The Warren County Youth Council is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to fund the opening of a coffee shop in Williamsport and recently hit a major milestone of $50,000.
The campaign will continue for several more weeks, but reaching the $50,000 milestone qualifies them for a matching $50,000 grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
The council was donated space for the coffee shop, named Common Grounds Coffee Co., in downtown Williamsport by John and Pam Larson. The funds raised will go towards building renovations, equipment to outfit the building for a coffee shop and the first year of internet, insurance and utility fees to ensure sustainability.
The Review Republican interviewed several of the youth council members and their advisors during a planning session Tuesday morning at Seeger Memorial High School.
Miles Stucky, a teacher at Seeger and an advisor for the youth council, said the project got its start when he and fellow teacher Matt Commons, who also works with the council, were asked to learn about place-based learning by Principal Zach Cotten and attended a one-day workshop on place-based education.
Place-based education emphasizes using the local community and environment as a teaching tool.
Stucky said they looked to implement some of the techniques they had learned from the workshop at Seeger and used surveys that had been taken previously regarding what people would like to see in the community to eventually land on the idea of establishing a coffee shop in the area.
He said the cost of setting up a coffee shop was an obstacle so they considered other alternatives until his wife, Michele Stucky, who is executive director of the Warren County Community Foundation, found a matching grant program from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
Stucky said the group was then donated a building for the project and that helped push them forward towards making their plans a reality.
He said it was awesome to see the students so engaged with the project and working hard to make it happen.
“Them being engaged will make a difference in the community as a whole,” he said.
Stucky said the experience will help the students understand how hard it is to start a business, but it will also show them it’s a lot easier when you have a group of people to work with.
He hopes this eventually leads to more business in town in the future.
Asked about a timeline for the when the coffee shop might open, Stucky said it will depend on a few things but they would love to be open at the end of summer.
“I don’t know if we can do it that quickly or not,” he said.
Stucky said that the opening schedule will depend on how quickly they can get the building renovated and ready for business.
He said the youth council hasn’t been in the building yet, so once they do get in there they will have a better idea of how long it will take to get it ready.
Asked how it felt to reach the $50,000 milestone on the fundraiser so quickly, Stucky said it was awesome to see the support from the community for the project.
“The support from the community has just been amazing,” he said.
As of Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised $61,475 and had 26 days left on it. To learn more about the campaign or donate, visit https://www.patronicity.com/project/common_grounds_coffee_co_nonprofit_coffee_shop#!/.
Stucky said that everything raised from now until the end of the campaign will allow them to make the coffee shop even better.
“The more funding we can get, the better the coffee shop can be,” he said.
Asked about how the coffee shop will operate once it opens, Stucky said they are still working on sorting out all of the details on that.
Stucky feels that the students have really dedicated themselves to the project.
“I feel like the students have definitely bought in completely to the project,” he said. “Which is great.”
Michele Stucky spoke about the matching grant from IHCDA.
She said the IHCDA present the My Community My Vision program that enables youth councils and mayor’s councils to apply for matching grants.
Stucky said the IHCDA chose seven groups this year.
She said the groups come up with their own projects that are aimed at improving their communities and can apply for matching grants of between $5,000-$50,000.
Stucky said the Warren County Youth Council and another of the groups went for the full $50,000 matching grant.
“The scary part about that is if you don’t meet your fundraising goal, you don’t get any match,” she said.
Stucky said this is a way of giving groups an incentive to present successful fundraising campaigns and to be certain they have community support for their project.
She said the youth council knew they’d need the $50,000 matching grant to create a coffee shop.
“We knew that to create a coffee shop we’d have to maximize it and were probably going to have to try and raise other money,” she said.
Stucky said they had to submit a budget to the IHCDA based on what they wanted to try and accomplish and the IHCDA had to approve that and the group’s fundraising campaign page to be eligible for the grant.
Asked how it felt to reach the $50,000 goal on the fundraiser, Stucky said it felt great to know that the community was so supportive of the project.
“It was just really good to know the community was so behind the project,” she said. “I think it gives a lot of confidence to the project.”
Stucky also talked about how the youth council arrived at the idea of creating a coffee shop for the project.
She said they brainstormed and looked at several ideas, but felt that a coffee shop would have the widest appeal to the community as a whole.
Stucky said the idea also closely aligned with the county’s comprehensive plan, which included surveys of county residents.
She said utilizing the plan and survey data gave validity to the project when the youth council members presented the idea to the town council and the county council.
Stucky said using the data collected in the plan also helped give the youth council confidence that people would support the project.
She said this has been borne out by the support for the fundraiser pointing out that while $30,000 of donation have come from the town council, the county council or county commissioners, there were also other groups, individuals and businesses that have donated to the campaign.
During Tuesday’s planning session, several members of the Warren County Youth Council spoke with the Review Republican about how they became involved with the project and what impact they hope the coffee shop has on the area.
Alaina White said she wanted to get involved because she’s a socially anxious person and she wanted to get out of her comfort zone more.
White and her fellow youth council members were interviewed while looking over some of the decorative themes students were considering for the coffee shop. Students had the chance to put positive or negative marks near photos of different decorative themes they were shown. Along with planning the look and theme of the coffee shop, council members also signed thank you cards for donors during Tuesday’s session.
She said she’s interested in art and so the details of the décor for the coffee shop caught her attention.
White said she liked the bare brick wall theme with more open spacing and comfortable chairs.
Emily Greene said she’d like a modern look that’s clean and nice and put together.
“I want to be really proud of it,” she said.
Greene said she was happy the group reached their fundraising goal so early in the campaign.
She said the coffee shop will offer the community a place to gather.
“I feel like we can push it towards being more of a social place because it’s a coffee shop,” she said. “If it was a restaurant it would be harder because we’d be really focused on food, but I think we can be focused on creating a sense of community.”
Rylea Wetz said she got involved with the project because she’s taking Stucky’s chemistry class and when he announced the project she wanted to be a part of something that helps the community.
As far as the décor for the coffee shop, Wetz said she thought a rustic, half modern theme would be appropriate.
She said she’d like something that’s not too modern without being too old-fashioned.
Wetz said she hopes the coffee shop brings a sense of connection to the community.
“Something to kind of bring everybody from all the age groups together,” she said. “Because we don’t want to just target the teens or the older people or even the younger kids. We want to bring everybody together and have a place to just hang out and have coffee.”
Wetz said she was happy to see how successful the fundraiser has been and she’s really excited to see how soon they can start working on the coffee shop.
Marissa Rickey said she thinks the project is going well so far and the group has a lot of good ideas.
She said she got involved when Stucky told his students about it and she felt it was a good way to get involved some more in the community.
Rickey hopes that the coffee shop will give them a place in the community to gather.
“I hope it brings us together more so we have a place to go and hang out,” she said.
Morgan Cooksey said she heard about the project at a meeting and she thought it sounded interesting so she joined.
“I think it’s really exciting that we’re going to have something in Warren County,” she said. “We won’t have to go to other counties to do stuff. It helps our county.”
Cooksey thought it was great how well the community supported the idea through the fundraising campaign.
“I think it’s great that enough people in Warren County care about this enough to donate,” she said.
Claire Nern got involved because Stucky is her chemistry teacher and track coach and when he told her class about the project and said it was a way to help the community and get service hours.
Nern said she lives outside of town and she’s always looking for ways to get service hours and this offered a way to get hours and to be more a part of the community.
She said it was exciting watching donations for the campaign come in on the patronicity website.
“Every day I was like ‘Mom, Dad, guess what? It rose again,’” she said.
Asked about how the group got the word out about the campaign, Nern said they hung posters and visited various groups and governing boards to present information about the project.
As for what she hopes the coffee shop provides the community, Nern said she hopes it’s a place where people in Williamsport can stop by and enjoy themselves while also supporting their community.
She said the profit from the coffee shop will go back into the community.
“It’s just like a gift that keeps on giving,” Nern said.
Piper Ferrell said she’s excited to see the project doing so well and she’s excited to see the coffee shop open.
“I’m so excited to see it open. My mom and dad are too,” she said.
Ferrell said she hopes the coffee shop helps people in the community gather together and help each other out through volunteerism.
Isaiah Max said the group was looking at what they needed in their community and decided on a coffee shop.
He said the group brainstormed and consider various options before landing on a coffee shop.
“We just sat in here and we brainstormed,” he said. “The common theme we came up with was a place to gather for anybody, not just kids or older people, but we also thought about a place to get a snack or to stop for a little bit if you don’t want to sit in your car. We decided a coffee shop was the best thing.”
Max was amazed the group hit its fundraising goal so early on in the campaign.
“We took a bunch of fliers and we just went from house to house, no matter the weather,” he said about promoting the fundraiser. “One day it was snowing and hailing and we still went out and got donations.”
Kaiden Peterson, who has been a part of the youth council since he was in eighth grade, said when the group heard about the My Community, My Vision grant late last year he was onboard with the project from the start.
When the group was looking at what project they wanted to do, Peterson said they looked at what fit with the community and felt that a coffee shop was the way to go.
He said Warren County doesn’t really have a place where families and teens and kids to gather.
“We wanted something that really brought the community as a whole,” he said. “A place for people to gather with their family and friends and just kind of enjoy their time.”
He said the council has been attending some workshops with the My Community, My Vision program to under the basis of the fundraiser and what they needed to do to make it successful.
“It’s gone really well so far,” he said. “We’ve hit our goal already and we’re not even halfway through our fundraising window. We’re continuing to fundraise as well just so we can make this project the best it possibly can be for the community and to make it last a long-lasting cafe.”
Peterson said it felt amazing to reach the fundraising goal so quickly because it showed that the community had their backs and that they were wanting this as just as much as they did for their community.