Benton Central hosted the 29th Sportsmanship Recognition Ceremony May 16.

The Sportsmanship Award was started by former Benton Central Athletic Director Richard Atha.

According to information provided, Atha felt it was important to recognize good sportsmanship in athletic events.

Each of Benton Central’s 20 boys’ and girls’ varsity sport have chosen an athlete from an opposing team they think has demonstrated good sportsmanship. These student-athletes and their parents were honed at the ceremony.

They include:

Boys tennis — Landon Waeltz - McCutcheon

Girls golf — Emma Lawson - Rossville

Football — D-Andre Douglas - West Lafayette

Girls soccer — Jayden Emenhiser - Rossville

Volleyball — Tori Woods - West Lafayette

Boys soccer — Clifton Sherwin - Boone Grove

Boys cross country — Carson PIetrzak - Fountain Central

Girls cross country — Bailey Duncan - Covington

Boys basketball — Immanuel Mitchell - Faith Christian

Girls basketball — Haley Nelson - Delphi

Wrestling — Mikkel Cunningham - North Newton

Boys swimming — Elliott Rosswurm - Attica

Girls swimming — Cassie Miller - Parke Heritage

Cheerleaders — Isabella Hutcheson - Harrison

Boys golf — Grant Bauman - West Lafayette

Softball — Madyson Minnich - Lafayette Central Catholic

Boys track — Tyler Hawley - South Newton

Girls track — Nicole Vorst - Lafayette Central Catholic

Girls tennis — Kelsey Rodibaugh - Rensselaer

Baseball — Colin Martin - West Lafayette

Sports broadcaster Lanny Sigo was the guest speaker for the event.

