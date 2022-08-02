Editor’s Note: The Review Republican will publish results from the Warren County 4-H Fair over the next several weeks.
Exhibitor # Exhibitor Name Entry # Description Ribbon Placing Awards County Club
State Projects / Fine Arts (FA) / 23511: Beginner (FA)
36 Seaman, Layla 1259 Blue Warren
State Projects / Fine Arts (FA) / 23521: Intermediate (FA)
25 Nern, Claire 86 Blue Reserve Champion Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
162 Reynolds, Annistyn 719 Blue Warren Warren County 4-H Jr. Leaders
162 Reynolds, Annistyn 720 Blue Warren Warren County 4-H Jr. Leaders
232 Yates, Maximus 1105 Blue Champion Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
State Projects / Fine Arts (FA) / 23531: Advanced (FA)
31 Orahood, Sarah 80 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
80 Stoner, Ephraim 307 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
87 Oliver, Eloise 331 Blue Warren Warren Voyagers 4-H Club
114 Rickey, Marissa 528 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
114 Rickey, Marissa 529 Blue Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
136 Brown, Midori 610 Blue Warren West Side Six
103 Beckett, Mary 616 Blue Warren West Side Six
198 Wellmaker, Katelyn 920 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
198 Wellmaker, Katelyn 921 Blue Champion, Reserve Sweepstakes, State Fair Entry Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
136 Brown, Midori 1266 Blue Warren
State Projects / Floriculture (FL) / 24011: Level A, Floral Display (FL)
72 Taylor, Jocelyn 254 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
143 Walters-Sharma, Sage 664 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
State Projects / Floriculture (FL) / 24021: Level B, Floral Display (FL)
201 Smiley, Jane 949 Blue Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
State Projects / Floriculture (FL) / 24031: Level C, Floral Display (FL)
162 Reynolds, Annistyn 721 Blue Champion, Reserve Sweepstakes, State Fair Entry Warren Warren County 4-H Jr. Leaders
State Projects / Floriculture (FL) / 24041: Level D, Floral Display (FL)
137 Herndon, Kynlie 611 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Warren Voyagers 4-H Club
254 Kirkpatrick, Leah 1238 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry, Sweepstakes Warren
State Projects / Foods, Baked (FB) / 25011: Level A (FB)
68 Crawley, Mikaela 246 Blue Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
74 Greene, Seth 265 Blue Warren Warren County Poultry 4-H Club
85 Watkins, Ruby 324 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
146 Plunkett, Bentleigh 658 Red Warren West Side Six
143 Walters-Sharma, Sage 665 Blue Champion, Reserve Sweepstakes, State Fair Entry Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
159 Taylor, Addison 707 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
189 Houser, Haidyn 871 Blue Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
199 Rater, Allison 1252 Blue Warren
170 Brummett, Ransom 1260 Blue Warren
State Projects / Foods, Baked (FB) / 25021: Level B (FB)
81 Stoner, Elijah 303 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
113 Rickey, Hayden 525 Blue Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
163 Martin, Stephanie 766 Red Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
174 Bratton, Makinsey 807 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren West Side Six
197 Richardson, Kynzley 916 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
217 Jones, Levi 1035 Blue Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
220 Hansen, Logan 1052 Red Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
221 Collins, Emery 1078 Blue Warren West Side Six
State Projects / Foods, Baked (FB) / 25031: Level C (FB)
25 Nern, Claire 84 Blue Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
73 Greene, Emily 259 Blue Warren Warren County Poultry 4-H Club
94 Beheler, Liam 399 Blue Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
114 Rickey, Marissa 527 Blue Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
177 Walker, Haylei 811 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry, Sweepstakes Warren Warren County 4-H Jr. Leaders
219 Hansen, Brooklynn 1050 Red Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
224 Amor, Wyatt 1091 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
237 McDonald, Katie 1114 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
252 Austin, Adara 1214 healthy snack, power balls Blue Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
State Projects / Foods, Baked (FB) / 25041: Level D (FB)
58 Bowen, Emily 196 Red Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
198 Wellmaker, Katelyn 922 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
235 Berman, Vivian 1180 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
State Projects / Foods, Baked (FB) / 25041: Level D (FB)
253 Austin, Hadessah 1216 healthy snack, trail mix Red Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
State Projects / Foods, Preserved (FP) / 26011: Level A (FP)
143 Walters-Sharma, Sage 666 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
State Projects / Foods, Preserved (FP) / 26021: Level B (FP)
54 Max, Oliver 191 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
State Projects / Foods, Preserved (FP) / 26031: Level C (FP)
10 Foster, Ella 6 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Warren Voyagers 4-H Club
192 Charlton, Kaelyn 892 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
224 Amor, Wyatt 1092 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
State Projects / Foods, Preserved (FP) / 26041: Level D (FP)
235 Berman, Vivian 1181 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
State Projects / Forestry (FO) / 27011: Beginner (FO)
143 Walters-Sharma, Sage 667 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry, Sweepstakes Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
179 Lansinger, Samuel 825 Blue Reserve Champion, Reserve Sweepstakes Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
State Projects / Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC) / 35011: Beginner (LC)
15 Hardin, Braxton 319 Blue 1st Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
State Projects / Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC) / 35021: Intermediate (LC)
5 Stutler, Daisy 1155 Red 2nd Reserve Champion Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
195 Jones, Aubree 1351 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren
State Projects / Llama-Alpaca Crafts (LC) / 35031: Advanced (LC)
87 Oliver, Eloise 330 Blue 1st Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
State Projects / Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP) / 35511: Beginner (LP)
15 Hardin, Braxton 321 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
State Projects / Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP) / 35521: Intermediate (LP)
5 Stutler, Daisy 1154 Blue Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
State Projects / Llama-Alpaca Poster or Display (LP) / 35531: Advanced (LP)
87 Oliver, Eloise 325 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
State Projects / Model Craft (MC) / 36031: Advanced (MC)
149 Breymeyer, Korbin 690 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Warren County 4-H Jr. Leaders
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37011: Beginner, Black & White Prints (PH)
36 Seaman, Layla 101 Blue Warren West Side Six
159 Taylor, Addison 710 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
166 Fink, Ryeanne 774 Blue Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
147 Zehr, Rian 967 Blue Champion Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
3 Gregg , Carter 1246 Blue Reserve Champion Warren
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37012: Beginner, Color Prints (PH)
36 Seaman, Layla 100 Blue Warren West Side Six
72 Taylor, Jocelyn 252 Blue Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
78 Moyer, Andrew 310 Blue Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
143 Walters-Sharma, Sage 668 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
159 Taylor, Addison 711 Blue Reserve Champion Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
147 Zehr, Rian 966 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
3 Gregg , Carter 974 Blue Warren West Side Six
215 Jones, Grace 1031 Blue Warren Medina Township 4-H Club
61 Gillespie, Kaitlyn 1184 Blue Warren
166 Fink, Ryeanne 1249 Blue Warren
202 Rater, Emily 1253 Blue Warren
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37013: Beginner, Black & White Salon Print (PH)
3 Gregg , Carter 973 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren West Side Six
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37014: Beginner, Color Salon Print (PH)
72 Taylor, Jocelyn 253 Blue Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37015: Beginner, Creative-Experimental Salon Print (PH)
166 Fink, Ryeanne 1248 Blue Warren
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37021: Intermediate, Black & White Prints (PH)
156 Dietrich, Adeline 726 Red Warren Adams/Pine Villagers 4-H Club
201 Smiley, Jane 951 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37022: Intermediate, Color Prints (PH)
50 Pickett, Addyson 156 Red Warren West Side Six
122 Howard, Grace 538 Blue Warren Washington Township Whizzes 4-H Club
47 Fowler, Avery 585 Blue Reserve Champion Warren West Side Six
201 Smiley, Jane 952 Blue Champion Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
5 Stutler, Daisy 1153 Red Warren Warren County Llama Squad 4-H Club
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37023: Intermediate, Black & White Salon Print (PH)
104 Allison, Ainsley 462 Blue Warren West Side Six
201 Smiley, Jane 1262 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37024: Intermediate, Color Salon Print (PH)
104 Allison, Ainsley 463 Blue Warren West Side Six
2 Hoskins, Breahna 1218 Blue Champion, State Fair Entry Warren
201 Smiley, Jane 1261 Blue Warren
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37025: Intermediate, Creative-Experimental Digital Salon Print (PH)
201 Smiley, Jane 1263 Blue Champion Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club
State Projects / Photography (PH) / 37033: Advanced, Black & White Salon Print (PH)
93 Beheler, Callum 391 Blue Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry Warren Liberty Township Kid Konnection 4-H Club