LAKE COUNTY — An Indiana State Trooper was injured when his vehicle was struck while conducting a traffic stop on I-80 eastbound near the 10 mile-marker in Lake County on Wednesday afternoon, according to information from state police.
ISP Sgt. Glenn Fifield was injured when his squad car was hit by a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Carey Carlson, 40, of Lake Station.
For an unknown reason, the Chrysler ran off the left side of the road and struck the barrier wall. The Chrysler then continued back into the lanes of travel and struck a 2021 Nissan Altima driven by John Ferrell, 74, of Augustine, Oregon. The Nissan lost control and came to rest on the left shoulder facing westbound.
At the time, Fifield was conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder near the 10 mile-marker. As he was finishing the traffic stop and returning to his vehicle, Fifield noticed the Chrysler coming toward him. Fifield was able to jump over the concrete barrier before his vehicle was struck.
After striking Fifield’s vehicle, the Chrysler came to a stop in the right lane and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Kayla Tempel, 24, of Chicago, Illinois. Fifield had his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.
Fifield, a 24-year veteran with ISP who currently serves as Public Information Officer at the Lowell Post, and Carlson were transported by EMS to a Lake County area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the other drivers sustained injuries in the crash.
This crash is still under investigation, and there is no further information to release at this time. It is believed that impairment is a contributing factor to the crash, but ISP is awaiting toxicology results. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Lake County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.
Indiana State Police Lowell Post was assisted on the scene by Gary Police Department, Winfield Police Department, Gary Fire Department, Gary EMS, and Waffco Towing.