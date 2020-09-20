Cross Country – Boys:
BANKS OF THE WABASH
Team scores: 1 – Riverton Parke 27, 2 – Parke Heritage 35, 3 – S Vermillion 68. N Vermillion – none.
Individual results: 1 – Todd (RP) 19:06, 2 – Mager (RP), 3 – Harris (PH), 4 – Foltz (SV), 5 – Hayes (PH),
6 – Bouffard (PH), 7 – Burns (RP), 8 – Cox (RP), 9 – Robertson (RP), 10 – Fleener (PH),
11 – Jenkins (PH), 12 – Taylor (SV), 13 – Harkrider (RP), 14 – Wesch (NV), 15 – McCullough (PH),
16 – Harpold (PH), 17 – Downing (SV), 18 – Williams (SV), 19 – Collom (RP), 20 – Kunkle (NV),
21 – Bodkins (SV)
BI-COUNTY MEET
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 22, 2 – Fountain Central 40, 3 – Attica 58. Covington – none
Individual results (Top 7 are All-Bi-County): 1 – Pearson (S) 18:53, 2 – Odle (S), 3 – Hernandez (S),
4 – Pietrzak (FC), 5 – Tuggle (A), 6 – Kler (FC), 7 – Bova (C), 8 – Hennessey (S), 9 – Duprey (C),
10 – Adams (FC), 11 – Guminski (S), 12 – Solomon (FC), 13 – Rosswurm (A), 14 – Woodrow (C),
15 – Butts (FC), 16 – Mellady (FC), 17 – Hiller (A), 18 – Waling (S), 19 – Pattengale (A), 20 – Ray (A),
21 – Laswell (S), 22 – York (FC)
CARROLL JR HIGH MEET – no team scores
Individual results: 1 – Kemple (Clinton Prairie) 10:52, 11 – Rudolph (BC), 12 – Fox (BC),
24 – Flook (BC), 26 – Wetli (BC), 39 – Sisson (BC), 45 – Tolen (BC), 47 – Booher (BC),
48 – Molter (BC), 51 – McKinnis (BC), 55 – Coldanaro (BC), 73 – Weise (BC), 75 – Buchaman (BC),
76 – Cooley (BC), 95 – Remaklus (A), 107 – Patton (A)
SHAKAMAK XC INVITE
Team Scores: 1 – Bloomfield 37, 2 – Princeton 89, 3 – Evansville Central 90, 4 – Forest Park 97,
5 – Vincennes Lincoln 101, 6 – Seeger 126, 7 – North Central 207, 8 – Washington 218,
9 – Shakamak 230, 10 – North Knox 242. No team score: Linton-Stockton.
Individual results (1st and Seeger): 1 – Wolf (FP) 15:57.5, 6 – Kolton Pearson 17:12.7,
9 – Thomas Odle 17:22.2, 19 – Ethan Hernandez, 35 – Ethan Guminski, 63 – Cody Waling,
79 – Jonevin Laswell
Odle moved in to the top-10 in Seeger history and Pearson improved his time on the list.
Cross Country – Girls:
Seeger is ranked #24 in the state across all school sizes.
BANKS OF THE WABSH
Team scores: 1 – S Vermillion 23, 2 – Parke Heritage 33. N Vermillion & Riverton Parke – none.
Individual results: 1 – Meyer (SV) 22:26, 2 – Kramer (PH), 3 – Mager (RP), 4 – Wanninger (SV),
5 – Fellows (SV), 6 – Congleton (PH), 7 – Strubberg (NV), 8 – Lindsey (SV), 9 – Clodfelter (PH),
10 – Miller (PH), 11 – Petit (SV), 12 – Burchett (NV), 13 – Hazelwood (NV), 14 – Wilson (SV),
15 – Burns (RP), 16 – Everson (PH)
BI-COUNTY MEET
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 15. Attica, Covington & Fountain Central – none
Individual results (Top 7 are All-Bi-County): 1 – Romero (S) 20:12, 2 – Smith (S), 3 – Austin (S),
4 – High (S), 5 – Yarborough (S), 6 – Duncan (C), 7 – Watson (S), 8 – Bowling (FC),
9 – Kirkpatrick (S), 10 – E Shelton (A), 11 – Bible (FC), 12 – Guminski (S), 13 – Sims (FC),
14 – B Shelton (A), 15 – Ramirez (C), 16 – Hetrick (S-JV), 17 – Hayes (S-JV), 18 – Shoaf (A)
CARROLL JR HIGH MEET – no team scores
Individual results: 1 – Griffin (Cass) 12:19, 15 – Weuthrich (BC), 16 – Williams (BC),
34 – Creek (BC), 44 – Harrison (A), 53 – Hardebeck (BC), 55 – Rosswurm (A), 56 – Tyra (BC),
75 – Jean (A), 80 – Philipo (A)
SHAKAMAK XC INVITE
Team Scores: 1 – Seeger 21, 2 – Princeton 59, 3 – Forest Park 64, 4 – North Knox 108,
5 – Shakamak 131, 6 – Linton-Stockton 164, 7 – Vincennes Lincoln 167.
No team score: Bloomfield, Evansville Central, North Central & Washington
Individual results (Seeger): 1 – Jennifer Romero 18:53 (new school record),
3 – Libby Smith 19:41, 4 – Allison High 19:52, 5 – Hadessah Austin 19:53,
8 – Nataleigh Yarborough 20:48, 23 – Leah Kirkpatrick, 25 – Berlyn Guminski,
37 – Lauren McBride.
First time in Seeger history top five girls’ times totaled less than 100 minutes.
Top four finishers are now #1, #3, #5 and #6 all-time at the school.
Football:
Attica 20, Fountain Central 0
North Vermillion35, Riverton Parke 16
Parke Heritage 69, Eastern Greene 8
Seeger 65, Covington 14
Sullivan 14, South Vermillion 13 OT
Twin Lakes 30, Benton Central 12
Golf - Girls:
ATTICA SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Lebanon 359, 2 – WEBO 391, 3 – Crawfordsville 416, 4 – N Montgomery 442,
5 – Southmont 446, 6 – Seeger 456, 7 – N Putnam 462, 8 – Covington 483, 9 – Fountain Central 500
No team score: Attica – only two golfers.
Individual scores (1st and WRC): 86 – Taylor (Leb), 100 – Jocelyn Kerr (A),
110 – Sadie Geisert (S) & Nola Walls (FC), 112 – Emily Bowen (S), Audrey Galloway (C),
115 – Jayci Halsema (S), 119 – Joanna Salts (S),
120 – Caroline Mandeville (A) & Kenzie Richardson (C), 122 – Briley Peyton (C),
124 – Madeline Hays (S), 126 – Cassadi Parks (FC), 129 – Aubrey Stonecipher (C),
131 – Aubrey Hicks (FC) & Cora Reynolds (C), 133 – Emily Keeling (FC)
Jocelyn Kerr of Attica advances to the regional level as an individual.
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 376, 2 – Lafayette Jeff 391, 3 – McCutcheon 404, 4 – West Lafayette 415,
5 – Clinton Central 431, 6 – Rossville 442, 7 – Benton Central 462, 8 – Clinton Prairie 491,
9 – Delphi 501. No team score: Frankfort – only three golfers
Individual scores (1st and BC): 80 – Wolf (Jeff), 114 – Bea Cobb, 115 – Calli Snethen,
116 – Paige Creek, 117 – Lily Etter, 124 – Emma Booth
NORTHVIEW SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Terre Haute South 336, 2 – Northview 348, 3 – Terre Haute North 373,
4 – Greencastle 395, 5 – Clay City 404, 6 – South Putnam 407, 7 – South Vermillion 419,
8 – Parke Heritage 428. No team score: Cloverdale – only three golfers
Individual scores (1st & WRC): 78 – Bonilla (THN), 95 – Allison Schawitsch (SV),
100 – Bailey McCormick (SV), 102 – Anna Kiefner (PH), 108 – Courtney Mack (PH),
109 – Phoebe Henderson (PH) & Gillian Jeffers (PH), 111 – Mallory Morgan (SV),
113 – Isabela Inman (SV), 116 – Shay Winkler (SV), 117 – Ashlyn Daniels (PH)
Allison Schawitsch of South Vermillion advances to the regional level as an individual.
Soccer – Boys/Coed:
Covington 5, Western Boone 0
CT: Goals: 1 – Jacob Holycross (PK), Bradley Lewsader, Anibel Perez, Logan Pinkerton, Savion Waddell
Assists: 2 – Perez, 1 – Rico Mandolini; Saves: 1 – Jack Stewart; Shots on goal: CT 6, WB 1
Crawfordsville 2, Benton Central 1
BC: Goals: 1 – Hardebeck; Assists: 1 – Johnston; Saves: 8 – Brunton; Shots on goal: 10
19th COVINGTON INVITATIONAL
Game 1: Covington 5, West Vigo 1
CT: Goals 2 – Mandolini (1 PK), 1 – Lewsader, Pinkerton, Waddell; Saves: 2 - Stewart
Assists: 2 – Pinkerton, 1 - Brydan Gaskill, Mandolini; Shots on goal: CT 8, WV 2
Game 2: Faith Christian 1, Frankfort 0
Game 3 – Consolation: West Vigo 1 (2 – won on PKs), Frankfort 1
Game 4 – Championship: Covington 2, Faith Christian 1
CT: Goals 1 – Mandolini, Waddell; Saves: 3 - Stewart
Assists: 1 – Pinkerton; Shots on goal CT 8, FC 5
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 3, Rensselaer 2
BC: Goals: 2 – Tressa Senesac, 1 – Amsley Hrrell; Assists: 2 – Adrien Senesac, 1 – Sierra Rice
Saves: 4 – Tiffany Ancil; Shots: 17; Shots on goal: 12
Tennis – Boys:
Fountain Central boys’ head coach Chris Webb picked up his 200th career victory this past week.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 2
1S: Calvin Springer (C) def Evan James 6-3, 5-7, 6-0
2S: Evan Norton (C) def Joel Gooch 6-2, 6-1
3S: Mason Bowsher (PH) def Jackson Kendell 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
1D: Nolan Potter & Emmett Reynolds (C) def Garrett McCalister & Gavin Jacks 6-3, 6-1
2D: Max Dowd & Aidan Cruz (PH) def Peyt Shumaker & Aiden Miller 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2
Covington 4, North Montgomery 1
1S: Springer (C) def Chapman 6-0, 6-0
2S: Norton (C) def Kashon 6-0, 6-0
3S: Kindell (C) def Turner 6-3, 6-4
1D: Myles & N Potter (C) def McKinnis & Walters 6-1, 6-0
2D: Utterback & McCoy (NM) def Shumaker & Reynolds 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 15-13
Fountain Central 5, Seeger 0
1S: Carson Eberly def Christian Holland 6-1, 6-2
2S: Cody Linville def Thomas Lemming 6-0, 6-0
3S: Sawyer Keeling def Nick Turner 6-2, 6-2
1D: Jacob Keeling & CJ Yager def Drew Holland & Logan McFatridge 6-0, 6-4
2D: Brent Myers & Brayden Prickett def Shawn Grady & Kaiden Peterson 6-2, 6-4
Fountain Central 4, Attica 1
1S: Eberly (FC) def Caiden Jeffries 6-0, 6-0
2S: Linville (FC) def Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-0
3S: S Keeling (FC) def Gage Greenson 6-1, 6-0
1D: J Keeling & Yager (FC) def Reed Goodwin & Dusty Marlatt 6-2, 6-1
2D: Travis Alenduff & Antonio Jerkins (A) def Prickett & Koby Wolf 7-5, 6-3
Fountain Central 3, Parke Heritage 2
1S: James (PH) def Eberly 1-6, 6-4, 6-1
2S: Linville (FC) def Gooch 6-1, 6-2
3S: S Keeling (FC) def Bowsher 6-1, 6-0
1D: J Keeling & Yager (FC) def McCalister & Ty York 6-0, 6-0
2D: Jacks & Dowd (PH) def Myers & Prickett 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4)
Southmont 3, Covington 2
1S: Cox (SM) def Springer 6-0, 6-0
2S: Norton (C) def Tesmer 6-1, 6-0
3S: N Potter (C) def Watson 6-3, 6-0
1D: Hall & Korham (SM) def Kindell & Reynolds 6-2, 6-1
2D: Howell & Haddock (SM) def Shumaker & Miller 6-0, 6-0
Terre Haute North 4, Fountain Central 1
1S: Eberly (FC) def Knott 6-4, 6-
2S: Jung (THN) def S Keeling 6-3, 6-3
3S: Moore (THN) def Myers 6-0, 6-0
1D: Rogge & Hankins (THN) def J Keeling & Yager 6-2, 6-3
2D: Mariette & Stultz (THN) def Prickett & Wolf 6-0, 6-0
Volleyball:
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0: 25-16, 25-11, 26-24
BC: Kills: 12 – Lilly Cobb, 8 – Sienna Foster & Kaelin Minniear, 5 – Sophie Cobb
Blocks: 4 – Minniear, 3 – L Cobb, 2 – Foster; Aces: 3 – S Cobb & Minniear
Digs: 17 – Minniear, 12 – Foster & Kennedy Tolen, 7 – S Cobb; Assists: 27 – Megan Hardebeck
SP: Kills: 6 – Riley Shrader, 5 – Avery Cole, 4 – Aubry Cole, 3 – Paige Laffoon & Anna Moore
Blocks: 4 – Shrader; Aces: 2 – Laffoon; Assists: 16 – Sophia Ashby
Digs: 11 – Avery Cole, 10 – Ashby, 6 – Aubry Cole & Laffoon, 5 - Shrader
Covington 3, Benton Central 0: 25-12, 25-23, 25-13
BC: Kills: 10 – L Cobb, 6 – S Foster, 3 – Tolen; Aces: 1 – L Cobb & Tolen; Assists: 17 – Hardebeck
Blocks: 2 – L Cobb; Digs: 14 – Foster, 12 – L Cobb, 10 – Tolen, 7 – Minniear
CT: Kills: 13 – Holly Linville, 11 – Nai’a Pettit, 9 – Lauren Vale; Blocks – 3 Linville;
Aces: 4 – Pettit; Assists: 42 – Karsyn Engle
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-21, 25-8, 25-13
CT: Kills: 13 – Pettit, 8 – Linville, 7 – Vale; Blocks: 3 – Linville; Aces: 6 – Engle, 4 – Pettit
Assists: 34 - Engle
FC: no individual stats available
Fountain Central 3, Attica 0: 25-11, 25-8, 25-15
A: no individual stats available
FC: Kills: 9 – Larissa Bowers, 6 – Shelby Marshall & Chloe Golia, 3 – Lillie Fishero, 2 – Randi Lindquist
Blocks: 5 – Bowers; Digs: 13 – Jerzi Hershberger, 10 – Marley Massey, 4 – Hayleigh Elkins
Assists: 15 – Fishero, 11 – Trinity Lindquist; Aces: 6 – Hershberger, 2 – Marshall
Terre Haute South 3, Covington 1: 25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17
CT: Kills: 11 – Amber Cruser, 9 – Pettit, 8 – Linville, 6 – Micah Stonecipher
Aces: 4 – Linville; Digs: 17 – Pettit; Assists: 40 – Engle
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT
Covington took 4th place at the event, going 2-2.
Covington 2, Lafayette Jeff 1: 25-21, 24-26, 16-14
Covington 2, Clinton Prairie 0: 25-10, 25-19
Bloomington North 2, Covington 0: 25-22, 252-11
Homestead 2, Covington 1: 25-17, 22-25, 15-10
CT (combined across four matches): Kills: 24 – Cruser & Pettit, 15 – Linville;
Blocks: 7 – Linville, 4 – Cruser; Aces: 8 – Pettit, 4 – Engle; Digs: 40 – Pettit
Assists: 80 – Engle
SEEGER INVITATIONAL
Seeger won their Invitational.
Seeger 2, Delphi 0: 25-16, 25-16
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 1: 25-13, 20-25, 25-7
Seeger 2, West Vigo 0: 25-12, 25-6
SP (combined across 3 matches): Kills: 21 – Shrader, 11 – Aubry Cole & Laffoon
Digs: 12 –Ashby, 8 – Shrader, 5 – Avery Cole & Laffoon; Assists: 65 - Ashby