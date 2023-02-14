Urbana, IL – FarmHouse Fraternity at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is offering multiple scholarships to incoming students of all majors that will be attending the university next fall. In 2022, the Illinois Chapter awarded over $15,000 in scholarships to incoming students. In 2023, we plan to award more dependent on the pool of qualified candidates. Scholarship amounts range from $500-$4,000.
To be eligible, you must be a male student who will be attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for the first time during the 2023 fall semester. All majors are encouraged to apply, and applications are due April 15th. If there are any questions, please reach out to fccfhauiuc@gmail.com.
You can learn more about the scholarship and apply at https://farmhouse.web.illinois.edu/wp/new-student-scholarship/.