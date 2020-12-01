Alliance Bank took the opportunity on Giving Tuesday to surprise four local non-profit organizations with a $5,000 donation, according to a news release from the bank.
Dan Fry, Director of the Boys and Girls Club of White County, was one of the fortunate recipients. “This gift is not only amazing because it is unrestricted, it is amazing because it sparks others to give,” Fry shared. “We can promote this gift to highlight our needs and to show others that every contribution, big or small, is important and makes a difference.”
A video released on social media highlights the work of the four non-profits and shows their surprise when each received the $5,000 donation. Along with Fry, Alliance Bank Chief Lending Officer Jonathan Elkins visited: Chris Sheetz of Benton Community Food & Service Co-op; Barb Lucas and Marcia Smith-Wood of Prairie Arts Council’s Rensselaer Alternative High School Art Program; and Jackie Frain from Pulaski County Human Services.
“Since the pandemic started the Co-Op has seen a tremendous increase in the numbers we are serving,” shared Chris Sheetz. “Many families that have not visited the Co-Op before the pandemic have come to us with the worry of coping with their children home during the day and having enough food in their household. Others have been laid off from their job. We went from serving 1,500 individuals a year to over 7,000, just since March when the pandemic hit Benton County.”
The video can be viewed on their Facebook page or their website at Blog.MyAllianceBank.com. Alliance Bank is a locally owned community bank, committed to supporting non-profit organizations. The Bank has ramped up giving in the wake of COVID and expects to give nearly $80,000 in donations by the close of 2020.
Alliance Bank’s seven offices have proudly been serving the residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930.