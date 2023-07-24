Preparation made all the difference this year for Waylon Frazee when he earned the right for a second year in a row to compete in the Master Showman contest at the Fountain County 4-H Fair.
The senior-to-be at Fountain Central captured the Dairy Showmanship title to qualify for the event last year but failed to win either the Supreme or Reserve title.
This year was different, as Frazee was named Supreme Master Showman.
“Last year, I didn’t really know if I wanted to do it, but because I won [my class], I did,” Frazee explained. “I just sort of said ‘okay, I’ll do it’.”
Asked what, other than experience was the difference this year, he replied, “I realized after last year that I had to prepare better for this one.”
Preparing for a contest is nothing new for Frazee as he is a member of the Mustang’s wrestling team where his work ethic led him to reach the semi-state tournament last winter.
“This year I did everything I could to prepare – watching instructional videos, watching other contests and asking questions,” he explained. “I really wanted it this year.”
The Master Showman contest is made up of the Showmanship winners in seven classes who then compete to show not only their animal type but also those of the other individual class winners.
Competing this year were Jocelyn Donaher (Horse), Ella Grubbs (Beef), Garrett Crowder (Swine), Kavan Fye (Boar Goats), Frazee (Dairy), Aiden Dawson (Swine) and Rose Patton (Dairy Goats).
The horse is shown first with each participant demonstrating his or her knowledge and ability one at a time followed by the other six classes show en masse.
Each contestant wears a bib with a letter on it so that the judges – who are not from Fountain County – can identify him or her anonymously for scoring purposes.
When all seven classes have been shown, the top scorer is named Supreme Master Showman (in this case Frazee) and the runner-up is declared to be Reserve Supreme Master Showman (Crowder this year).
Frazee, a 9-year 4-H member, said he wished he had started showmanship earlier, but he did not realize its importance when he was younger.
He has had family members compete in the contest and he credits them for “helping me, pushing me and answering questions for me.”
After winning the title of Master Showman, Frazee is no longer eligible to compete for it again at the Fountain County fair, but he said he also would not be competing at the state fair.
“I don’t want to do it,” he said. “Competing at the county fair is fun – you know so many people here and they recognize the work you put in. The state fair is different. It doesn’t really interest me.”
Asked about the experience of competing and winning on the night, Frazee got a huge grin on his face and replied, “I’m really happy with how I did.”