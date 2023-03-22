DANVILLE, IL — The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville, IL, is hosting a book signing for the book, One Man Escaped by Steve Meeker on Saturday, April 1, 2023. While researching his family history, Steve discovered his Great Aunt Ida, who was born in Bismark, IL, had been murdered by her husband, Alva C. Tenil Horr.
Pictures and documents in the book help illustrate the story.
The Open House is scheduled from 10:00 am until 2:00pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and Steve will give a presentation about the book at 10:30 am, followed by a question and answer session.
There is no charge for this event and parking is available adjacent to the Museum.
For additional information, call the Museum at 217-442-2922 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM.