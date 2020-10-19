Cross Country – Boys:
BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE REGIONAL
Individual results: 62 – Brandon Todd (RP), 74 – Blake Harris (PH)
LAFAYETTE HARRISON REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – West Lafayette 44, 2 – Harrison 46, 3 – Lafayette Jefferson 65, 4 – McCutcheon, 98,
5 – Rossville 114, 6 – Frontier 171, 7 – North White 192, 8 – Twin Lakes 204
Individual results: (1st, BC and WRC): 1 – Soriano (Har) 16:25.50, 17 – Kolton Pearson (S),
22 – Thomas Odle (S), 31 – Harrison Wealing (BC), 43 – Ethan Hernandez (S),
47 – Owen Kottkamp (BC), 59 – Blake Bova (C), 62 – Burke Tuggle (A), 64 – Mason Duprey (C),
65 – Cy Barce (BC), 66 – Nolan Deckard (BC), 78 – Jonevin Laswell (S)
Fountain Central qualified as a team but were unable to run due to Covid-19 protocols.
Members were: Daniel Adams, Justin Butts, Hayden Kler, Ethan Mellady, Carson Pietrzak,
Nathan Solomon, Matthew York
Kolton Pearson and Thomas Odle of Seeger along with Harrison Wealing of BC advance to
the New Prairie Semi-State as individuals.
Cross Country – Girls:
Indiana Assoc of Track and Cross Country Coaches (IATCC) Academic All-State: Libby Smith (Seg)
BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE REGIONAL
Individual results: 42 – Emily Meyer (SV), 64 – Emily Mager (RP)
LAFAYETTE HARRISON REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 35 (1st XC regional title in school history), 2 – West Lafayette 56,
3 – Harrison 80, 4 – McCutcheon 88, 5 – Benton Central 142, 6 – Faith Christian 146,
7 – Twin Lakes 182, 8 – Frontier 194, 9 – Rossville 239, 10 – Tri-County 278
Individual results (BC & WRC): 1 – Mansfield (WL) 18:58.50, 2 – Jennifer Romero (S) 19:19.50,
3 – Hadessah Austin (S), 5 – Libby Smith (S), 10 – Liza Cooley (BC), 11 – Allison High (S),
16 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S), 18 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 24 – Natalie Williams (BC),
34 – Bailey Duncan (C), 36 – Avah Watson (S), 43 – Janell Robson (BC), 60 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S),
65 – Tabitha Martin (BC), 67 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 71- Briana Shelton (A), 77 – Sabrina Yuill
Fountain Central qualified three girls who were unable to run due to Covid-19 protocols.
They were: Kenna Bible, Tyler Bowling and Courtney Sims.
Seeger and Benton Central advance to the New Prairie Semi-State as team.
Bailey Duncan of Covington advances as an individual.
Football:
Northwestern 20, Benton Central 6
Seeger 38, North Vermillion 0
All other area games were cancelled.
Tennis – Boys:
FISHERS REGIONAL DOUBLES TOURNAMENT
Myles and Nolan Potter of Covington were unable to play due to Covid-19 protocols.
Volleyball:
3A SECTIONAL #23 at BENTON CENTRAL
Match 1: Crawfordsville 3, Twin Lakes 0: 25-4, 25-7, 25-8
Match 2: Benton Central wins by default over West Lafayette (Covid-19 protocol)
Match 3: Crawfordsville 3, Frankfort 0: 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
Match 4: Benton Central 3, North Montgomery 0: 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Match 5 – Championship: Benton Central 3, Crawfordsville 1: 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21
Benton Central advances to Hanover Central Regional to play Culver Academies.
3A SECTIONAL #26 at EDGEWOOD
Match 1: Brown County 3, South Vermillion 1: 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 13-11.
2A SECTIONAL #37 at ROSSVILLE
Match 1: Lewis Cass 3, Rossville 1: 25-13, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24
Match 2: Clinton Prairie wins by default over Fountain Central (Covid-19 protocol)
Match 3: Carroll 3, Delphi 0: 25-13, 25-18, 25-6
Match 4: Lewis Cass 3, Seeger 1: 25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 25-19
Match 5: Carroll 3, Clinton Prairie 1: 27-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 7-19
Seeger ends the season with a record of 13-13.
SP: Kills: 11 – Riley Shrader, 9 – Paige Laffoon , 6 – Aubrey Cole; Assists: 29 – Sophia Ashby.
2A SECTIONAL #44 at NORTH PUTNAM
Match 1: Southmont 3, Cloverdale 0: 25-9, 25-13, 25-10
Match 2: Parke Heritage 3, Cascade 1: 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
Match 3: South Putnam wins by default over Riverton Parke (Covid-19 protocol)
Match 4: North Putnam 3, Southmont 1: 25-21, 24-26, 25-8, 25-23
Match 5: Parke Heritage 3, South Putnam 0: 25-20, 25-16, 25-21
Match 6: Parke Heritage 3, North Putnam 0: 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 5-16.
Parke Heritage advances to the Heritage Christian Regional to play Triton Central.
1A SECTIONAL #54 at NORTH VERMILLION
Match 1: Traders Point Christian 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-20, 25-14, 25-20
Match 2: Covington wins by default over Lafayette Central Catholic (Covid-19 protocol)
Match 3: Traders Point Christian 3, Attica 0: 25-12, 25-9, 25-6
Match 4: Covington* 3, Bethesda Christian 0: 25-10, 26-24, 25-15
Match 5 – Championship: Traders Point Christian 3, Covington* 1: 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 4-12
Attica ends the season with a record of 2-18
Covington ends the season with a record of 19-8.
* - Covington JV plus 1 varsity starter, 2 subs – 7 starters out (Covid-19 protocol).
CT (2 games): Kills: 34 – Nai’a Pettit, 18 – Lauren Vale; Aces: 9 – Pettit;
Digs: 20 – Pettit, 16 – Elli Williamson & Emma Holycross; Assists: 67 - Holycross