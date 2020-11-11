West Central Indiana – Aside from the obvious health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many subsequent consequences of the virus in our community, according to a news release. Indiana has experienced a significant increase in the occurrence and intensity of domestic violence cases. From March 1 thru mid-October, domestic violence-related fatalities were up 90 percent from the same period in 2019.
Hope Springs Safe House provides emergency housing and additional services to women and their dependent children who are coming out of domestic violence situations. Along with the increase in domestic violence cases, COVID-19 has also created new challenges for the shelter in how many people they can safely house.
Alliance Bank Internal Auditor Jodi Verhoeven volunteers at Hope Springs, “I love that we have this Christ-centered ministry in our area that helps those in need. I volunteer because I enjoy loving on, listening to and anything else to make the day better for residents and staff.” Jodi has been unable to serve directly due to pandemic restrictions, “I have really missed being a physical presence this year and sharing in their victories.”
Unable to host their annual apple pie fundraiser, Hope Springs Safe House is asking for the community’s support. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 244, Attica, IN 47918 or made online at www.wicf-inc.org. Alliance Bank has become a regular supporter of Hope Springs Safe House and recently presented a donation of $600 to the Shelter.
Alliance Bank is a locally owned community bank, committed to supporting non-profit organizations. The Bank has ramped up giving in the wake of COVID and expects to near $80,000 in donations by the close of 2020. The Bank’s seven offices have proudly been serving the residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930. Learn more online at MyAllianceBank.com or call 888-567-2101.