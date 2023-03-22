The Vermillion County Community Foundation recently presented several grants and a donation.
The North Vermillion Jr./Sr. High School received a $2,000 grant for costs associated with the MASTER Showcase, formerly called “Science Fair,” which includes science-type projects from junior high and high school students in the areas of math, art, agriculture, science, technology or engineering.
The MASTER Showcase will be presented April 3 at North Vermillion Jr./Sr. High School.
North Vermillion High School also received a donation of $500 from the foundation for food, entertainment and supplies associated with the school’s Post Prom event April 22.
The foundation also presented a grant to North Vermillion Elementary School.
The Vermillion County Community Foundation award a $1,500 for the newly-formed positive behavior and incentive program SOAR.
North Vermillion Elementary School Principal Brian Byrum described the program.
“The Elementary School is starting a positive behavior and character incentive program that will incorporate a mini-economy. Students showing good behavior or exhibiting good character will receive a Falcon Nickel from a staff member that can be exchanged in our Falcon Store for prizes — rewards. The money received from the grant if awarded will be used to fund the prizes for the store. The program was developed through our student service professional learning community. The goal was to find ways to encourage our students to exhibit good behavior in the areas of (S) service, (O) being organized and ready, (A) acting responsibly, and (R) respecting others using the acronym of SOAR that exhibits our mascots the Falcons. It also enforces our school mission statement: “Soaring towards success by growing and learning together.”
According to Kim Eaton, Director of Community Engagement at the Community Foundation says, “The hope is to reward students for positive behavior and to grow the school community in the areas of respect and kindness. It will also build in responsibility of taking care of their Falcon nickels and coins and to use their math skills to use them in purchasing items or rewards in the Falcon store every Friday morning. It’s a pleasure for the Foundation to support this program.”
Vermillion County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Western Indiana Community Foundation, is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1996 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Vermillion County.