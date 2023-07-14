Thank you to everyone who participated in the Summer Reading Challenge! If you won a prize, please try to pick it up this week. 234 people participated in the Summer Reading Challenge, they read 109,116 minute, and 2276 Books! 84 people completed the challenge and were entered into the grand prize drawing!
Week of July 24
July 25, 10:00 AM Baby Book Club with Jeanne from Easter Seals. Book and activity. Birth-age Two, older siblings are welcome to attend.
July 26th, 10:00 AM Safe Banking for Seniors. Join Ashley Ward and Nikki Tobenski from Iroquois Federal Bank as they present information from the American Bankers Association Foundation's Banking for Senior's Campaign.
This program will help older people and their caregivers understand the risks of fraud and financial abuse and how to protect themselves and the ones they love. We hope to see you there!
On Going
Installation of the StoryWalk had begun at Lakeview Park! A Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening will be scheduled for August. This is a joint project with the City of Watseka and Public Works.