The Warren County Youth Council participated in their second all-day workshop this past weekend in Tipton, Ind. for the My Community, My Vision project sponsored by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
They got to hear what the other six groups from around the state are working on for their projects, got some helpful tips on fundraising, did a few practice simulations, and heard about a past My Community My Vision project with students from that group who are now in college talking about their experience.
Students had time to brainstorm, then took a walking field trip to “The Alley” which is a placemaking project across the street from their courthouse. They also visited the Quick Cup and East Street Provisions, a coffee shop and cafe respectively.
The Warren County Youth Council is also participating in CreatINg Places, a program of the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority. Their My Community, My Vision campaign went live March 8.
Visit www.patronicity.com/project/common_grounds_coffee_co_nonprofit_coffee_shop#!/ to donate.
Donations will go towards making Common Grounds Coffee Company a reality in Warren County. Donations will receive a one-to-one match from the IHCDA, but the group has to reach their goal of $50,000 in order to receive the matching grant.