There’s nothing better than a fresh peach. And Vermilion County Farm Bureau is again
taking orders for fresh Southern Illinois peaches this year.
Orders are for a half-bushel (25 pounds) box of freshly picked peaches. Cost for the
peaches is $35 per box for Vermilion County Farm Bureau ‘M’ or A+ members, $37 for A
members, or $44 for non-members.
The Farm Bureau is once again getting the peaches from Flamm Orchards in Cobden, IL
– a sixth-generation farm. This program connects our members with the grower of the
fresh peaches.
The peaches will be a free-stone peach, and will be available for pickup at the
Vermilion County Farm Bureau office in early- to mid-August. Those ordering peaches
will be notified of the exact pickup date.
Orders and payment are due Friday, July 29, and should be mailed to Vermilion County
Farm Bureau, 1905-C U.S. Route 150, Danville, IL 61832. You can also download an
order form from their website – www.vcfb.info.
For more information, contact the office at (217) 442-8713.