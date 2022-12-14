On December 20, at 6:00 P.M., the Watseka City Council and the Police commission will be honoring two recent retirees and one soon to be retired officer. Also, during this meeting, three current officers will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant. The Police commission will also be swearing in three new hires to the Watseka Police Department. Being honored are:
Scott Muench- Muench was hired on September 9th, 2001 and retired on October 1st, 2022. While serving with WPD Muench was a training officer for the Watseka Auxiliary Police, was a Field training officer and oversaw training for the Department and served on the Watseka Enforcement Team. Muench retired as a Senior Patrolman.
John Lee Hall- Hall was hired on October 8th, 2001 and retired on May 31st, 2022. Hall served as a community relations officer and served on the Watseka Enforcement Team. Hall retired as a Senior Patrolman.
Billy Stanley- Stanley was hired on October 28th, 2002 and will retire on January 15th, 2023. Stanley has served as a Field Training officer, was a scheduling officer, and served on the Watseka Enforcement Team. Stanley will retire as a Sergeant.
Being promoted to Sergeant are:
Kyle Puleo- Puleo was hired on September 18th, 2018. Puleo is currently the Departments evidence officer.
Curtis Marcott- Marcott was hired on October 25th, 2017. Marcott is currently the Departments investigator and range officer.
Mark Harris- Harris was hired December 14th, 2018. Harris is currently the Departments K-9 officer and is also a field training officer.
Being sworn in as new members of the Watseka Police Department are:
Josh Douglas- Douglas was hired on August 24th, 2022. Douglas had previously served with the Hoopeston Police Department.
Jason Forbes- Forbes was hired on October 17th, 2022. Forbes had previously served with the Manteno Police Department.
Alex Corriveau- Corriveau was hired on November 18th, 2022. Corriveau is currently an active-duty National Guardsman.