Now trending on Twitter: footage of a spectator at an eighth-grade basketball game Saturday in Fort Wayne, Ind. — apparently upset with a call that went against the team he was backing — getting out of his seat and striking an official, leading to a fight right there on the court.
The sad reality: It wasn’t an unfamiliar scene, with the number of physical and verbal attacks on refs, umps and officials — mostly in youth and prep sports — rising in recent years, leading many to walk away from a part-time job that doesn’t come with a big paycheck.
How bad is it and what can be done? For answers, we convened a panel of officials of all stripes for a roundtable discussion.
Is the way officials are treated now — by fans, parents, coaches ... the adults — more hostile than it was five, 10, 15 years ago?
— Tuscola volleyball official TIM MANSELLE, whose day job is junior high science teacher:
“When I started 10-plus years ago, there was very little negative feedback from the fans. It was mostly clapping or cheering for their team. Now, there are more negative comments to the officials and the other team than positive for their team.
“Officials have been advised to leave together so that there are at least two of you in the parking lot together.
“I have heard very nasty comments from parents about officials, to officials and toward the other team — everything from our sexual orientation to our knowledge of the rules. We test every year; I would compare our knowledge against theirs anytime. The longer this behavior continues, the harder it will be to recruit officials.
“There is not a lot of money involved so at some point it is not worth it. You can only put up with so much garbage hurled at you, no matter how much love of the game keeps you coming back. I have refused assignments due to the schools involved.”
— Champaign’s BRENDA KNAPP, a softball ump for 14 years and volleyball official for eight:
“I have found that things are very different these days. Fans, parents, coaches and players act like the rules are made to punish them. Actions are getting more brazen, with officials being attacked on the court, ball field or even in the parking lot. There is no one to make sure we get out safely except your partner(s) or even just yourself if you are working solo for the game.
“We are losing officials at a fast pace and there is no one to replace us. It is sad when someone comes up to you after a game to complain about a new official. I usually ask them this question: Did you know everything on your first day of your new job? The answer is usually, no.
“New officials need time to develop their knowledge and skill to become better. I can’t remember what the average age of officials is but I believe it to be 50. On occasion, I feel uneasy when leaving games if I am by myself. We have the right to be able to go home safely, just like everyone else.”
— Hoopeston’s JOHN HARDCASTLE, a 27-year basketball and softball official:
“I have never been physically attacked, but the verbal abuse is worse. I have found one reason for it is the lack of support from school administrators to stand behind the officials. I have done games where there is no school administrator present for crowd control. I had a fan jump off the bleachers screaming about a call and got right in my face. I ejected him from the game. The school administration did not escort him out of the building, but let him stand in the hallway.
“Also, there are some coaches that yell and scream about calls all the time, and the fans follow suit, because the coach is doing it. I ejected one fan from a game for verbal abuse, and he yelled ‘I’ll see you in the parking lot’ while he was leaving.”
— Villa Grove’s GRANT NOHREN, who has worked 150-plus postseason games, including five state finals, in his nearly 40 years as a high school football and basketball official:
“While the number of attacks on officials seem to be rising, part of that perception is directly attributable to the fact that everyone in attendance now can report any noteworthy event to the masses due to the explosion of social media. That was not the case many years ago.
“I remember in a game in which I played in high school, a mother of my teammate came down out of the balcony, climbed over a railing, made her way through the fans in the lower bleachers and proceeded to administer a swift kick to one of the officials’ rear end. There was only one reel-to-reel video camera running in the gym, and that now-obsolete technology has ensured that it can never be seen again.”
— Camargo baseball, softball and football official JERRY JENKS:
“Yes, there are some parents who are perhaps a bit too emotionally involved with what is in effect, a child’s game. Experience has been my trump card. In order for those verbal attacks to hit home, I have to allow them through my front door.
“Unfortunately though, it is exactly those behaviors that are influencing the recruitment of new officials. I would just want those people to know that the enjoyment of the craft far outweighs the poor behavior of others.
“As to the physical attacks: Shame on you if you allow yourself to actually believe those actions are beneficial either to you or the outcome of a contest. Those people are an embarrassment to a civilized society and youth sport. Rest assured, there are no scouts watching your seventh-grader to turn pro.”
— Sidney’s JASON HENRY, who officiates baseball, softball and basketball:
“I just became certified by the IHSA as an official last November and done about 70 basketball games and about 30 baseball/softball games so far this spring.
“I’ve been around youth sports for many years as my daughters, 21 and 19, and my sons, twin 15-year-olds, play multiple travel sports as well as school sports. I do think the behavior of parents/fans toward officials is getting worse. Some fans feel like it’s their right to criticize the officials because ‘that’s what they signed up for.’
“I can assure you, that was the biggest deterrent to being an official when I initially made the decision to sign up. I wanted to do it because there is a huge shortage of officials right now and it’s a way to still be involved in sports.”
— Champaign Officials Association VP MARK PORTER, who’s worked a variety of sports for 32 years:
“It seems like in the last 10 to 12 years, it’s been win at all costs. I believe that the pressure is being put on the kids and it’s all about how good you gotta be. It’s sad because they don’t let kids be kids anymore.
“Most fans believe that since that they’ve been going to games or have coached or played, they know all the rules — and most of the time, they don’t.”
Any theories on what’s behind the uptick in hostility?
— DEE KANTNER, who has officiated 26 women’s Final Fours and 16 national championship games: “I think the impetus for this is simply the distorted image many parents have of their child’s talent. They see their child as the top (Division I) prospect, and the bad call from the official just cost them their scholarship.
“Being one who completely eschews social media, I just do not see social media as a positive influence, either. Players are being extolled for behaviors that my coaches would have deemed unsportsmanlike, and would have landed my buns on the bench. As the NCAA stresses dealing with unsportsmanlike behavior, we officials must stay committed to the task. I have always understood competitive behavior, but will not tolerate disrespect.”
— Rantoul basketball and football official HUB BURNETT:
“A huge word that I notice in all sports is ‘vicariously’ — a lot of adult are trying to live through their children and so they quickly get bent out of shape about anything that may not go their child’s way.”
— Champaign basketball and volleyball official DOUG BROOKS:
“Parents often overestimate their child’s abilities, thinking that they will become the next Willie Mays or LeBron James, or at least get a full-ride scholarship at a college based upon their athletic ability when in reality, the vast majority of them will not play college sports.”
— 19-year IESA/IHSA official BOB HASTY, who also umped Champaign Park District adult softball for 20-plus years:
“My own personal theory is society has allowed it. There is no respect for the police or teachers and that carries over to sports officials also. People are not held accountable for authority figures. In sports, every parent wants the best for their child/player, but the officials are not the outcome of the game. Parents and fans tend to blame the officials for the outcome or a certain call or penalty.”
— BRAD JONES, who’s officiated IHSA baseball and softball for 17 years, volleyball for 13 and basketball for five:
“I feel like it a reflection of society as a whole. People have become accustomed to saying whatever they want online because of the anonymity, and that behavior has transferred to the arena of sports as well. People feel validated by yelling the most vile and incorrect things they can think of at officials because they are up in the stands. I believe they feel it is part of their right to be heard.
“However, it is part of the ‘coaching from the stands’ trend that I have also watched develop. Parents yell at their kids a lot more than they used to. On more than one occasion, I see parents behind the backstop positioning their kids on the field, yelling at them to ‘shoot’ on the basketball court, and various other things that really should be left up to the coaches. This often confuses the player, causing them to make mistakes, which they are then yelled at.
“I also see officiating from the perspective of a coach, which I have been for the last four years at the high school level. I personally know and have worked with most of the officials that have worked our matches. I can tell you, without a doubt in my mind, that every official I have ever met wants to do the best job they can, from beginners to those working at the state tournament level.
“The complaint about judgment calls can be understood, but when the fans make it personal, it becomes a chore to be endured. So many newer officials just get tired of the abuse, and just walk away. People need to be more respectful, but I am not really sure how that will happen.”
What’s the worst behavior you’ve personally experienced or witnessed?
— 37-year IHSA football official HEATH GROTE:
“I had a parent of a player come into the locker room in a rage after a game, wanting to pick a fight with me — while I was in the shower — because they did not like a serious call that was made against their son.”
— BOB HASTY: “I have been threatened, yelled at during a game and I have had to call the police a few times. I have ejected fans or had them removed from the game.
“The worst that I ever had was about four years ago for a recreational Champaign Park District sixth-grade basketball game. I was working with a brand new — first game ever — official. I called a foul and the Urbana coach was livid that I called it. I gave the coach a technical and he refused to sit down — a rule after a coach gets a technical — and I told him that if he didn’t sit down that I would give him another technical and he would have to leave.
“He stated that he wasn’t going to sit down and he was just going to quit the game and take his team off of the court. He did. I was in our changing room with the other official and the coach came busting into our room and said he was going to bust my (bleep) head. He was restrained by park district employees and we left.
“A parent of a player on this coach’s team called the Champaign police on my behalf as they were in disgust by their coach’s outburst and behavior toward me. I told the police that I would let the park district handle any discipline toward the coach, and nothing was done. I never received a call or an apology. I simply will not do any more games for that program, and this is what is happening with new officials and even veteran officials because we are tired of the abuse and no consequences.
“Officials are not going to some schools or programs because of an incident happening. We have a shortage of officials and this type of behavior doesn’t help with keeping officials.”
— GRANT NOHREN: “I must state that being blessed with rather large stature, I’ve never really felt threatened during a contest, and as such I am very fortunate. However, over 20 years ago, after the clock went to zero, we officials had to exit under the home team’s bleachers and experienced things being thrown at us along with many loud threats and jeers.
“A fellow official was struck in the face by an unidentified projectile, but law enforcement did a good job of getting us to our locker room and had us remain there for an extended period until things cooled down
“That wasn’t the worst part, unfortunately. For at least the next three years, another official and myself received annual middle-of-the-night phone calls made in a personally threatening manner regarding the outcome of that game. Cell phones weren’t the norm at that time, and it was before I had caller ID initially. After the first incident, I was able to determine the calls were originating from an area code that was a good number of hours away.
“Although their threats were found to be not imminent, there certainly was pause for concern at the time, and probably would have caused some to give up the officiating avocation of officiating altogether.”
— 30-plus-year high school official KIRBY BLACK of St. Joseph: “I have never been attacked physically by any fans. However, I have had a few come after me and they have been stopped by the administrators. I have also had my windshield knocked out after a high school boys’ basketball game in which I ejected a player for an unsportsmanlike act.”
— JASON HENRY: “My worst experience so far was in a sixth-grade boys’ basketball game. It was an intense back-and-forth game, both teams were good and playing hard. The game was getting a little chippy so I had made comments to both teams about calming down and just playing.
“Game got over and everyone shook hands. Before I could get off the floor, I had a parent of one of the players in my face telling me not to talk to his son. Luckily, the guy in charge was close by and escorted the parent out of the building.”
— BRAD COSGROVE, who’s had an overwhelmingly positive experience officiating mostly small school basketball games for nearly two decades: “Now football was a different story. We were working a semifinal football game at a 5A Catholic school and the coaching staff was out of control and verbally abusive. Eventually, I ejected the head coach and he marched his entire team onto the field during the third quarter. They started chanting and jumping up and down delaying the game.
“The coach then slow walked the entire field, provoking the host school. Law enforcement had to be called in and several players were later ejected for flipping off and cussing at the host players and fans. We were fortunate to finish the game.
“I completed the IHSA ejection paperwork and was very detailed about what was said and the coach’s behavior. I then noticed the head coach was on the sideline for opening night the following year, even though he wasn’t listed as a coach in any other sport at the school.
“I contacted the IHSA and said at a minimum he should have been suspended for three games but asked why he wasn’t at least suspended for opening night. I was told he served the suspension as a JV basketball coach.
“I quit working as a football official that year.”
— MARK PORTER: “I have ejected coaches and been followed out to my car I have been verbally threatened. I have had stuff thrown at me from fans.”
— TIM MANSELLE: “I have personally ejected an entire block of the student body for comments they have said to a player on the opponent’s side. I have stepped in between a father and my partner for the night to keep it from becoming physical.
“Imagine being in a dark high school parking lot being followed by a group of four fathers yelling at you and your partner over an in/out call in a volleyball match where you were literally 6 feet from the ball in line looking right down the line and they are 50 feet away in the bleachers on the opposite side of the court, blocked by the net and the official and they are so convinced they are correct that they are looking for blood, literally.
“And then, as you are driving away they yell, ‘I have your license plate, I will find out where you live and I will come visit you tonight.’ That’s not worth $70 per night.”
— HUB BURNETT: “I had to get the administrator to ask a mother to leave. I refused to put the ball in play until she left the gym, so I had a lot of help telling her to leave.”
— STEVE MITZE: “I had fights on the floor between teams in two different games in my last two years of officiating basketball, and in one instance we had fans come out onto the floor and participate as well.”
What, if anything, can officials do to lower the temperature or ensure that everyone’s on their best behavior?
— HUB BURNETT: “One of my best ways to avoid a lot of smoke is building relationships with players and coaches. Sometimes, I even talk basketball with them during the game, just to let them know that I’m not just a ref that’s trynna make a dollar — a lot of them out there and parents can smell that a mile away.
“One huge thing that a lot of refs don’t have is knowing where you’re at, knowing the climate, knowing the atmosphere. Those things will help you with preventive officiating.”
What can, or should, be done to those who take it too far, be it verbally or physically?
— 27-year college basketball ref CHRIS RASTATTER, who last year was named NCAA national coordinator of men’s basketball officiating: “At some point, we all need to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’ This poor and abusive behavior should not be tolerated. And those taking part in the behavior should be held accountable.
“Officials are leaving in droves. The number of officials in all sports is at an all-time low. Games are being rescheduled and/or canceled due to the lack of officials. Unfortunately, it’s the kids who are affected the most.”
— JOHN ADAMS, NCAA national coordinator of men’s basketball officiating from 2008-14: “Eject for verbal abuse and possibly ban from future events. Arrest and prosecute for physical attacks.”
— JOHN HARDCASTLE: “These fans who display poor sportsmanship need to be reprimanded if they cannot control themselves at a sporting event. It’s only a matter of time before it escalates into something bad in our area like you mentioned in Indiana.”
— JERRY JENKS: “I recently read an article which spoke of a league that had the following rule: If a parent acts in such a way as to be asked to leave a game, said parent would have to referee/umpire three games before being allowed to return as a spectator.”
— DOUG BROOKS: “Sportsmanship begins with the coaches, with players following their lead. When coaches behave professionally and demonstrate good sportsmanship, as many of them do, players and fans tend to follow along. When coaches exhibit poor sportsmanship, their players and fans notice their behavior and feed off of it.”
— DEE KANTNER: “I don’t think fining offenders will solve the issue. Perhaps another answer could be simply not offering to supply officials. The games could not go on, and then, perhaps, behaviors would change.
“I clearly do not have the answers to all situations. However, something really has to change before the paucity of youth officials does just end youth sports. I truly admire those folks who dedicate their weekends and evenings servicing these games that pay nominal fees. They should be applauded, and not attacked in any manner.”
— HUB BURNETT: “The gym supervisor need to protect the refs at all times and have security posted in case of any nonsense. Honestly, if security is in the building, most parents will think twice before attacking the officials.”
— GRANT NOHREN: “I recall a certain fan was letting me know loudly their thoughts on their perceived lack of my refereeing abilities, when during a dead ball, I turned around, smiled, reached in my pocket, offered them my extra whistle and asked them for their help.
“They quieted down rather quickly.”