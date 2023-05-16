DANVILLE — The Vermilion County War Museum will honor veterans at a free open house on Armed Forces Day.
The museum at 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville, which is adjacent to the library, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Our Allied Troops collection has just been expanded with the addition of rare British paratrooper uniforms from World War II,” said Larry Weatherford, the museum’s events coordinator. “Along with the uniforms, we have weapons, accouterments and artifacts to complement the collection. We’re excited that board member and volunteer Ron Bolser was able to acquire this unique collection for our newest exhibit.”
Along with static exhibits there will be living history presenters and re-enactors representing the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II and Vietnam eras.
This year’s display will also include the perspective of families left behind during war, and women in the military.
Museum President James Kouzmanoff said there will also be military vehicles to see, including a newly restored World War II/Korean War era Jeep that belongs to a local veteran.
The museum is also interested in the help of more volunteers. Parking is available on the lots north and east of the building. The museum entrance is at the rear of the building.