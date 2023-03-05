The Vermilion County Conservation District invites the public to attend the Maple Syrup Fest on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 10 am — 2 pm, at Forest Glen Preserve. This new event will showcase Forest Glen’s maple syrup with a variety of activities for people of all ages. Watch the sap collected from Forest Glen sugar maple trees turn to syrup at the Sugar Bush. Test your skills as you tap a metal spile into a tree trunk. Learn the history and folklore of maple syrup on guided hikes along Willow Creek Trail that will begin every 30 minutes until 1 pm. Tour the Pioneer Homestead Cabin for a step back in history. Visit the Nature Center for a kid’s craft activity. Enjoy a taste of Forest Glen maple syrup with a French Toast Stick and Sausage Basket for $6/basket at the Gannett Education Center. Please note there will be limited seating for eating at the Gannett Education Center. If available, the Forest Glen Maple Syrup bottled in pints and quarts will be for sale at the Gannett Education Center as well.
All activities are free with the exception of the French Toast and Sausage basket ($6) and Forest Glen Maple Syrup Pints ($15) or Quarts ($30). All activities will run concurrently during the event with the last guided hike leaving at 1 pm. This event will take place in lieu of the Maple Syrup Pancake and Sausage Breakfast due to current Gannett Education Center renovations. Forest Glen Preserve is located at 20301 E 900 North Rd, Westville, IL 61883. For more information, please visit www.VCCD.org, or call 217-662-2142.