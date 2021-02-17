Basketball – Boys:
Attica 45, Indiana School of the Deaf 31
Benton Central 63, Rensselaer 56
Benton Central 50, Tri-County 36
Covington 58, Seeger 52
North Putnam 69, Riverton Parke 49
North Vermillion 48, Attica 34
Parke Heritage 74, Fountain Central 36
Parke Heritage 46, Lafayette Central Catholic 30
Riverton Parke 86, North Vermillion 45
Riverton Parke 62, South Newton 50
Seeger 54, Clinton Central 48 (OT)
Southmont 67, South Vermillion 51
Southmont 68, Fountain Central 58
South Vermillion 79, Attica 53
Postponed/cancelled:
Covington at Clinton Prairie
Basketball – Girls:
3A REGIONAL @ BELMONT
Game 1: Norwell 55, Angola 48
Game 2: Benton Central 52, Hamilton Heights 48
Game 3 – Championship: Norwell 53, Benton Central 46
Benton Central ends the season with a 15-4 record.
Wrestling – Boys:
EAST CHICAGO SEMI-STATE
Seeger finished 24th with 15 points, 0.5 behind McCutcheon in 23rd
Attica finished tied for 37th with 2 points, tied with Lafayette Central Catholic and North Newton
120 lbs – Nathaniel Hennessey (Seg)
Round 1: Hennessey pinned Kasprzak (Lake Central) 3:52
Round 2: Hennessey def Tom (Wawasee) 4-3
Round 3: Lemley (Chesterton) pinned Hennessey 1:08 – Lemley finished 1st at 120
Round 4 (3rd place): Hennessey wins by injury over Vaughn (Harrison)
Hennessey advance to the state meet.
220 lbs – Clayton Sheets (Att)
Round 1: Sheets def White (Portage) 7-1 – 5th Attica wrestler with a S-S win, 100th career win
Round 2: Kendall (Penn) def Sheets 4-2 – Kendall finished 4th at 220
285 lbs – Cade Walker (Seg)
Round 1: Mollencupp (Wheeler) def Walker 8-0 MD
NEW CASTLE SEMI-STATE
South Vermillion tied for 27th place with 4 points with 4 other teams.
Covington & Fountain Central tied for 40th with 0 points with 14 other teams.
120 lbs – Waylon Frazee (FC)
Round 1: Perry (Warren Central) def Frazee 16-3 MD – Perry finished 3rd at 120
220 lbs – Joey Shew (SV)
Round 1: Shew pinned Emmert (South Dearborn) 1:25
Round 2: McClure (Perry Meridian) pinned Shew 5:11 – McClure finished 1st at 220
285 lbs – Nate Sly (Cov)
Round 1: Alexander (Franklin Central) pinned Sly 0:17 – Alexander finished 2nd at 285