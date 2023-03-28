The Vermilion County Conservation District will be hosting a Volunteer Fair on Sunday, April 2 for those interested in learning how to become a volunteer at Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen Preserve, Heron County Park, Lake Vermilion, and the Kickapoo Rail Trail. The event will be held at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center, Kennekuk County Park from 1 pm — 4 pm on Sunday, April 2.
The VCCD utilizes volunteers to staff various buildings at the parks, report on the conditions of the hiking trails, and assist with special events and programs.
VCCD Staff will be available at the Volunteer Fair to explain the volunteer roles and answer questions. If you are not able to attend the Volunteer Fair on Sunday but are interested in becoming a volunteer, or if you have questions, please call 217-442-1691, Monday — Friday, 8 am — 4:30 pm.
Whether we realize it or not, we are inspired by someone or something in our lives. As you walk through the collection of items created by John and Bonnie Bodensteiner, you will see how nature’s shapes, colors, and textures inspire their work. Bonnie’s artwork consists of oils, acrylic, watercolor, alcohol inks, and fiber art. John’s artwork is leaf casting and wood carving. An exhibit reception for their “Inspiration” collection will be held on Sunday, April 2, from 1 — 4 pm at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center, Kennekuk County Park. At the reception, visitors will have an opportunity to visit with John and Bonnie and ask questions about their multi-media art. Exhibit items will be available for purchase. After the exhibit reception, Bonnie’s work will remain on the walls of the Kennekuk Education Center through the summer. For more information, please contact Lara Danzl, at 217-442-1691, or ldanzl@vccd.org.