The Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted the following release on their Facebook page Tuesday morning:
“On April 10th 2023, a threat was directed toward Seeger High School via Snapchat. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the parents/legal guardians of the students who attend the Schools of MSD of Warren County that we are taking this threat seriously. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Indiana State Police regarding this threat and we are exhausting all efforts to identify the responsible person(s) who directed the threat.”