds & Daisy Goeppner (C) def Debaun & Davis 6-0, 6-1
Track – Boys:
NORTH VERMILLION, RIVERTON PARKE & WEST VIGO – no results reported
BENTON CENTRAL 83, SEEGER 48, COVINGTON 27
Individual results based on overall time/distance but may come from non-point-scoring heat/position
100m: 1 – Ethan Hernandez (S) 11.31, 2 – Austin Isenberg (BC), 3 – Rico Mandolini (C),
4 – Hunter Hardebeck (BC), 5 – Whylee Goulding (C), 6 – Conner Heidenreich (S),
7 – Ethan Crume (BC), 8 – Brock Brown (BC), 9 – Robert Lytle (BC), 10 – Dakota Bochie (BC),
11 – Austin Bechtold (Cov), 12 – Nate Reynolds (S). Spencer Klemme of BC had an unknown finish.
200m: 1 – Isenberg (BC) 24.13, 2 – Gabe Coffman (S), 3 – Hardebeck (BC), 4 – Alex Black (C),
5 – Heidenreich (S), 6 – Isaiah Fleming (BC), 7 – Ethan Streuer (C), 8 – Crume (BC), 9 – Brown (BC),
10 – Goulding (C), 11 – N Reynolds (S), 12 – Dakota Bochie (BC), 13 – Rafael Morales (BC)
400m: 1 – Justice Johnson (BC) 54.75, 2 – Konner Brenner (S), 3 – Daniel Freeland (BC), 4 – Black (C),
5 – Josh Wilson (BC), 6 – Lytle (BC), 7 – Dontae Taylor (S), 8 – Streuer (C), 9 – Fleming (BC),
10 – Bochie (BC), 11 – Morales (BC)
800m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 2:18.60, 2 – Harrison Wealing (BC), 3 – Owen Kottkamp (BC),
4 – Bradley Lewsader (C), 5 – Wilson (BC), 6 – Parke Haas (BC), 7 – Colton Adams (BC),
8 – Gus Frasch (S), 9 – Dylan Zak (S), 10 – Hadden Eller (S)
1600m: 1 – Wealing (BC) 5:10.40, 2 – Kolton Pearson (S), 3 – Kottkamp (BC), 4 – Cyrus Brace (BC),
5 – Brandon Johnson (BC), 6 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 7 – Haas (BC), 8 – Adams (BC),
9 – Nolan Deckard (BC), 10 – Frasch (S), 11 – Zak (S), 12 – Tytus Lathrop (S)
3200m: 1 – Ethan Guminski (S) 12:09.66, 2 – Blake Bova (C), 3 – Brace (BC), 4 – B Johnson (BC),
5 – Deckard (BC), 6 – Anderson Robb (BC), 7 – Jonevin Laswell (S)
110H: 1 – Jacob Lewellen (BC) 16.13, 2 – Duncan Yandell (BC), 3 – Jesse Smith (S), 4 – Nick Ferati (C),
5 – Elijah Reynolds (S)
300H: 1 – Yandell (BC) 46.69, 2 – Lewellen (BC), 3 – Ferati (C), 4 – Klemme (BC), 5 – J Smith (S),
6 – E Reynolds (S), 7 – Brian Karrfalt (C)
Discus: 1 – Bret Jones (BC) 108-07, 2 – Colin Wilkinson (BC), 3 – Evan Mak Hoffman (BC),
4 – Gage Zenor (S), 5 – Jesse Wolber (S), 6 – Wil Harman (BC), 7 – Sam Christoff (C),
8 – Justin Allison (S), 9 – Logan Linton (S), 10 – Owen Smith (S), 11 – Kaleb Parkhurst (C),
12 – Alex Childers (S), 13 – Andrew Boyd (C), 14 – Hunter Frodge (S), 15 – Ryley Nern (S)
High Jump: 1 – Lewsader (C) 5-10.00, 2 – Freeland (BC), 3 – Coffman (S), 4 – Colin Reitz (S),
5 – Yandell (BC), 6t – Coye Ferguson (C) & Fleming (BC)
Long Jump: 1 – Lewellen (BC) 19-06.75, 2 – Mandolini (C), 3 – Streuer (C), 4 – Ferati (C),
5 – Ferguson (C), 6 – Brown (BC), 7 – Bechtold (C), 8 – Guminski (S), 9 – Mak Hoffman (BC),
10 – Jon Johnson (BC)
Shot Put: 1- Jones (BC) 42-03.00, 2 – Christoff (C), 3 – Mak Hoffman (BC), 4 – Wilkinson (BC),
5 – Luke Hanson (C), 6 – Wolber (S), 7 – Harman (BC), 8 – Jon Johnson (BC), 9 – Allison (S),
10t – Nern (S) & O Smith (S), 12 – Linton (S), 13 – Boyd (C), 14 – Parkhurst (C),
15 – Justin Bloemker (BC), 16 – Childers (S), 17 – Frodge (S)
4x100R: 1 – Seeger 48.59, 2 – BC, 3 – Covington. DQ: BC-B
4x400R: 1 – Seeger 3:54.52, 2 – BC, 3 – Covington, 4 – BC-B, 5 – Seeger-B
4X800R: 1 – BC 9:22.49, 2 – Seeger 9:43.92, 3 – Covington 9:56.96
COVINGTON 75, NORTH VERMILLION 44, ATTICA 21
100m: 1 – Mandolini (C) 12.23, 2 – Reyce Barna (NV), 3 – Dylan Clevenger (A), 4 – Evan Naylor (NV),
5 – Averey Powell (A), 6 – Ray Allen Townsend (A), 7 – Goulding (C), 8 – Elijah Dowers (NV),
9 – Logan McClimaug (A), 10 – Bechtold (C)
200m: 1 – Black (C) 26.74, 2 – Naylor (NV), 3 – Goulding (C), 4 – Dowers (NV), 5 – Bechtold (C),
5 – McClimaug (A)
400m: 1 – Black (C) 1:00.07
800m: 1 – Lewsader (C) 2:25.29, 2 – Mason Duprey (C), 3 – Cody Tryon (NV), 4 – Gage Greeson (A)
1600m: 1 – Burke Tuggle (A) 5:34.37, 2 – Woodrow (C), 3 – Drew Busick (C), 4 – Greeson (A)
3200m: 1 – Tuggle (A) 12.03.38, 2 – Bova (C), 3 – Tony Tucker (NV)
110H: 1 – Ferati (C) 19.97, 2 – Owen Burns (NV)
300H: 1 – Ferati (C) 52.90, 2 – Karrfalt (C)
Discus: 1 – Jeremiah Ziebart (NV) 106-09.00, 2 – Carter Edney (NV), 3 – Matthew Jackson (NV),
4 – Christoff (C), 5 – Braeden Haddock (A), 6 – Jamairie Johnson (A), 7 – Atticus Blank (NV),
8 – Waylon Lomax (NV), 9 – Aiden Hinchee (NV), 10 – Evan Galloway (NV), 11 – Keigun David (NV),
12 – Boyd (C), 13 – Rowan Thomas (NV), 14 – Parkhurst (C)
High Jump: 1 – Lewsader (C) 5-10.00, 2 – Barna (NV), 3 – Townson (A), 4 – Ferguson (C)
Long Jump: 1 – Naylor (NV) 17-06.00, 2 – Mandolini (C) 17-05.50, 3 – Burns (NV), 4 – Townsend (A),
5 – Barna (NV), 6 – Ferguson (C), 7 – Clevenger (A), 8 – Ferati (C), 9 – Busick (C), 10 – Greeson (A),
11 – Bechtold (C)
Shot Put: 1 – Jackson (NV) 41-04.50, 2 – Ziebart (NV), 3 – Blank (NV), 4 – Edney (NV),
5 – Christoff (C), 6 – Hanson (C), 7 – Haddock (A), 8 – Hinchee (NV), 9 – Johnson (A),
10 – Galloway (NV), 11 – Boyd (C), 12 – Lomax (NV), 13 – Thomas (NV), 14 – Parkhurst (C),
15 – David (NV)
4x100R: 1 – Covington (Mandolini, Lewsader, Ferguson, Goulding) 48.83,
2 – NV (Naylor, Burns, Tryon, Dowers)
4x400R: 1 – Covington (Black, Streuer, Busick, Duprey) 4:11.00,
2 – Attica (Tuggle, Johnson, Townsend, McClimaug), 3 – NV (Blank, Galloway, Thomas, Ziebart)
4x800R: 1 – Covington (Bova, Duprey, Lewsader, Woodrow) 10:40.08
Track – Girls:
NORTH VERMILLION, RIVERTON PARKE & WEST VIGO – no results reported
SEEGER 74, BENTON CENTRL 69, COVINGTON 13
Individual results based on overall time/distance but may come from non-point-scoring heat/position
100m: 1 – Ava Sayre (BC) 12.60, 2 – Emily Smith (S), 3 – Greta Smith (C), 4 – Anna Moore (S),
5 – Kenzie Richardson (C), 6 – Allyson Thornsbrough (S), 7 – Lily Mullins (C), 8 – Abby Monroe (S),
9 – Alyse Phillips (BC), 10 – Gracie Garrison (S)
200m: 1 – Sayre (BC) 26.11, 2 – Paige Laffoon (S), 3 – Allison High (S), 4 – E Smith (S),
5 – Sierra Krepton (C), 6 – G Smith (C), 7 – Lauren Vale (C), 8 – Allyson Thornsbrough (S),
9 – Monroe (S), 10 – Lexi Slider (C), 11 – Phillips (BC), 12 – Garrison (S)
400m: 1 – Sayre (BC) 1:03.96, 2 – Adrian Senesac (BC), 3 – Areria Ancil (S), 4 – Avah Watson (S),
5 – Vale (C), 6 – Slider (C), 7 – Bernadette Goeppner (C), 8 – Jenny Velazquez (S), 9 – Phillips (BC)
800m: 1 – Libby Smith (S) 2:41.98, 2 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S), 3 – Lauren McBride (S), 4 – Sydney Ishmael (BC), 5 – Breanna Winters (BC),
6 – Macy Smith (S), 7 – Goeppner (C),
8 – Erica Estes (C), 9 – Kenli Hetrick (S), 10 – Whitney Wilson (S)
1600m: 1 – L Smith (S) 4:51.24, 2 – High (S), 3 – Liza Cooley (BC), 4 – Breanna Winters (BC),
5 – Isabella Lynch (C), 6 – Jessalyn Simpkins (C)
3200m: 1 – Jennifer Romero (S) 11:57.51, 2 – Hadessah Austin (S), 3 – Janelle Robson (BC),
4 – Cooley (BC), 5 – Emma Hays (S), 6 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S)
100H: 1 – Tressa Senesac (BC) 14.79, 2 – Izzi Puterbaugh (S), 3 – Hayley Todd (BC),
4 – Berlyn Guminski (S), 5 – Ashlyn Livengood (C), 6 – Abby Barger (S), 7 – Joey Salts (S),
8 – Adison Garland (C)
300H: 1 – T Senesac (BC) 51.23, 2 – Puterbaugh (S), 3 – Livengood (C), 4 – Guminski (S),
5 – Todd (BC), 6 – Barger (S), 7 – Garland (C)
Discus: 1 – Carlee Musser (BC) 87-02, 2 – Sierra Rice (BC), 3 – Kendall Knosp (S),
4 – Sidney Dartzman (BC), 5 – Saige Knosp (S), 6 – Abby Clem (S), 7 – Cara Gephart (BC),
8 – Goeppner (C), 9 – Mary Greene (S), 10 – Kirkpatrick (S), 11 – Natalie Warrick (S),
12 – Simpkins (C), 13 – Garrison (S)
High Jump: 1 – Laffoon (S) 5-00, 2 – T Senesac, 3 – Moore (S), 4 – Slider(C), 5 – Mullins (C),
6 – McBride (S), 7t – S Knosp (S) & M Smith (S), 9 – Salts (S), 10 – Cooley (BC)
Long Jump: 1 – Laffoon (S) 15-07.00, 2 – Moore (S), 3 – Yarborough (S), 4 – Richardson (C),
5 – Therin Holland (C), 6 – Vale (C), 7 – Cooley (BC), 8 – Guminski (S), 9 – Ishmael (BC),
10 – Estes (C)
Shot Put: 1 – Musser (BC) 30-01.00, 2 – Rice (BC), 3 – K Knosp (S), 4 – Dartzman (BC), 5 – Greene (S),
6 – Kirkpatrick (S), 7 – Krepton (C), 8 – Clem (S), 9 – Richardson (C), 10 – Gephart (BC),
11 – Warrick (S)
4x100R: 1 – Covington 59.15, 2 – BC, 3 – Seeger=B. DQ: Seeger-A
4x400R: 1 – BC 4:36.46, 2 – Seeger, 3 – Seeger-B, 4 – Covington, 5 – Seeger-C
4X800R: 1 – Seeger 10.43.05, 2 – BC 11:52.53, 3 – Seeger-B, 4 – Seeger-C, 5 – Covington
COVINGTON 72, NORTH VERMILLION 55, ATTICA 8
100m: 1 – Savannah Pollard (NV) 15.13, 2 –G Smith (C), 3 – Richardson (C), 4 – Chloe Briles (A),
5 – Mullins (C), Maddie Stamper (A)
200m: 1 – Krepton (C) 31.28, 2 – Pollard (NV), 3 – Smith (C), 4 – Briles (A), 5 – Slider (C)
400m: 1 – Vale (C) 1:14.76, 2 – Slider (C), 3 – Ettie Myers (NV)
800m: 1 – Goeppner (C) 3:08.23, 2 – Lily Ramirez (C), 3 – Ema Pender (NV), 4 – Estes (C)
1600m: 1 – Lynch (C) 7:31.37, 2 – Simpkins (C)
3200m: 1 — Rachel Hazelwood (NV) 18:42.12
100H: 1 – Mickey Thomas (NV) 18.54, 2 – Livengood (C), 3 – Megan Davis (NV), 4 – Megan Cain (NV),
5 – Ana Arizmendi (A)
300H: 1 – Livengood (C) 58.49, 2 – Thomas (NV) 58.61, 3 – Cain (NV)
Discus: 1 – Lauren Ellis (NV) 87-10.50, 2 – Tycee Crabtree (NV), 3 – Brookelyn Brown (NV),
4 – Braylee Brown (NV), 5 – Rachel Smith (A), 6 – Baylee Crabtree (NV), 7 – Goeppner (C),
8 – Rylee Williamson (NV), 9 – Lacy Peevler (NV), 10 – Simpkins (C), 11 – Amelia Nungester (NV),
12 – Autumn Vore (NV), 13 – Jamyra Johnson (A)
High Jump: 1 – Slider (C) 4-07.00, 2 – Mullins (C)
Long Jump: 1 – Davis (NV) 13-04.50, 2 – Richardson (C), 3 – Thomas (NV), 4 – Briles (A),
5 – Pollard (NV), 6 – Vale (C), 7 – Holland (C), 8 – Cain (NV), 9 – Estes (C), 10 – Arizmendi (A)
Shot Put: 1 – Braylee Brown (NV), 2 – T Crabtree (NV), 3 – R Smith (A), 4 – Brookelyn Brown (NV),
5t – Ellis (NV) & Peevler (NV), 7 – Nungester (NV), 8 – B Crabtree (NV), 9 – Williamson (NV),
10 – Richardson (C), 11 – Krepton (C), 12 – Johnson (A)
4x100R: 1 – Covington (Richardson, Krepton Mullins, Livengood) 58.63,
2 – NV (Thomas, Davis, Cain, Pollard)
4x400R: 1 – Covington (Simpkins, Holland, Slider, Vale) 5:24.00
4x800R: 1 – Covington (Simpkins, Goeppner, Lynch, Ramirez) 14:18.28