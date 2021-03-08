Basketball: Boys:

3A SECTIONAL 20 @ Twin Lakes

Game 1: Peru 55, Northwestern 44

Game 2: Twin Lakes 61, Benton Central 61

Game 3: Western 54, West Lafayette 39

Game 4: Peru 58, Maconaquah 50

Game 5: Twin Lakes 57, Western 53

Game 6 – Championship: Twin Lakes 59, Peru 55

Benton Central ends the season with a record of 10-12.

3A SECTIONAL 26 @ Owen Valley

Game 1: Edgewood 67, Brown County 41

Game 2: Northview 72, West Vigo 61

Game 3: Brownstown Central 64, Owen Valley 62

Game 4: Edgewood 49, South Vermillion 47

Game 5: Northview 54, Brownstown Central 52

Game 6 – Championship: Northview 60, Edgewood 52

South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 9-13.

2A SECTIONAL 38 @ Fountain Central

Game 1: Seeger 47, Fountain Central 32

Game 2: Carroll 44, Clinton Prairie 20

Game 3: Rossville 65, Seeger 47

Game 4: Carroll 63, Western Boone 48

Game 5 – Championship: Rossville 45, Carroll 44

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 9-13.

Seeger ends the season with a record of 8-12.

2A SECTIONAL 43 @ Cloverdale

Game 1: Parke Heritage 48, Cloverdale 25

Game 2: North Putnam 61, South Putnam 48

Game 3: Cascade 58, Riverton Parke 65

Game 4: Parke Heritage 66, Southmont 34

Game 5: North Putnam 70, Cascade 59

Game 6 – Championship: Parke Heritage 48, North Putnam 42

Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 10-10.

Parke Heritage advances to face Triton Central in the Greenfield-Central Regional.

1A SECTIONAL 54 @ Attica

Game 1: Faith Christian 52, Clinton Central 43

Game 2: North Vermillion 44, Attica 35

Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 61, Faith Christian 42

Game 4: Covington 56, North Vermillion 27

Game 5: Lafayette Central Catholic 67, Covington 49

Attica ends the season with a record of 2-17.

North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 2-14.

Covington ends the season with a record of 11-7.

Attica All-Sectional Teams

First team:

Logan Pinkerton of Covington

Clark Barrett of Lafayette Central Catholic

Immanuel Mitchell of Faith Christian

Alan Karrfalt of Covington

Landon Naylor of North Vermillion

Second team:

David Streitmatter of Faith Christian

Drew Busick of Covington

Clark Obermiller of Lafayette Central Catholic

Brenner Oliver of Lafayette Central Catholic

Avery Norton of Faith Christian

Wrestling: Frosh/Soph State - correction:

(Brackets were incomplete – did not show rounds 6-onward.)

Boys 120 - Waylon Frazee (FC)

Champ Round 1: Bye

Champ Round 2: Frazee def Nathan Anderson (Columbus East) 9-0 MD

Champ Round 3: Frazee def Ethan Holloway (Rochester Community) 10-4

Quarterfinal: Griffin Ingalls (Fishers) def Frazee 1-0 UTB

Cons. Round 6: Frazee def Kasprzak (Lake Central) 4-2

Cons. Round 7: Frazee def Vanover (Evansville Mater Dei) 3-2

Cons. Semifinal: Frazee def Reyes (Indy Cathedra) SV-1 7-5

Third-place match: Ingalls (Fishers) pinned Frazee 1:55

Frazee finishes in fourth place.

