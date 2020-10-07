The Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations recently combined their efforts to award a $1,000 grant for Care Packages to the Care Network as part of the Young at Heart county wide senior citizen ministry offered through Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene.
The ministry rotates to different towns, offering recreation, lunch, and socialization for a nominal cost. The Care Network addresses the physical and emotional well-being of older adults when circumstances (e.g., winter weather and pandemics) prevent in-person contact. The primary component of this year’s ministry is Care Packages that contain shelf staple foods, recreational materials (e.g., puzzle books, coloring books, and magazines), and personal hygiene items. Health and safety information is also included.
According to Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, in a news release, “the loneliness and depression related to mandatory stay-at-home circumstances for Fountain County senior citizens is a significant issue. The Care Packages delivered to area shut-ins helps to brighten their day. It’s a pleasure for the Community Foundation to assist in this way.
