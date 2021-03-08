Basketball: Boys:
3A SECTIONAL 20 @ Twin Lakes
Game 1: Peru 55, Northwestern 44
Game 2: Twin Lakes 61, Benton Central 61
Game 3: Western 54, West Lafayette 39
Game 4: Peru 58, Maconaquah 50
Game 5: Twin Lakes 57, Western 53
Game 6 – Championship: Twin Lakes 59, Peru 55
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 10-12.
3A SECTIONAL 26 @ Owen Valley
Game 1: Edgewood 67, Brown County 41
Game 2: Northview 72, West Vigo 61
Game 3: Brownstown Central 64, Owen Valley 62
Game 4: Edgewood 49, South Vermillion 47
Game 5: Northview 54, Brownstown Central 52
Game 6 – Championship: Northview 60, Edgewood 52
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 9-13.
2A SECTIONAL 38 @ Fountain Central
Game 1: Seeger 47, Fountain Central 32
Game 2: Carroll 44, Clinton Prairie 20
Game 3: Rossville 65, Seeger 47
Game 4: Carroll 63, Western Boone 48
Game 5 – Championship: Rossville 45, Carroll 44
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 9-13.
Seeger ends the season with a record of 8-12.
2A SECTIONAL 43 @ Cloverdale
Game 1: Parke Heritage 48, Cloverdale 25
Game 2: North Putnam 61, South Putnam 48
Game 3: Cascade 58, Riverton Parke 65
Game 4: Parke Heritage 66, Southmont 34
Game 5: North Putnam 70, Cascade 59
Game 6 – Championship: Parke Heritage 48, North Putnam 42
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 10-10.
Parke Heritage advances to face Triton Central in the Greenfield-Central Regional.
1A SECTIONAL 54 @ Attica
Game 1: Faith Christian 52, Clinton Central 43
Game 2: North Vermillion 44, Attica 35
Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 61, Faith Christian 42
Game 4: Covington 56, North Vermillion 27
Game 5: Lafayette Central Catholic 67, Covington 49
Attica ends the season with a record of 2-17.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 2-14.
Covington ends the season with a record of 11-7.
Attica All-Sectional Teams
First team:
Logan Pinkerton of Covington
Clark Barrett of Lafayette Central Catholic
Immanuel Mitchell of Faith Christian
Alan Karrfalt of Covington
Landon Naylor of North Vermillion
Second team:
David Streitmatter of Faith Christian
Drew Busick of Covington
Clark Obermiller of Lafayette Central Catholic
Brenner Oliver of Lafayette Central Catholic
Avery Norton of Faith Christian
Wrestling: Frosh/Soph State - correction:
(Brackets were incomplete – did not show rounds 6-onward.)
Boys 120 - Waylon Frazee (FC)
Champ Round 1: Bye
Champ Round 2: Frazee def Nathan Anderson (Columbus East) 9-0 MD
Champ Round 3: Frazee def Ethan Holloway (Rochester Community) 10-4
Quarterfinal: Griffin Ingalls (Fishers) def Frazee 1-0 UTB
Cons. Round 6: Frazee def Kasprzak (Lake Central) 4-2
Cons. Round 7: Frazee def Vanover (Evansville Mater Dei) 3-2
Cons. Semifinal: Frazee def Reyes (Indy Cathedra) SV-1 7-5
Third-place match: Ingalls (Fishers) pinned Frazee 1:55
Frazee finishes in fourth place.