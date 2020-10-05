Cross Country – Boys:
West Lafayette JV 35, Seeger 40, South Newton 59
Individual results (Seeger only): 1 – Kolton Pearson 17:51, 2 – Thomas Odle, 3 – Ethan Hernandez,
21 – Cody Waling, 27 – Jonevin Laswell
Junior high results (Seeger only): 1 – Nathan Odle 12:19, 2 – Jack Puterbaugh, 7 – Toby Cunningham
Cross Country – Girls:
Seeger 16, West Lafayette JV 42, South Newton – no score
Individual results (Seeger only): 1 – Libby Smith 19:51, 2 – Hadessah Austin 19:51, 3 – Allison High,
4 – Avah Watson, 6 – Leah Kirkpatrick, 9 – Berlyn Guminski, 14 – Lauren McBride, 16 – Emma Hays,
18 – Kenli Hetrick
Junior high results (Seeger only): 1 – Caleigh Purcell 13:21, 2 – Adara Austin, 3 – Hayden Frodge,
4 – Abigail Hannum, 5 – Emily Easter, 6 – Emily Greene, 8 – Olivea Adams
Football:
Covington 46, Attica 20
Parke Heritage 63, North Vermillion 28
Rensselaer 56, Benton Central 0
Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8
Seeger 28, Sheridan 14
South Vermillion 47, Fountain Central 0
Soccer – Boys/Coed:
North Putnam 2, Covington 1
CT: Goals: 1 – Savion Waddell; Assists: 1 – Jacob Holycross; Saves: 3 – Jack Stewart
Shots on goal: NP 4, CT 9
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 1, Southmont 1 – no stats available
Tennis – Boys:
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – SINGLES – Seed numbers listed
Round 4:
Match 15 – #4 Calvin Springer (C) def #1 Evan James (PH) 6-3, 6-4
Match 16 – #2 Carson Eberly (FC) vs #3 Evan Norton (C) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
Round 5 – Championship:
Match 17 – #4 Springer (C) def #2 Eberly (FC) 6-1, 6-2
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – DOUBLES – Seed numbers listed
Round 3:
Match 9 – #1 Myles & Nolan Potter (C) def #4 Drew Holland & Logan McFatridge (S) 6-0, 6-1
Match 10 – #2 Blake Boatman & Caiden Santos (SV) def #3 J Keeling & Yager (FC) 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2
Round 4 – Championship:
Match 11 – #1 Potter & Potter def #2 Boatman & Santos (SV) 6-0, 6-2
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Match 1: Covington 3, Benton Central 2
1S: Calvin Springer (C) def Cael Williams 6-3, 6-0
2S: Evan Norton (C) def Blake Buchanan 6-2, 6-0
3S: Austin Torres (BC) def Jackson Kindell 6-2, 6-2
1D: Myles & Nolan Potter (C) def Nick Fry & Connor Hall 6-1, 7-5
2D: Landon Brighton & Ryan Foster (BC) def Peyt Shumaker & Emmett Reynolds 6-2 6-1
Match 2: Fountain Central 5, Seeger 0
1S: Carson Eberly def Christian Holland 6-0, 6-0
2S: Cody Linville def Thomas Lemming 6-0, 6-0
3S: Sawyer Keeling def Nick Turner 6-1, 6-2
1D: Jacob Keeling & CJ Yager def Logan McFatridge & Drew Holland 6-3, 6-4
2D: Brent Myers & Brayden Prickett def Shawn Grady & Kaiden Peterson 6-1, 6-1
Seeger finished the season at 4-10.
Match 3: Covington 4, Attica 1
1S: Springer (C) def Travis Alenduff 6-2, 6-1
2S: Norton (C) def Reed Goodwin 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
3S: Dusty Marlatt (A) def Kindell 6-3, 6-3
1D: M & N Potter (C) def Noah Blankenship & Caiden Jeffries 6-0, 4-1 default
2D: Shumaker & Reynolds (C) def Antonio Jerkins & Gage Greeson 6-3, 6-4
Attica finishes the season at 4-10.
Match 4 – Championship: Fountain Central 3, Covington 2
1S: Eberly (FC) def Springer 7-5, 7-5
2S: Norton (C) def Linville 1-6, 6-1, 6-2
3S: S Keeling (FC) def Kindell 6-2, 6-3
1D: M & N Potter (C) def J Keeling & CJ Yager 6-0, 6-3
2D: Myers & Prickett (FC) def Shumaker & Reynolds 6-0, 6-2
Covington finishes the season at 13-5.
Fountain Central advances to face Southmont in the Crawfordsville Regional.
This is the fourth consecutive sectional title for the Mustangs.
Myles and Nolan Potter advance to the IHSAA doubles tournament.
Volleyball:
Avery Cole, Eden Hess and Morgan Moller of Seeger were named Academic All-State.
North Montgomery 3, Fountain Central 1: 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18
Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-5, 25-9, 25-16
Southmont 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
South Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-13, 25-23, 25-13
Benton Central 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-8, 25-12, 25-5
BC: Kills: 10 – Lilly Cobb, 8 – Sienna Foster; Aces: 3 – Foster, Megan Hardebeck & Kaelin Minniear
Blocks: 4 – Cobb, 2 – Foster; Digs: 15 – Minniear, 7 – Foster; Assists: 27 — Hardebeck
FC: Kills:4 – Chloe Golia, 3 – Shelby Marshall; Aces: 2 – Hayleigh Elkins, 1 – Lillie Fishero
Digs: 7 – Marley Massey, 4 – Jerzi Hershberger & Elkins; Assists: 6 – Fishero, 4 – Trinity Lindquist
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-21, 25-8, 25-13
CT: Kills: 8 – Holly Linville, 4 – Amber Cruser & Nai’a Pettit; Aces: 4 – Linville, 3 – Erin Reynolds;
Blocks: 2 – Linville, 1 – Micah Stonecipher; Digs: 6 – Paige Messmore & Reynolds, 5 – Pettit
Assists: 18 – Karsyn Engle
FC: Kills: 5 – Fishero, 4 – Marshall, 3 – Golia; Aces: 3 – Fishero, 1 – Hershberger;
Digs: 14 – Massey, 9 – Hershberger, 6 – Elkins; Assists: 8 – Lindquist, 6 – Fishero
Covington 3, Attica 0: 25-25, 25-9, 25-9
AT: no stats available
CT: Kills: 11 – Cruser, 7 – Lauren Vale, 5 – Stonecipher; Aces: 2 – Cruser; Assists: 26 – Engle;
Digs: 11 — Engle
Fountain Central 3, Attica 0: 25-11, 25-8, 25-15
AT: Kills: 7 – Molly Cole, 4 – Riley Howard; Blocks: 3 – Cole, 1 — Howard
Aces: 3 – Hailey VanDeWater, 2 – Kayce Askren & Adyson Goodwin;
Digs: 10 – VanDeWater, 6 – Maddie Pierce; Assists: 6 – Goodwin, 2 — Askren
FC: Kills: 5 – Fishero, 2 – Golia & Maddie Medley; Aces: 5 – Golia, 4 – Hershberger, 3 – Fishero;
Blocks: 2 – Fishero, 1 – Marshall; Digs: 12 – Massey, 10 – Hershberger, 5 – Elkins
Assists: 11 – Fishero, 5 — Lindquist
Fountain Central 3, Indiana School of the Deaf 1: 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21
FC: Kills: 21 – Larissa Bowers, 9 – Medley, 8 – Golia, 5 – Fishero, 4 – Marshall
Aces: 5 – Elkins, 4 – Lindquist, 2 – Hershberger & Massey;
Blocks: 2 – Fishero; Digs: 21 – Massey, 16 – Elkins, 13 – Hershberger, 8 – Fishero, 7 – Golia
Assists: 24 – Fishero, 12 – Lindquist, 5 – Massey
Fountain Central 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-11, 25-23, 25-18
FC: Kills: 5 – Fishero, 4 – Golia, 3 – Marshall; Aces: 7 – Hershberger; Blocks: 1 – Bowers
Diggs: 25 – Massey, 10 – Elkins, 8 – Hershberger; Assists: 11 – Fishero, 8 – Lindquist
NV: no stats available
Seeger 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
SP: Kills: 10 – Paige Laffoon, 6 – Sophia Ashby; Blocks: 5 – Macy Kerr, Riley Shrader;
Assists: 22 – Ashby
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-10, 25-23, 25-19
SP: Kills: 11 – Laffoon, 8 – Shrader, 7 – Av. Cole; Digs: 10 – Av. Cole; Assists: 33 — Ashby