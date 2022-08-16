Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY spotlights three noteworthy items from Monday’s training camp session in Champaign:
Special visitor
Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood swung by football practice Monday to watch some of the Illini’s second scrimmage. It’s an easy walk for Underwood to make given the Illinois basketball staff has moved in to the old football offices at Memorial Stadium while Ubben Basketball Complex is being renovated.
‘I saw Brad upstairs,’ Illinois football coach Bret Bielema said. ‘He’s a high-end guy. He was up in the lounge. ... Honestly, from the first time I met Brad to where we are, it’s kind of like same thoughts and philosophies on the way things are run. I used him huge, especially in that first 12 months, just navigating the way things are and the way things are laid out. I know he’s a big football fan, and he comes to practice quite a bit.’
Exercise some tension
Bielema was able to manage the workload of some of his starters Monday by pulling them at halftime of the scrimmage.
That meant limited reps for guys like running back Chase Brown and defensive lineman Johnny Newton and an opportunity for some of the younger players to get more time in front of the coaches. The first string got enough work, though, to work out some training camp frustrations in the final scrimmage before the season kicks off Aug. 27 against Wyoming.
Safe to say, the players are eager to play somebody else in Champaign.
‘We’re ready to get to the first game,’ veteran linebacker Tarique Barnes said.
‘Guys have been around each other a lot. There’s a lot of testosterone in the air. We were getting kind of chirpy on that end.’
Building continuity
Alex Palczewski and Julian Pearl are the only holdover starters on Illinois’ offensive line heading into the season.
This level of turnover hasn’t happened since 2017 when Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer all broke into the starting lineup. The way the new-look offensive line has come together, though, has Palczewski excited about that group’s prospects with Alex Pihlstrom taking over at center, and Isaiah Adams, Zy Crisler and Jordyn Slaughter competing at guard.
‘There’s a lot of spots open and a lot of change,’ Palczewski said. ‘It’s awesome seeing guys come into their own and really be comfortable in their spot and blossom into true offensive lineman. ... They’re just all doing a fantastic job. If you can’t tell, I’m really proud of them.’