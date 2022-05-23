The Vermilion County Conservation District initiated a controlled archery deer hunt in 2013 to reduce whitetail deer populations in Forest Glen Preserve, Westville, IL. Two types of archery hunt opportunities are offered: drawn lottery zones and sealed bid for special areas. “Earn-a-Buck” program guidelines will be followed in the lottery drawn zone hunts. In order to harvest a buck, you must first harvest a doe.
Each hunter may purchase only one ticket. A ticket is $75, and includes your VCCD Forest Glen Archery Deer Specialty Hunt permit fee. If your ticket is not drawn you will be refunded. No refund if your ticket is drawn and your top four week choices are unavailable.
Tickets are on sale now for the drawing on Monday, July 18, 2022. Ticket applications and hunt information may be found at Forest Glen Visitor Center, Kennekuk Visitor Center, and www.vccd.org. The lottery drawing and sealed bid opening will not be open to the public. For more information, call Cole Craft at 217-442-1691, visit www.vccd.org, or email ccraft@vccd.org.