Basketball – Boys:

Attica 45, Indiana School of the Deaf 31

Benton Central 63, Rensselaer 56

Benton Central 50, Tri-County 36

Covington 58, Seeger 52

North Putnam 69, Riverton Parke 49

North Vermillion 48, Attica 34

Parke Heritage 74, Fountain Central 36

Parke Heritage 46, Lafayette Central Catholic 30

Riverton Parke 86, North Vermillion 45

Riverton Parke 62, South Newton 50

Seeger 54, Clinton Central 48 (OT)

Southmont 67, South Vermillion 51

Southmont 68, Fountain Central 58

South Vermillion 79, Attica 53

Postponed/cancelled:

Covington at Clinton Prairie

Basketball – Girls:

3A REGIONAL @ BELMONT

Game 1: Norwell 55, Angola 48

Game 2: Benton Central 52, Hamilton Heights 48

Game 3 – Championship: Norwell 53, Benton Central 46

Benton Central ends the season with a 15-4 record.

Wrestling – Boys:

EAST CHICAGO SEMI-STATE

Seeger finished 24th with 15 points, 0.5 behind McCutcheon in 23rd

Attica finished tied for 37th with 2 points, tied with Lafayette Central Catholic and North Newton

120 lbs – Nathaniel Hennessey (Seg)

Round 1: Hennessey pinned Kasprzak (Lake Central) 3:52

Round 2: Hennessey def Tom (Wawasee) 4-3

Round 3: Lemley (Chesterton) pinned Hennessey 1:08 – Lemley finished 1st at 120

Round 4 (3rd place): Hennessey wins by injury over Vaughn (Harrison)

Hennessey advance to the state meet.

220 lbs – Clayton Sheets (Att)

Round 1: Sheets def White (Portage) 7-1 – 5th Attica wrestler with a S-S win, 100th career win

Round 2: Kendall (Penn) def Sheets 4-2 – Kendall finished 4th at 220

285 lbs – Cade Walker (Seg)

Round 1: Mollencupp (Wheeler) def Walker 8-0 MD

NEW CASTLE SEMI-STATE

South Vermillion tied for 27th place with 4 points with 4 other teams.

Covington & Fountain Central tied for 40th with 0 points with 14 other teams.

120 lbs – Waylon Frazee (FC)

Round 1: Perry (Warren Central) def Frazee 16-3 MD – Perry finished 3rd at 120

220 lbs – Joey Shew (SV)

Round 1: Shew pinned Emmert (South Dearborn) 1:25

Round 2: McClure (Perry Meridian) pinned Shew 5:11 – McClure finished 1st at 220

285 lbs – Nate Sly (Cov)

Round 1: Alexander (Franklin Central) pinned Sly 0:17 – Alexander finished 2nd at 285

