There are plenty of events set for this year’s Warren County Fair.
The fair’s 4-H related events start Saturday with the 4-H Dog Show at 9:30 a.m. followed by the 4-H Cat Show at 2 p.m. and the Aerospace Launch at the Seeger Softball fields at 5 p.m. The 4-H Council will be on-hand serving Lemon Shake-Ups at the Aerospace Launch. They will be taking free-will donations during the event and will be selling Lemon Shake-Ups at the fair throughout the week for $5 and strawberry lemon shake-ups for $6. All proceeds will be go towards supporting the Warren County 4-H program to provide scholarships, funds to attend trips/conferences/workshops and educational materials for all 4-H families.
Monday will be the first full day of the fair and will start with the 4-H Poultry Show at 9 a.m. before resuming later in the evening with the 4-H Tractor/Mower Contest at 7 p.m. and the Warren County Queen Contest at 7:30 p.m. The night will wrap up with the Fashion Revue at 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday will start with the 4-H Rabbit Show at 9 a.m. followed by the 4-H Llama Show at 1 p.m., the 4-H Horse and Pony Show at 4 p.m., the Girl Scout Presentation at 5 p.m., 4-H Leaping Llama at 6 p.m. and 3-on-3 Basketball at 7 p.m.
4-H members will have an early start Wednesday with the 4-H Sheep Show at 8 a.m. followed by the 4-H Goat Show at 1 p.m., the 4-H Horse and Pony Show at 5 p.m. and the day will conclude with the 4-H Olympics at 7 p.m. Wednesday will also be Home & Garden Day which the following presentations: “Reading Food Labels” at 9 a.m.; “Eating the Rainbow” at 10:15 a.m.; and “Pollinator Gardening” at 1 p.m.
Thursday will begin with the 4-H Swine Show at 9 a.m. and conclude with the Walk-a-Llama Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. and the 4-H Swine Sweepstakes Show at 7 p.m.
Friday will start with the 4-H Beef Show at 10 a.m. and conclude with 4-H Supreme Showmanship at 6 p.m. and a free Walker Band Concert at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday will be a packed day starting with the Color Me Green 4-H Dash at 9 a.m. followed by the Kiddie Tractor Pull at 1:30 p.m., the RC Tractor Pull at 3 p.m., the Hot Dog Eating Contest at 4 p.m., the 4-H Sweepstakes Award and 10-year Member Recognition at 6 p.m., the 4-H Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Jessop Amusements will have their carnival set up open starting at 6 p.m. each night of the fair.
There will also be food special each night of the fair. These will include: Monday-chicken and noodles; Tuesday-chicken by BBQ Maestros; Wednesday-pulled pork by Nathan Grubb and the West Lebanon Fire Department; Thursday-Dan’s Fish Fry; Friday-Prime Cut 41 Steak Night.
The Review Republican recently spoke with Purdue University Warren County Extension Director Emily Ade about the plans for this year’s Warren County Fair and the work 4-H members put into the fair each year.
Ade said proceeds from fundraising events like the Color Me Green 4-H Dash will go back to the 4-H program for educational opportunities, trips, workshops and 4-H camps.
“So the fund go directly towards the kids,” she said. “It gets put back into the community.”
Ade said the Warren County 4-H Chapter has about 272 4-H members who will be involved in this year’s fair with around 916 project entries for the fair as of June 5.
Asked what she feels 4-H members get out of being a part of the fair, Ade said 4-H is about creating opportunities for growth and to learn responsibility.
“At the end of the day, 4-H is about creating opportunities that provide growth, responsibility and things like that,” she said.
Ade said 4-H members learn responsibility with fair projects, which take a significant time investment to complete. She estimated that a majority of the 4-H members spend January through June working on their projects for the fair, depending on their project.
“The fair is just an added bonus where they get the chance to show the community what they worked so hard on and what they’ve been doing for the last year,” she said. “It’s just another chance for kids in this community to grow and come together as a community. The Warren County Fair is so amazing. You feel like you know everyone. It’s a great time for the community to come together and see each other and just spend time together. It’s just an amazing thing to experience.”
Asked what some of the more interesting exhibits she’s seen during her time at the Warren County Fair, Ade said she always enjoys seeing all of the arts and crafts project at the fair.
“I myself am not a creative, crafty person, so being able to see the woodworking and the miscellaneous crafts...I couldn’t even imagine doing half the things they do,” she said. “It’s crazy. I’ve seen a ton of amazing projects that are so beyond my capabilities that I can’t even imagine. It makes me really proud of the kiddos we have in Warren County.”
Another responsibility some Warren County 4-H members are taking on this year is a food drive.
“This year I started a Youth Livestock Board which is comprised of seven youth livestock members,” Ade said. “We wanted to do a service project and we got approached by Farm Credit Mid America. They do a Stock the Trailer with different types of groups and so the Youth Livestock Board decided to take this on.”
Ade said there is a prize for the top three winners and the winner last year collected 9,000 pounds, so the Youth Livestock Board set a goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of food that will be donated to local co-ops around Warren County and Attica. These include: the Pine Village Backpack Program, A Better Way Co-Op in Williamsport, the Williamsport Senior Center and Hope Springs in Attica.
“All the food that we collect from now until the last day of the fair, we will be giving to those co-ops,” she said.
Ade said they’ve been working with businesses that have donated either items or funding and they were able to raise more than $2,500 to go buy food at Sam’s Club.
She said they had a good start, but they’re looking for support from the community.
“If they have any items that they would like to donate, they have to be non-perishable, we will take any and all donations,” Ade said. “We’ll have the trailer there on the fairgrounds all of fair week for them to come and drop their donations off. It’s a really awesome effort for local co-ops and we just want to be able to provide food for the local co-ops.”
To learn more about the programs Warren County 4-H offers or to learn more about the Warren County Fair visit the Purdue Extension Warren County Facebook page or the Warren County Fair Facebook page.