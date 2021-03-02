Attica’s main stretch has seen the recent decoration of fall banners and winter snowflakes. This project kicked off with a grant from Tipmont REMC’s Operation Round Up and saw completion thanks to the Attica Community Foundation.
Operation Round Up is a fund supported by the generosity of Tipmont REMC members. Participating members volunteer to have their monthly electric bill “rounded up” to the next dollar. The extra money collected funds grants to local non-profit organizations through the Operation Round Up Trust.
Since the program’s inception in 1999, Operation Round Up has awarded over $940,000 in grants to local organizations. Attica Main Street was grateful to receive a generous donation of these funds to be put towards the start of their goal to obtain banners and other decorations for the light poles through town, and are excited to have such a permanent display of their commitment to community.
The Attica Community Foundation’s contribution to the project last spring saw its completion, and banners were first hung in the fall of 2020, followed by lighted snowflakes for winter. Attica Main Street is thankful for Community Foundation boards members who are so supportive of their mission to be a positive force working with our community, our businesses, and property owners to preserve, enhance, and promote our historic downtown as a vibrant destination for residents and visitors.
Attica Main Street looks to continue with this project in 2021 by adding spring banners, and purchasing additional snowflakes for the remaining poles downtown this Christmas season.