DANVILLE, IL — It’s been a year of wild prices in agriculture – both on the grain markets side as well as input prices. As farmers look toward harvest, Vermilion County Farm Bureau
is holding a program to provide them with timely information on commodity and input
prices along with elevator facility plans for this fall.
The Market Outlook Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 16. The program will
begin at 6:30 pm in the Farm Bureau Auditorium, 1905 U.S. Route 150 west of
Danville.
With the latest USDA crop report issued the previous Friday, Curt Kimmel with Bates
Commodities will provide a commodity market outlook. He’ll give his analysis of the
crop report production and stocks numbers and look at what price trends could be
through harvest and beyond.
Local elevator personnel will also be discussing their facility marketing options
and plans for the fall. Greg Russell, with Stewart Grain in Bismarck, and Lane
Avenatti with Premier Cooperative, will discuss plans for their facilities during
the harvest season.
On the inputs side, Helena’s Samantha Harper will review current pricing for
fertilizer and anhydrous ammonia and what is currently anticipated for the fall
season regarding availability and price changes.
The program is open to all Farm Bureau members.