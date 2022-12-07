Vermilion County Clerk, Cathy Jenkins, wishes to remind candidates that all Vermilion County School District Board Members and Vermilion Regional Board of School Trustees will be filing at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office beginning December 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
Nomination petitions and other filing forms are available at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office through December 19, 2022, and petitions are currently being circulated. Filing for these positions will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m. on December 12, 2022 through 5:00 p.m. on December 19, 2022. Candidates who file simultaneously for the same office in the same district either at 8:00 a.m. on December 12th or within the last hour on December 19th will be included in a lottery to determine ballot position. Candidates who file after 8:00 a.m. on the first day shall be deemed filed in the order of actual receipt.
All other offices including City/Village Offices, Library District Trustees, Park District Commissioners or Trustees, Community College District Trustees and Fire Protection District Trustees will file with their Local Election Official (Clerk or Secretary).
For any questions, please feel free to contact Carrie Wilson, Supervisor of Elections at (217) 554-1911 or ccelections@vercountyil.gov.