Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said Russia’s attack could be the start of World War III. How widespread could this conflict ultimately get?
“There’s always a risk of war spilling beyond borders, but the chances of World War III are very small. Russia likely wants the fighting contained to Ukraine, while the U.S. and other NATO countries aren’t even considering sending their own forces.
“Nuclear deterrence still holds. That said, if (Vladimir) Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he’ll likely turn his attention to other former Soviet republics next.”
What is Putin’s endgame? Why does he care so much about Ukraine?
“Putin appears to want a pro-Russian government in Ukraine. Partially, that’s as a buffer against NATO; partially, that’s because a more democratic, E.U.-friendly Ukraine shows ordinary Russians that they can do better than Putin’s rule.
“But much of it seems to be that Putin wants to control Ukraine and thinks Russia’s entitled to it. In a public address announcing the war, Putin essentially argued that Ukraine isn’t a real country and never should have been independent.
“Much of this goes back to 2014, when ‘Maidan Revolution’ protests ousted a pro-Russian Ukrainian president. Right after that, Russia took Crimea from Ukraine, and pro-Russian separatists started fighting in Ukraine’s east. Putin saw Maidan as a victory for the West against Russia, and has wanted to reverse it ever since.”
Could this lead to a new Cold War between the U.S. and Russia?
“Sort of, but not really. A U.S.-led economic crackdown on Russia in response to the invasion will probably harm the global economy, not just Russia’s, and chill U.S.-Russian relations regardless.
“But 21st century Russia, unlike the 20th century U.S.S.R., isn’t really a peer competitor for the United States. Russia’s GDP is smaller than Texas’. Russia’s annual military budget is less than one-tenth of America’s. It can’t be a global superpower like the U.S.S.R. was, which means that even chilled relations won’t lead to Cold War-like tensions.”