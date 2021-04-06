A Day of Gardens and Art is planned by Fountain County Landmarks for June.
According to information from the group, the event will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19 rain or shine.
Participants are invited to explore a town full of architectural gems and enjoy a gardening and floral demonstration in historic surroundings. They will be able to tour neighborhood gardens, county gardens and a five acre estate garden, tour Cottrell Village and enjoy unique programming.
There is a cost for the event and tickets can be purchased in advance online or the day of the event.
Proceeds benefit the preservation of the Attica Old Library. Headquarters is The Old Attica Library, 101 South Brady Street. The day of the event stop by the headquarters to pick up the program listing the gardens and start the day exploring town. Arrive early to be certain to see all the gardens and attend programs. For more information go to www.fountaincountylandmarks.org