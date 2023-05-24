”Lake Freeman is a valuable commodity to the local economy and when water levels become too low to sustain recreation on the lake, local businesses and livelihoods are negatively impacted,” Braun stated. “I am glad I could help this community arrive at a mutually beneficial to the issue over water levels, and I applaud FERC’s approval of permanent flow rate change at the Oakdale Dam.”
He added that more predictable lake levels during drought times is important to local business and land owners and the economy in White County and Carrol County. Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Director Julia Leahy and SFLECC President John Koppleman also spoke at the visit from Braun, celebrating the conclusion reached. To emphasize the water level necessity, Madam Carroll made a guest appearance at that point in Lake Freeman, exactly as the speakers stood at the podium.
"Having visited the lake and spoken with business owners, local elected officials, state officials, and homeowners, I know how important this issue is to residents of the City of Monticello and Carroll and White counties. Lake Freeman is both a driver of economic growth and strength and a recreational tool to families who have planted roots in the area," Braun said. "An economic impact study conducted by the Carroll and White County Economic Development Corporations found that the lake level fluctuations negatively impacted the local economy across 25 different industries over the course of multiple peak season interruptions.
"Addressing the lake level issue will ensure the safety of the boaters, lake wildlife, lake businesses, the broader economy, and the endangered mussels downstream for decades to come.Local landowners, businesses, the Shafer and Freeman Lakes Environmental Conservation Corporation (SFLECC), and elected officials have been seeking reprieve from the current policy from US Fish and Wildlife (USFWS), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NISPCO) for a decade over this issue," Braun continued.
"Following the meeting I convened at Lake Freeman and conversations I had with USFWS I was pleased to learn that a series of cooperative conversations took place between private and government stakeholders during the summer months. Eventually, those conversations resulted in the amendment submitted to the commission which is under consideration.
"I have been assured by community leaders that the flow rates in the proposed amendment will greatly improve the certainty of lake operations going forward and strike an even balance between the needs and long-term prospects of the community and the protections provided to animals on the Endangered Species Act. I am honored to have played a role in these groups coming to a consensus and appreciate all sides agreeing to navigate difficult conversations for the greater good," Braun concluded.