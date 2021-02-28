Sports wrap

Basketball – Boys:

Benton Central 75, Attica 38

Benton Central 63, Logansport 47

Crawfordsville 74, Benton Central 59

Parke Heritage 64, Southmont 54

Riverton Parke 79, Dugger Union 54

Seeger 70, North Vermillion 24

South Newton 55, Attica 51

South Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 53

South Vermillion 70, Shakamak 67 (2 OT)

Terre Haute South 86, Riverton Parke 59

West Vigo 51, Fountain Central 41

Swimming – Boys:

PLAINFIELD DIVING REGIONAL

Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only):

Diving: 1 – Holden Higbie (Danville) 542.85, 15 – Max Hedgecock (Seg), 16 – Keith Wilson (BC),

20 – Jake Moller (Seg)

Wrestling – Frosh/Soph State:

Boys 120 - Waylon Frazee (FC)

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Frazee def Nathan Anderson (Columbus East) 9-0 MD

Round 3: Frazee def Ethan Holloway (Rochester Community) 10-4

Round 4: Griffin Ingalls (Fishers) def Frazee 1-0 UTB

Frazee ties for 5th place

Boys 132 – Gabe Clay (SV)

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Dylan Heath (Carroll) pinned Clay 3:33

Boys 145 – Bo Rice (Att)

Round 1: Wayne Wells IV (Garrett) pinned Rice 3:33

Boys 182 – Ray Townsend (Att)

Round 1: Townsend def Braxton Schaefer (Heritage Hills) 5-3

Round 2: Alex Deming (Rochester Community) pinned Townsend 3:50

Boys 285 – Braeden Haddock (Att)

Round 1: Hosia Smith (Indianapolis Cathedral) def Haddock 4-3

Girls 101 – Mitzy Arizmendi (Att)

Round 1: Kylie Smith-Foster (Greenfield Central) pinned Arizmendi 0:40

Round 2: Bye

Round 3: Kirsten Cortez (Lake Central) pinned Arizmendi 2:11

Arizmendi finishes 5th in her weight class

Girls 143 – Maggie Branstetter (Att)

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Elly Janovsky (Lake Central) pinned Branstetter 0:24

Round 3: Branstetter def Aly Black (North Miami) 4-3

Round 4: Kaylee Miles (TH South) def Branstetter 8-3

Branstetter finishes 4th in her weight class.

