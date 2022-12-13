DANVILLE, IL — The city moved another step closer toward demolition of the 12-story Bresee Tower last week when its Historic Preservation Commission voted 3-2 to approve a certificate of appropriateness for demolition.
A court ruling earlier this year approved the transfer of ownership of the tower, built in 1918, to the city. The ruling has been appealed.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told The News-Gazette that while technically the city doesn’t have to, it will await the appellate court’s ruling before beginning the process of seeking bids for demolition.
“In municipal court, we’ve already received an order that (the previous owners) had to either fix or demolish it in a certain amount of time or the city had the right to demolish it, but we hope to await the decision of the appellate court,” William said.
For some time, the tower in the heart of downtown has presented a danger to the public as material from its facade has fallen to the ground below. The sidewalk next to the building and one lane of Main Street are barricaded to keep foot and vehicle traffic away from the site.
Williams said two more large pieces from the tower recently fell. No one was injured.
The decision wasn’t an easy one for the commission, he said.
“However, I’m pleased that the commission authorized a certificate of appropriateness to demolish Bresee Tower,” he said. “I would have loved to be the mayor that saved it, but since we can’t, I’ll be proud to be the mayor that’s taken care of a huge problem that’s existed for well over a decade.”
Williams said the city has been working with a company to complete a request for proposals for demolition.
He said he wouldn’t be averse to a developer approaching the city “with a legitimate proposal and legitimate funding source” to save the site. He said the city will at least listen, but added, “We’ve done over a quarter of a billion dollars of development in the last three-and-a-half years, and none of it was done through the” process of requests for proposals.
Commission member Bill Pickett, who along with Marilyn Blanton voted “no” on Thursday’s proposal, said he believes the city should seek requests for proposals to develop the building and recommended a 90-day deadline.
Three members of the public also said they would like to see the tower saved, but city officials have said it would cost too much and developers who have expressed interest have wanted the city to fork over several million dollars of assistance.
Williams said the city did seek proposals from investors beginning about 10 years ago, but none have come forward with adequate funding. He said the building’s condition continues to deteriorate.
Also objecting to the demolition was the nonprofit organization Landmarks Illinois, which submitted a letter encouraging the city not to de-designate it as a landmark or approve a certificate of appropriateness to demolish it.
The group said the building is historically significant and contends that the city might not have followed correct procedures according to city ordinance, claiming it should have provided an application with 25 signatures and did not hold a proper public hearing regarding the demolition proposal.