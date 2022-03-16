BROOKSTON — A Florida truck driver was arrested in Texas after police said he killed his co-driver and dumped his body along the side of Interstate 65 in White County.
Miguel Ibarguren, 44, of Miami, Fla., was arrested March 15 in Arlington, Texas, where he was tracked by investigators. He is accused of killing, Aristide Garcia, 63, of Los Angeles. Both worked for a trucking company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Details are sketchy, but police in Arlington, along with Texas Department of Public Safety officials, took Ibarguren into custody. He is being held in an Arlington jail pending his extradition to White County.
According to Indiana State Police, cleaning crews working along I-65 at about noon March 8 called 911 after finding an unresponsive male – later identified as Garcia --at the 187.5-mile marker, about a half-mile south of the State Road 18 interchange. Brookston-Chalmers First Responders and Monticello Fire Department responded to the area and located a male in the ditch on the east side of the interstate.
Garcia pronounced deceased at the scene by the White County Coroner, who performed an autopsy and determined his manner of death to be from homicide.
After the White County Coroner identified Garcia, investigators discovered that Garcia was reported missing by his employer in Cedar Rapids after the semi-truck Garcia was driving was located.
Indiana State Police Detectives were assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police CSI, White County Coroner, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Arlington Police Department, Texas DPS, Fort Worth Police Department, and Pontiac, Ill., Police Department, Brookston-Chalmers First Responders, Monticello Fire Department, and INDOT.